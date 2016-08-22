Jihadist pleads guilty to destroying ancient Timbuktu artifacts

Story highlights In a first, International Criminal Court lists destroying cultural artifacts as a war crime

The city of Timbuktu in Mali is a UNESCO World Heritage site founded in fifth century

(CNN) In a historic first, the International Criminal Court has classified destroying cultural artifacts as a war crime.

It follows the trial of jihadist Ahmad al-Faqi al-Mahdi, who pleaded guilty Monday to destroying religious monuments in the ancient city of Timbuktu in Mali.

"I'm willing to accept the judgment of the chamber, but I will do so with pain and a broken heart," Mahdi told the court Monday.

Mahdi, also known as "Abou Tourab," was charged in March in the attacks between June and July 2012. He is believed to be a member of the al Qaeda-affiliated Ansar Dine in Mali, which oversaw the ransacking of the city, a UNESCO World Heritage site

"Such attacks affect humanity as a whole. We must stand up to the destruction and defacing of our common heritage," prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in September.

Read More