MyTokyo: Your city, your views

By Karla Cripps, CNN

Updated 9:01 PM ET, Sun August 21, 2016

(CNN)In a new series called #MyTokyo, airing later this month on CNN International, four well-known Tokyo-based Instagrammers introduce their city to the world.

You may have to pay Robot Restaurant a few visits before being able to take everything in. It's a sci-fi cabaret club where big robots meet ninjas meet dancers in sparkly bikinis. Flooded with neon lights, mirrors and golden seashell-shaped armchairs, the restaurant in the Kabukicho area of Shinjuku cost JPY10 billion (or $10 million) to construct.
Robot Restaurant
Gaudy cabaret night
Before the taller and newer Tokyo Skytree was built, Tokyo Tower was the tallest man-made structure in Japan. Erected in the 1950s, the elegant red and white building is still an icon of the Japanese capital's skyline.
Tokyo Tower
There's a Main Observatory deck halfway up the tower and a Special Observatory 100 meters higher. Special events are held throughout the year: Its spectacular "Milky Way Illumination" (pictured) runs until August 31.
Indoor firework show
The spacious and central Ueno Park is the most popular recreational park in Tokyo. It's home to several temples and museums as well as Ueno Zoo. It's also where Pokemon Go trainers gather to catch rare Pokemon. A public viewing site was recently set up to screen the Olympics.
Ueno Park
Harajuku is where Japan's youth subcultures gather on Sundays to see and be seen. It might just be the most fashion-conscious place on the planet.
Harajuku
Boutique cafes and shops aside, Harajuku is also home to Laforet fashion mall: a mecca for Gothic Lolitas and Gyaruo boys as well as other avant garde fashionistas.
Shopping mecca
Riding on a yakatabune, a traditional houseboat, is one of the best ways to see Tokyo Bay. A few dozen yakatabune boat companies offer river tours that serve traditional dinners and host karaoke sessions.
Japanese houseboat
A yakatabune is fitted with traditional tatami floors. There are about 100 yakatabune available for private hire in Tokyo, according to the Tokyo Yakatabune Association.
Traditional river tour
The Imperial Palace, the current residence of Japan's royal family, sits in the center of Tokyo. Guided tours are available throughout the year, although the inner grounds of the palace are only open on special occasions, when the royals greet the public from the balcony.
The Imperial Palace
The palace also incorporates Edo Castle. Founded back in 1457, this historic site was the seat of political power during the Edo era.
Edo Castle
Considered a sacred mountain in Japan, Mount Fuji is an active volcano about 100 kilometers from Tokyo. At 3,776 meters high, it's the highest mountain in Japan and makes a dramatic backdrop for many Tokyo photos.
Sacred Mount Fuji
Tokyo's famous scramble intersection is located in front of Shibuya Station. It's a major shopping, entertainment and nightlife district.
Legendary crossing
Every spring, Japanese people will gather under sakura trees for hanami -- a traditional spring party in Japan to enjoy picnics and cherry blossom viewing. Ueno Park is a popular hanami spot for Tokyoites.
Spring party, Japan-style
More than just a place to put your soccer boots on, Adidas Futsal Park -- on the rooftop of a department store in Shibuya -- is a pitch with a view.
Rooftop soccer
With more than 37 million residents -- about 17 million people more than Beijing and New York City -- Tokyo-Yokohama has been the world's largest metropolis for about half a century.
Most populous metropolis
From food to architecture, scenery to special landmarks, their unique perspectives bring Tokyo's landmarks and popular districts to life in a whole new way.
    Featured Instagrammers include Yuma Yamashita, Laylah, Yoshiro Ishii and Charly Sabas.
    But we didn't stop there.
    We recently asked our social media followers to share their own photos and insights on Japan's capital.
    Read More
    Here are a few of our favorite submissions.

    #MYTokyo is: Incredible urban views

    Instagrammer Haruka Nuga shared this colorful pic of Tokyo Tower from Roppongi Hills, a central Tokyo building complex filled with apartments, offices, restaurants, museums, shops and observation deck.

    That beautifully awkward in-between moments. 💜 #Japan #Tokyo #TokyoTower #Roppongi #日本 #東京 #六本木

    A photo posted by Haruka Nuga • 奴賀春香 (@harukanuga) on

    Roppongi is also a fantastic place to capture views of Tokyo's dramatic skyline at night, as proven by this shot shared by Instagrammer Suwandicphoto.
    Sitting atop Tokyo's Asahi Beer building is the famous "kin no unchi" -- Japanese for "Golden Turd."
    The 300-ton stainless steel sculpture designed by French architect Philippe Stark was meant to look like foam rising from a beer mug.
    This lovely image of the golden dropping and Tokyo Skytree was shared by Instagrammer Caseyhu_.

    隅田川晴空塔以及Asahi泡泡#CNNMyTokyo

    A photo posted by Shiun🗻胡筱焄🗻 (@caseyhu_) on

    Even CNN's Tokyo correspondent Will Ripley got in on the #MyTokyo action, sharing this stunning shot of Tokyo Tower snapped from Minato ward.

    Good evening from #Tokyo #CNNmyTokyo

    A photo posted by Will Ripley (@willripleycnn) on

    Twitter user Norman Pelerinage appears to agree with Ripley's choice of shooting locations.
    He too singled out Minato for its awesome views, adding that it's an ideal place for a romantic date.
    Perhaps Tokyo's most famous unintentional tourist hotspot, the Shibuya scramble crossing is located in front of Shibuya station, a major shopping and nightlife district.
    For bird's eye views of the busy intersection, Twitter user Jim Wilson recommends heading to the top of Mark City Building.
    Back on ground level, Twitter user H shared this image taken while walking across the north side of Tokyo's Rainbow Bridge.
    The suspension bridge has become an incredibly popular spot for photographers looking for wide views of the Tokyo skyline.
    It's 798-meters long and stretches from Shibaura Pier to the Odaiba waterfront development in Minato.
    The bridge's walkway, which is 1.7 kilometers long, is open from 9 a.m to 9 p.m. in April to October, from 10 a.m. in the winter months.
    MORE: Tokyo's coolest neighborhoods right now

    #MYTokyo is: Spiritual and natural beauty

    Of course Tokyo isn't just skyscrapers and lights.
    The city's shrines, temples and parks are excellent photography subjects too.
    These tori gates at Hie Shrine in central Tokyo were snapped by Instagrammer foremmayoung_.

    A photo posted by E M M A C H R I S T I N E (@foremmayoung_) on

    Justmerried snapped these colorful sake barrels, an offering at Shibuya's Shinto Meiji Shrine.

    Sake wine offering #CNNMyTokyo

    A photo posted by Yvette De Peralta (@justmerried) on

    The Buddhist Senso-ji, as shared here by Twitter users 100 Travel Stories and Kotolan, is Tokyo's oldest temple. It's located in Asakusa district.
    Cherry blossom (sakura) season, which usually takes place in mid-March, is among the best times to visit Tokyo if you can swing it.
    Instagrammer Happy Nomad, along with Twitter users Natasha Kassirova and Katherine Unmuth, shared these photos of the blossoms in full bloom.

    Cherry blossom season #Tokyo #shinjukugyoen #wanderlust #bucketlist

    A photo posted by Happy Nomad (@happynomad_) on

    MORE: Total Tokyo: The ultimate locals' guide

    #MYTokyo is: Historic architecture

    Instagrammer T. Aloha Ishizaka reminds us it's still possible to find pockets of old Tokyo with this lovely shot taken in Ueno Sakuragi Atari.
    The small community space is made up of renovated houses built in the 1930s.
    There's a beer hall, bakery and several small shops.
    If you're traveling outside of Tokyo, chances are you'll be passing through this historic building shared by Instagrammer Caseyhu_ -- Tokyo Station.
    In 2014, the station celebrated its 100th birthday.
    The inside is just as marvelous as the out.
    This photo of Tokyo Station's ceiling was shared by Instagrammer marletds.
    Read more about its remarkable history here: 100 years of trains, tourism and secret tunnels.

    #MYTokyo is: Awesome food

    Naturally, our social followers offered plenty of tributes to Tokyo's incredible food scene.
    Abrooklyntraveler says Tsuta, in Toshima, serves the best ramen she's ever had.
    No surprise there though, given last year it became the world's first Michelin starred ramen shop.
    Want to give it a taste?
    Blogger Ramen Adventures has a nice post on how to get in to Tsuta.
    This bowl of fresh salmon, taken at Tokyo's famed Tsukiji Fish Market, was shared by Instagrammer Littlemsmuffet.

    Salmon bowl @ 5 AM. #Tokyo #tsukijifishmarket #KatAshtropheinJapan #CNNMyTokyo

    A photo posted by Ashley Sarah 🌺 (@littlemsmuffet) on

    Whoever thought a slab of octopus could look so beautiful?
    A foodie, that's who.
    Instagrammer Doctor.jd shared this delicious photo he took at Tsukiji.

    🐙 #cnnmytokyo

    A photo posted by J.D., MD (@doctor.jd) on

    Most of us have been inside or at least seen photos of Tsukiji.
    But have you ever checked it out from above? We love the new perspective Instagrammer Surftohorizon offers in this aerial photo of the facility.

    #fish #lover #market #tokyo #CNNMyTokyo

    A photo posted by T. Aloha Ishizaka (@surftohorizon) on

    For that non-traditional, high-tech sushi experience, Twitter user Andrew Tsao recommends Genki.
    First, diners order their dishes on a tablet.
    It then comes rushing to the table on a track, sitting atop a little car shaped like a Shinkansen bullet train.
    But nothing's as wild as Tokyo's Robot Restaurant, singled out by Twitter user Fabien Clerc.
    It's a sci-fi cabaret club where big robots meet ninjas meet dancers in sparkly bikinis.
    Flooded with neon lights, mirrors and golden seashell-shaped armchairs, the restaurant in the Kabukicho area of Shinjuku cost JPY10 billion (or $10 million) to construct.
    Meanwhile, one Twitter user had this to offer about the crazy Robot Restaurant:
    Duly noted, sir.

    #MYTokyo is: Nightlife

    Doesn't get more literal than this. Shibuya's Nonbei Yokocho -- a.k.a. Drunkard's Alley -- is filled with bars and restaurants.
    Shared by Instagrammer Happynomad_

    A photo posted by Happy Nomad (@happynomad_) on

    Over in fashionable Ebisu you'll find Ebisu Yokocho -- a fantastic strip of watering holes that was seemingly made for bar hopping, as seen in this image by Instagrammer Meagankpearl

    #MyTokyo is: Street style

    There's a reason countless artists and fashion designers cite Tokyo as a constant source of inspiration for their designs.
    It's arguably the world leader when it comes to street style -- thus a street photographer's dream destination, too.
    Photos here provided by Twitter users Ben McKechnie, Lara and Brian ケビン.
    And last but certainly not least, we bring you the people watching capital of the world -- Harajuku.
    It's where Japan's youth subcultures gather on Sundays to see and be seen.
    In addition to boutique cafes and shops aside, Harajuku is also home to Laforet fashion mall: a mecca for Gothic Lolitas and Gyaruo boys as well as other avant garde fashionistas.
    We think this photo by Marlet Salazar captures its unique beauty quite nicely.
    Got your own Tokyo photos to share? Tag 'em with #CNNMYTokyo.