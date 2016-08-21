MyTokyo: Your city, your views

(CNN) In a new series called #MyTokyo, airing later this month on CNN International, four well-known Tokyo-based Instagrammers introduce their city to the world.

With more than 37 million residents -- about 17 million people more than Beijing and New York City -- Tokyo-Yokohama has been the world's largest metropolis for about half a century.

More than just a place to put your soccer boots on, Adidas Futsal Park -- on the rooftop of a department store in Shibuya -- is a pitch with a view.

Every spring, Japanese people will gather under sakura trees for hanami -- a traditional spring party in Japan to enjoy picnics and cherry blossom viewing. Ueno Park is a popular hanami spot for Tokyoites.

Tokyo's famous scramble intersection is located in front of Shibuya Station. It's a major shopping, entertainment and nightlife district.

Considered a sacred mountain in Japan, Mount Fuji is an active volcano about 100 kilometers from Tokyo. At 3,776 meters high, it's the highest mountain in Japan and makes a dramatic backdrop for many Tokyo photos.

The palace also incorporates Edo Castle. Founded back in 1457, this historic site was the seat of political power during the Edo era.

The Imperial Palace, the current residence of Japan's royal family, sits in the center of Tokyo. Guided tours are available throughout the year, although the inner grounds of the palace are only open on special occasions, when the royals greet the public from the balcony.

A yakatabune is fitted with traditional tatami floors. There are about 100 yakatabune available for private hire in Tokyo, according to the Tokyo Yakatabune Association.

Riding on a yakatabune, a traditional houseboat, is one of the best ways to see Tokyo Bay. A few dozen yakatabune boat companies offer river tours that serve traditional dinners and host karaoke sessions.

Boutique cafes and shops aside, Harajuku is also home to Laforet fashion mall: a mecca for Gothic Lolitas and Gyaruo boys as well as other avant garde fashionistas.

Harajuku is where Japan's youth subcultures gather on Sundays to see and be seen. It might just be the most fashion-conscious place on the planet.

The spacious and central Ueno Park is the most popular recreational park in Tokyo. It's home to several temples and museums as well as Ueno Zoo. It's also where Pokemon Go trainers gather to catch rare Pokemon. A public viewing site was recently set up to screen the Olympics.

There's a Main Observatory deck halfway up the tower and a Special Observatory 100 meters higher. Special events are held throughout the year: Its spectacular "Milky Way Illumination" (pictured) runs until August 31.

Before the taller and newer Tokyo Skytree was built, Tokyo Tower was the tallest man-made structure in Japan. Erected in the 1950s, the elegant red and white building is still an icon of the Japanese capital's skyline.

You may have to pay Robot Restaurant a few visits before being able to take everything in. It's a sci-fi cabaret club where big robots meet ninjas meet dancers in sparkly bikinis. Flooded with neon lights, mirrors and golden seashell-shaped armchairs, the restaurant in the Kabukicho area of Shinjuku cost JPY10 billion (or $10 million) to construct.

From food to architecture, scenery to special landmarks, their unique perspectives bring Tokyo's landmarks and popular districts to life in a whole new way.

But we didn't stop there.

We recently asked our social media followers to share their own photos and insights on Japan's capital.

Here are a few of our favorite submissions.

#MYTokyo is: Incredible urban views

Instagrammer Haruka Nuga shared this colorful pic of Tokyo Tower from Roppongi Hills, a central Tokyo building complex filled with apartments, offices, restaurants, museums, shops and observation deck.

That beautifully awkward in-between moments. 💜 #Japan #Tokyo #TokyoTower #Roppongi #日本 #東京 #六本木 A photo posted by Haruka Nuga • 奴賀春香 (@harukanuga) on Dec 21, 2015 at 11:48pm PST

Roppongi is also a fantastic place to capture views of Tokyo's dramatic skyline at night, as proven by this shot shared by Instagrammer Suwandicphoto

Sitting atop Tokyo's Asahi Beer building is the famous "kin no unchi" -- Japanese for "Golden Turd."

The 300-ton stainless steel sculpture designed by French architect Philippe Stark was meant to look like foam rising from a beer mug.

This lovely image of the golden dropping and Tokyo Skytree was shared by Instagrammer Caseyhu_

隅田川晴空塔以及Asahi泡泡#CNNMyTokyo A photo posted by Shiun🗻胡筱焄🗻 (@caseyhu_) on Aug 6, 2016 at 7:35pm PDT

Even CNN's Tokyo correspondent Will Ripley got in on the #MyTokyo action, sharing this stunning shot of Tokyo Tower snapped from Minato ward.

Good evening from #Tokyo #CNNmyTokyo A photo posted by Will Ripley (@willripleycnn) on Aug 7, 2016 at 2:55am PDT

Twitter user Norman Pelerinage appears to agree with Ripley's choice of shooting locations.

He too singled out Minato for its awesome views, adding that it's an ideal place for a romantic date.

@CNNTravel Mori Towers offers the best view over the city. Good place for a romantic sunset dinner #CNNmyTokyo pic.twitter.com/Js3n1oVxH3 — Norman Pelerinage (@pelerinages) August 17, 2016

Perhaps Tokyo's most famous unintentional tourist hotspot, the Shibuya scramble crossing is located in front of Shibuya station, a major shopping and nightlife district.

For bird's eye views of the busy intersection, Twitter user Jim Wilson recommends heading to the top of Mark City Building.

Head to the top of the Mark City Bldg for a bird's eye view of the busy Shibuya crossing #CNNMyTokyo #tokyo #travel pic.twitter.com/03KQQmck2v — Jim Wilson (@wilsonjim) August 17, 2016

Back on ground level, Twitter user H shared this image taken while walking across the north side of Tokyo's Rainbow Bridge.

The suspension bridge has become an incredibly popular spot for photographers looking for wide views of the Tokyo skyline.

It's 798-meters long and stretches from Shibaura Pier to the Odaiba waterfront development in Minato.

The bridge's walkway, which is 1.7 kilometers long, is open from 9 a.m to 9 p.m. in April to October, from 10 a.m. in the winter months.

#MYTokyo is: Spiritual and natural beauty

Of course Tokyo isn't just skyscrapers and lights.

The city's shrines, temples and parks are excellent photography subjects too.

These tori gates at Hie Shrine in central Tokyo were snapped by Instagrammer foremmayoung_

⛩ A photo posted by E M M A C H R I S T I N E (@foremmayoung_) on Jun 18, 2016 at 3:24am PDT

Justmerried snapped these colorful sake barrels, an offering at Shibuya's Shinto Meiji Shrine.

Sake wine offering #CNNMyTokyo A photo posted by Yvette De Peralta (@justmerried) on Dec 28, 2014 at 8:13am PST

Cherry blossom (sakura) season , which usually takes place in mid-March, is among the best times to visit Tokyo if you can swing it.

Cherry blossom season #Tokyo #shinjukugyoen #wanderlust #bucketlist A photo posted by Happy Nomad (@happynomad_) on Apr 16, 2016 at 10:49pm PDT

During sakura season, visit the beautiful Shinjuku Gyoen Garden to see cherry blossoms 🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸 @CNNTravel #CNNMyTokyo pic.twitter.com/Lr9ZUs7qCB — Katherine Unmuth (@kunmuth) August 17, 2016

#MYTokyo is: Historic architecture

The small community space is made up of renovated houses built in the 1930s.

There's a beer hall, bakery and several small shops.

A photo posted by T. Aloha Ishizaka (@surftohorizon) on Aug 11, 2016 at 7:38pm PDT

If you're traveling outside of Tokyo, chances are you'll be passing through this historic building shared by Instagrammer Caseyhu_ -- Tokyo Station.

In 2014, the station celebrated its 100th birthday.

A photo posted by Shiun🗻胡筱焄🗻 (@caseyhu_) on Aug 2, 2016 at 3:42am PDT

The inside is just as marvelous as the out.

This photo of Tokyo Station's ceiling was shared by Instagrammer marletds

#MYTokyo is: Awesome food

Naturally, our social followers offered plenty of tributes to Tokyo's incredible food scene.

Abrooklyntraveler says Tsuta, in Toshima, serves the best ramen she's ever had.

No surprise there though, given last year it became the world's first Michelin starred ramen shop.

Want to give it a taste?

This bowl of fresh salmon, taken at Tokyo's famed Tsukiji Fish Market, was shared by Instagrammer Littlemsmuffet

Salmon bowl @ 5 AM. #Tokyo #tsukijifishmarket #KatAshtropheinJapan #CNNMyTokyo A photo posted by Ashley Sarah 🌺 (@littlemsmuffet) on May 1, 2016 at 3:01pm PDT

Whoever thought a slab of octopus could look so beautiful?

A foodie, that's who.

Instagrammer Doctor.jd shared this delicious photo he took at Tsukiji.

🐙 #cnnmytokyo A photo posted by J.D., MD (@doctor.jd) on Apr 21, 2016 at 7:36pm PDT

Most of us have been inside or at least seen photos of Tsukiji.

But have you ever checked it out from above? We love the new perspective Instagrammer Surftohorizon offers in this aerial photo of the facility.

#fish #lover #market #tokyo #CNNMyTokyo A photo posted by T. Aloha Ishizaka (@surftohorizon) on Jul 4, 2016 at 7:36pm PDT

First, diners order their dishes on a tablet.

It then comes rushing to the table on a track, sitting atop a little car shaped like a Shinkansen bullet train.

Tablet ordered sushi on three levels of tiny rail tracks. Genki Sushi in #Shinjuku #cnnmytokyo pic.twitter.com/pjwCcYIgBw — Andrew Tsao (@tsaotweets) August 17, 2016

It's a sci-fi cabaret club where big robots meet ninjas meet dancers in sparkly bikinis.

Flooded with neon lights, mirrors and golden seashell-shaped armchairs, the restaurant in the Kabukicho area of Shinjuku cost JPY10 billion (or $10 million) to construct.

Meanwhile, one Twitter user had this to offer about the crazy Robot Restaurant:

@CNNTravel If you go to the Tokyo Robot Restaurant, keep eyes open for the young woman guitarist with Doof Warrior routine. — ジェームス (@hikigatarijames) August 15, 2016

Duly noted, sir.

#MYTokyo is: Nightlife

Doesn't get more literal than this. Shibuya's Nonbei Yokocho -- a.k.a. Drunkard's Alley -- is filled with bars and restaurants.

A photo posted by Happy Nomad (@happynomad_) on Aug 14, 2016 at 9:59pm PDT

Over in fashionable Ebisu you'll find Ebisu Yokocho -- a fantastic strip of watering holes that was seemingly made for bar hopping, as seen in this image by Instagrammer Meagankpearl

#MyTokyo is: Street style

There's a reason countless artists and fashion designers cite Tokyo as a constant source of inspiration for their designs.

It's arguably the world leader when it comes to street style -- thus a street photographer's dream destination, too.

And last but certainly not least, we bring you the people watching capital of the world -- Harajuku.

It's where Japan's youth subcultures gather on Sundays to see and be seen.

In addition to boutique cafes and shops aside, Harajuku is also home to Laforet fashion mall: a mecca for Gothic Lolitas and Gyaruo boys as well as other avant garde fashionistas.

We think this photo by Marlet Salazar captures its unique beauty quite nicely.

Got your own Tokyo photos to share? Tag 'em with #CNNMYTokyo.