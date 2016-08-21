Story highlights Rio 2016 Olympics come to a close

Rio de Janeiro (CNN) It was a wet, windy and wild farewell to the 2016 Olympic Games as Rio de Janeiro bowed out in a storm of samba and rain inside the Maracana Stadium.

The night began with a power cut and ended with an explosion of color and carnival, featuring a supermodel, a giant parrot and hundreds of dancers dressed as plants -- plus Japan's prime minister in an unexpected outfit.

"I am the happiest man alive," Carlos Nuzman, president of the Rio 2016 organizing committee, declared during Sunday's closing ceremony.

"We are unique," he added. "Rio has delivered history ... good luck to Tokyo 2020."