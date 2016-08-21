Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Closing ceremony: Rio passes Olympic flag to Tokyo (and Super Mario)

By Tom McGowan, CNN

Updated 2:46 AM ET, Mon August 22, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

People wave flags from Brazil, the United States and Colombia during the Olympics closing ceremony at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, August 21.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
People wave flags from Brazil, the United States and Colombia during the Olympics closing ceremony at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, August 21.
Hide Caption
1 of 37
Samba dancers perform in the &quot;Cidade Maravilhosa&quot; segment of the ceremony.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
Samba dancers perform in the "Cidade Maravilhosa" segment of the ceremony.
Hide Caption
2 of 37
Fireworks explode over the stadium.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
Fireworks explode over the stadium.
Hide Caption
3 of 37
Members of the Australian delegation take a selfie.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
Members of the Australian delegation take a selfie.
Hide Caption
4 of 37
The cauldron that held the Olympic flame is seen after the flame was extinguished.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
The cauldron that held the Olympic flame is seen after the flame was extinguished.
Hide Caption
5 of 37
Athletes cast shadows as they wave flags.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
Athletes cast shadows as they wave flags.
Hide Caption
6 of 37
Dancers perform during the ceremony.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
Dancers perform during the ceremony.
Hide Caption
7 of 37
Singer Mariene de Castro performs in front of the Olympic Cauldron before the flame was extinguished.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
Singer Mariene de Castro performs in front of the Olympic Cauldron before the flame was extinguished.
Hide Caption
8 of 37
The Olympic flag is lowered.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
The Olympic flag is lowered.
Hide Caption
9 of 37
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives on stage. Tokyo will host the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives on stage. Tokyo will host the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Hide Caption
10 of 37
Artists perform during the closing ceremony.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
Artists perform during the closing ceremony.
Hide Caption
11 of 37
The words &quot;thank you&quot; are projected in Portuguese and Japanese.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
The words "thank you" are projected in Portuguese and Japanese.
Hide Caption
12 of 37
A dancer is seen up close during the ceremony.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
A dancer is seen up close during the ceremony.
Hide Caption
13 of 37
Brazilian singer Lenine performs during the &quot;Recognition of the Volunteers.&quot;
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
Brazilian singer Lenine performs during the "Recognition of the Volunteers."
Hide Caption
14 of 37
From left, men&#39;s marathon silver medalist Feyisa Lilesa of Ethiopia, gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya and bronze medalist Galen Rupp of the United States are seen on a giant screen as they stand on the podium during the closing ceremony.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
From left, men's marathon silver medalist Feyisa Lilesa of Ethiopia, gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya and bronze medalist Galen Rupp of the United States are seen on a giant screen as they stand on the podium during the closing ceremony.
Hide Caption
15 of 37
Athletes parade during the ceremony.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
Athletes parade during the ceremony.
Hide Caption
16 of 37
Dancers perform the &quot;Bringing Clay to Life&quot; routine.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
Dancers perform the "Bringing Clay to Life" routine.
Hide Caption
17 of 37
Dancers perform the &quot;Lace Making&quot; routine.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
Dancers perform the "Lace Making" routine.
Hide Caption
18 of 37
Athletes walk through the stadium.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
Athletes walk through the stadium.
Hide Caption
19 of 37
Jackie Briggs from the United States wears Olympic ring sunglasses.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
Jackie Briggs from the United States wears Olympic ring sunglasses.
Hide Caption
20 of 37
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony.
Hide Caption
21 of 37
Singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and electronic music artist Kygo perform the song &quot;Carry Me.&quot;
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
Singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and electronic music artist Kygo perform the song "Carry Me."
Hide Caption
22 of 37
Members of Team Great Britain hold up their illuminated shoes.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
Members of Team Great Britain hold up their illuminated shoes.
Hide Caption
23 of 37
Athletes wearing illuminated shoes march during the closing ceremony.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
Athletes wearing illuminated shoes march during the closing ceremony.
Hide Caption
24 of 37
Athletes shield themselves from the rain.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
Athletes shield themselves from the rain.
Hide Caption
25 of 37
Dancers perform during the event.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
Dancers perform during the event.
Hide Caption
26 of 37
Athletes wear plastic raincoats.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
Athletes wear plastic raincoats.
Hide Caption
27 of 37
Athletes from Japan march during the &quot;Heroes of the Games&quot; segment.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
Athletes from Japan march during the "Heroes of the Games" segment.
Hide Caption
28 of 37
Team Great Britain celebrates during the &quot;Heroes of the Games&quot; segment.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
Team Great Britain celebrates during the "Heroes of the Games" segment.
Hide Caption
29 of 37
Athletes enter the stadium.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
Athletes enter the stadium.
Hide Caption
30 of 37
Spectators watch the closing ceremony.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
Spectators watch the closing ceremony.
Hide Caption
31 of 37
US gymnast Simone Biles holds the American flag.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
US gymnast Simone Biles holds the American flag.
Hide Caption
32 of 37
Dancers perform in the &quot;Olympic Wings&quot; segment of the event.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
Dancers perform in the "Olympic Wings" segment of the event.
Hide Caption
33 of 37
A dancer performs during the closing ceremony.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
A dancer performs during the closing ceremony.
Hide Caption
34 of 37
A spectator takes pictures of the fireworks.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
A spectator takes pictures of the fireworks.
Hide Caption
35 of 37
Children sing the national anthem of Brazil.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
Children sing the national anthem of Brazil.
Hide Caption
36 of 37
The International Olympic Committee flag waves in the stadium.
Photos: Rio Olympics: Closing ceremony
The International Olympic Committee flag waves in the stadium.
Hide Caption
37 of 37
31 rio olympics closing ceremony 082142 rio olympics closing ceremony 082146 rio olympics closing ceremony 082143 rio olympics closing ceremony 0821 RESTRICTED41 rio olympics closing ceremony 082140 rio olympics closing ceremony 082144 rio olympics closing ceremony 082145 rio olympics closing ceremony 082132 rio olympics closing ceremony 082133 rio olympics closing ceremony 082134 rio olympics closing ceremony 082135 rio olympics closing ceremony 082137 rio olympics closing ceremony 082136 rio olympics closing ceremony 082138 rio olympics closing ceremony 082118 rio olympics closing ceremony 082124 rio olympics closing ceremony 082125 rio olympics closing ceremony 082126 rio olympics closing ceremony 082130 rio olympics closing ceremony 082127 rio olympics closing ceremony 082128 rio olympics closing ceremony 082129 rio olympics closing ceremony 082119 rio olympics closing ceremony 082120 rio olympics closing ceremony 082121 rio olympics closing ceremony 082122 rio olympics closing ceremony 082123 rio olympics closing ceremony 082106 rio olympics closing ceremony 082107 rio olympics closing ceremony 082108 rio olympics closing ceremony 082117 rio olympics closing ceremony 082111 rio olympics closing ceremony 082112 rio olympics closing ceremony 082114 rio olympics closing ceremony 082115 rio olympics closing ceremony10 rio olympics closing ceremony 0821

Story highlights

  • Rio 2016 Olympics come to a close
  • Brazilian city "delivered history"
  • IOC president: "Unique legacy"
  • Tokyo hosts next Games in 2020

Rio de Janeiro (CNN)It was a wet, windy and wild farewell to the 2016 Olympic Games as Rio de Janeiro bowed out in a storm of samba and rain inside the Maracana Stadium.

The night began with a power cut and ended with an explosion of color and carnival, featuring a supermodel, a giant parrot and hundreds of dancers dressed as plants -- plus Japan's prime minister in an unexpected outfit.
    "I am the happiest man alive," Carlos Nuzman, president of the Rio 2016 organizing committee, declared during Sunday's closing ceremony.
    Recap the final day of action at Rio 2016
    "We are unique," he added. "Rio has delivered history ... good luck to Tokyo 2020."
    Read More
    Christ the Redeemer, Sugarloaf Mountain and the Olympic rings were all honored during a lighthearted farewell, with Brazil's cultural and artistic heritage also celebrated.
    There was also a focus on "saudade" -- a word loosely translated as nostalgia that is thought to only exist in the Portuguese language.
    Olympic Games

    "These Olympic Games are leaving a unique legacy for generations to come," International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said.
    "History will talk about the 'Rio de Janeiro before' and the 'much better Rio de Janeiro after the Games.'
    Read: US wins final gold, tops medal table
    "I declare Games of 2016 closed," he added. "I call upon the youth of the world to assemble in Tokyo, Japan for the 32nd Olympiad -- bye, bye Rio!"
    The period of the evening dedicated to Tokyo's hosting of the next Games threatened to steal the show, with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arriving center stage disguised as iconic video game character Super Mario.
    Above all, it was a night for Rio to celebrate. Despite concerns surrounding security and Zika, the Games had gone off largely without a hitch.
    Read: Runner fears for life after finish-line protest
    The festival atmosphere was only dampened by the presence of yet more empty seats, with the stadium appearing far below its 70,000-plus capacity.
    Despite the rain, Nuzman's mood could not be soured.
    "For you already know this much: the best place in the world is here," he enthused. "It is now.
    "Let's celebrate together this great victory, this triumph of sport, of youth.
    "Throughout our bid to host the 31st Olympiad, we always said that Rio was ready, and we can now declare it.
    "We did it: we delivered spectacular Games.
    "We did it. We made it."