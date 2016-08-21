Iraq executes 36 people for Camp Speicher massacre

Story highlights About 1,700 military recruits were killed at Camp Speicher after ISIS took control of the area

There will be more executions, said Yahya Al-Nasiri, governor of Dhiqar province

(CNN) Iraq has hanged 36 people for taking part in the massacre of as many as 1,700 men in ISIS-controlled territory in 2014, a local governor said.

The convicts were executed Sunday at Al-Hoot prison in Nasiriyah, said Yahya Al-Nasiri, governor of Dhiqar province.

The killings have come to be known as the "Speicher Massacre" because it took place at Camp Speicher -- a former US base near Tikrit -- after ISIS forces took control of the area.

ISIS released videos after the massacre that showed what seemed to be an endless line of Iraqi military recruits being marched at gunpoint. Later, ISIS posted images showing mass murders.

JUST WATCHED Fact check: The real founder of ISIS Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Fact check: The real founder of ISIS 05:27

Human Rights Watch described the massacre as the "largest reported incident" where "ISIS captured more than 1,000 soldiers fleeing Camp Speicher ... then summarily executed at least 800 of them."