Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Goodbye Rio, hello robots: Expect high-tech cool at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

By Emiko Jozuka, CNN

Updated 11:23 AM ET, Mon August 22, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Tokyo picks up Olympic mantle
tokyo 2020 olympic game preps will ripley intv_00033618

    JUST WATCHED

    Tokyo picks up Olympic mantle

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tokyo picks up Olympic mantle 02:28

Story highlights

  • The 2020 Tokyo Olympics could be the most futuristic we've ever seen
  • Man-made meteorite showers, robot villages and robot taxis are expected
  • The 2020 games aim to convince the world that Japan is capable of an economic revival

Hong Kong (CNN)A robot directs you to your stadium seat, while artificial meteorites streak across the sky.

Down below, hundreds of performers decked out in traditional Japanese costumes glide through the arena.
    You take all this in, as a multilingual translation app on your smartphone describes what's going on.
    It sounds like science fiction, but this is the crazy vision that Japan wants to bring to life.
    Welcome to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics -- an event that Japan hopes will symbolize the country's high-tech cool, and draw in visitors.
    Read More

    Robot villages and meteorite showers

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, dressed as Super Mario, holds a red ball during the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, dressed as Super Mario, holds a red ball during the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
    Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's show-stopping appearance at today's closing ceremony in Rio, dressed as iconic game character Super Mario, already sets the tone for what lies in store.
    Japan is known internationally for its technological innovations, so Tokyo 2020 organizers are aiming to launch ambitious tech projects that will boost the economy and wow crowds.
    A brave new world in robot technology
    japan robot revolution made in japan ripley pkg_00025522

      JUST WATCHED

      A brave new world in robot technology

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    A brave new world in robot technology 08:01
    Tourists staying next to the Olympic Village in Tokyo's Odaiba neighborhood can choose, for example, to hang out with robot helpers of all sizes and sorts that offer up tips on the best transport, food and entertainment options in Tokyo.
    And that won't be the only place they'll encounter their robotic counterparts.
    With the government aiming to triple their spending on robotics, visitors are sure to see them in the place of human concierges at hotels and airports, where they'll be on hand to meet and greet you.
    You may have to pay Robot Restaurant a few visits before being able to take everything in. It&#39;s a sci-fi cabaret club where big robots meet ninjas meet dancers in sparkly bikinis. Flooded with neon lights, mirrors and golden seashell-shaped armchairs, the restaurant in the Kabukicho area of Shinjuku cost JPY10 billion (or $10 million) to construct.
    Photos: The many faces of Tokyo
    Gaudy cabaret nightYou may have to pay Robot Restaurant a few visits before being able to take everything in. It's a sci-fi cabaret club where big robots meet ninjas meet dancers in sparkly bikinis. Flooded with neon lights, mirrors and golden seashell-shaped armchairs, the restaurant in the Kabukicho area of Shinjuku cost JPY10 billion (or $10 million) to construct.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 15
    Before the taller and newer Tokyo Skytree was built, Tokyo Tower was the tallest man-made structure in Japan. Erected in the 1950s, the elegant red and white building is still an icon of the Japanese capital&#39;s skyline.
    Photos: The many faces of Tokyo
    Tokyo TowerBefore the taller and newer Tokyo Skytree was built, Tokyo Tower was the tallest man-made structure in Japan. Erected in the 1950s, the elegant red and white building is still an icon of the Japanese capital's skyline.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 15
    There&#39;s a Main Observatory deck halfway up the tower and a Special Observatory 100 meters higher. Special events are held throughout the year: Its spectacular &quot;Milky Way Illumination&quot; (pictured) runs until August 31.
    Photos: The many faces of Tokyo
    Indoor firework showThere's a Main Observatory deck halfway up the tower and a Special Observatory 100 meters higher. Special events are held throughout the year: Its spectacular "Milky Way Illumination" (pictured) runs until August 31.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 15
    The spacious and central Ueno Park is the most popular recreational park in Tokyo. It&#39;s home to several temples and museums as well as Ueno Zoo. It&#39;s also where Pokemon Go trainers gather to catch rare Pokemon. A public viewing site was recently set up to screen the Olympics.
    Photos: The many faces of Tokyo
    Ueno ParkThe spacious and central Ueno Park is the most popular recreational park in Tokyo. It's home to several temples and museums as well as Ueno Zoo. It's also where Pokemon Go trainers gather to catch rare Pokemon. A public viewing site was recently set up to screen the Olympics.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 15
    Harajuku is where Japan&#39;s youth subcultures gather on Sundays to see and be seen. It might just be the most fashion-conscious place on the planet.
    Photos: The many faces of Tokyo
    HarajukuHarajuku is where Japan's youth subcultures gather on Sundays to see and be seen. It might just be the most fashion-conscious place on the planet.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 15
    Boutique cafes and shops aside, Harajuku is also home to Laforet fashion mall: a mecca for Gothic Lolitas and Gyaruo boys as well as other avant garde fashionistas.
    Photos: The many faces of Tokyo
    Shopping meccaBoutique cafes and shops aside, Harajuku is also home to Laforet fashion mall: a mecca for Gothic Lolitas and Gyaruo boys as well as other avant garde fashionistas.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 15
    Riding on a yakatabune, a traditional houseboat, is one of the best ways to see Tokyo Bay. A few dozen yakatabune boat companies offer river tours that serve traditional dinners and host karaoke sessions.
    Photos: The many faces of Tokyo
    Japanese houseboatRiding on a yakatabune, a traditional houseboat, is one of the best ways to see Tokyo Bay. A few dozen yakatabune boat companies offer river tours that serve traditional dinners and host karaoke sessions.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 15
    A yakatabune is fitted with traditional tatami floors. There are about 100 yakatabune available for private hire in Tokyo, according to the Tokyo Yakatabune Association.
    Photos: The many faces of Tokyo
    Traditional river tourA yakatabune is fitted with traditional tatami floors. There are about 100 yakatabune available for private hire in Tokyo, according to the Tokyo Yakatabune Association.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 15
    The Imperial Palace, the current residence of Japan&#39;s royal family, sits in the center of Tokyo. Guided tours are available throughout the year, although the inner grounds of the palace are only open on special occasions, when the royals greet the public from the balcony.
    Photos: The many faces of Tokyo
    The Imperial PalaceThe Imperial Palace, the current residence of Japan's royal family, sits in the center of Tokyo. Guided tours are available throughout the year, although the inner grounds of the palace are only open on special occasions, when the royals greet the public from the balcony.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 15
    The palace also incorporates Edo Castle. Founded back in 1457, this historic site was the seat of political power during the Edo era.
    Photos: The many faces of Tokyo
    Edo CastleThe palace also incorporates Edo Castle. Founded back in 1457, this historic site was the seat of political power during the Edo era.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 15
    Considered a sacred mountain in Japan, Mount Fuji is an active volcano about 100 kilometers from Tokyo. At 3,776 meters high, it&#39;s the highest mountain in Japan and makes a dramatic backdrop for many Tokyo photos.
    Photos: The many faces of Tokyo
    Sacred Mount FujiConsidered a sacred mountain in Japan, Mount Fuji is an active volcano about 100 kilometers from Tokyo. At 3,776 meters high, it's the highest mountain in Japan and makes a dramatic backdrop for many Tokyo photos.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 15
    Tokyo&#39;s famous scramble intersection is located in front of Shibuya Station. It&#39;s a major shopping, entertainment and nightlife district.
    Photos: The many faces of Tokyo
    Legendary crossing Tokyo's famous scramble intersection is located in front of Shibuya Station. It's a major shopping, entertainment and nightlife district.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 15
    Every spring, Japanese people will gather under sakura trees for hanami -- a traditional spring party in Japan to enjoy picnics and cherry blossom viewing. Ueno Park is a popular hanami spot for Tokyoites.
    Photos: The many faces of Tokyo
    Spring party, Japan-styleEvery spring, Japanese people will gather under sakura trees for hanami -- a traditional spring party in Japan to enjoy picnics and cherry blossom viewing. Ueno Park is a popular hanami spot for Tokyoites.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 15
    More than just a place to put your soccer boots on, Adidas Futsal Park -- on the rooftop of a department store in Shibuya -- is a pitch with a view.
    Photos: The many faces of Tokyo
    Rooftop soccerMore than just a place to put your soccer boots on, Adidas Futsal Park -- on the rooftop of a department store in Shibuya -- is a pitch with a view.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 15
    With more than 37 million residents -- about 17 million people more than Beijing and New York City -- Tokyo-Yokohama has been the world&#39;s largest metropolis for about half a century.
    Photos: The many faces of Tokyo
    Most populous metropolisWith more than 37 million residents -- about 17 million people more than Beijing and New York City -- Tokyo-Yokohama has been the world's largest metropolis for about half a century.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 15
    GettyImages-451494564_masterGettyImages-138642802_masterGettyImages-540063674_masterGettyImages-468905036_masterGettyImages-527182928_masterGettyImages-527182898_masterGettyImages-539412314_masterGettyImages-539412352_masterGettyImages-547122690_masterGettyImages-519094032_masterGettyImages-158828519_masterGettyImages-163603826_masterGettyImages-468904722_masterGettyImages-527182886_masterGettyImages-477582030_master
    Japanese company Robot Taxi Inc. is also working on driverless vehicles that visitors will be to ride from stadium to stadium, while Panasonic is creating translation gadgets that can be worn around visitors' necks.
    Olympic Games

    And during sporting events, visitors might catch human referees using 3D laser technology to analyze a gymnast's complex motions, allowing them to give out more accurate scores.
    To top it all, Tokyo 2020 might even showcase a shower of man-made meteorites in the place of fireworks. ALE -- the Japanese space startup that aims to bring this show on the road -- want to trial their idea as early as 2018.

    Kengo Kuma's stadium

    Today&#39;s stadiums are architectural feats of design that can elevate the senses, capture the spirit of a community, and become an icon of the city long after a sports event ends. Celebrity Iraqi-born British architect, Zaha Hadid&#39;s design for the 2020 Olympic stadium in Tokyo won an international competition, but has received criticism. Japanese architect, Arata Isozaki described it as, &quot;A turtle waiting for Japan to sink so that it can swim away.&quot; The 83-year-old warned: &quot;Tokyo will surely be burdened with a gigantic white elephant.&quot; Not all new stadiums receive such objections.
    Photos: The future of sports stadium architecture
    National Olympic Stadium, TokyoToday's stadiums are architectural feats of design that can elevate the senses, capture the spirit of a community, and become an icon of the city long after a sports event ends. Celebrity Iraqi-born British architect, Zaha Hadid's design for the 2020 Olympic stadium in Tokyo won an international competition, but has received criticism. Japanese architect, Arata Isozaki described it as, "A turtle waiting for Japan to sink so that it can swim away." The 83-year-old warned: "Tokyo will surely be burdened with a gigantic white elephant." Not all new stadiums receive such objections.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 20
    &quot;While the New National Stadium in Tokyo will be used for the 2020 Olympic Games, the stadium is being built to host the widest variety of events in the future. Its first major international event will actually be as a venue for Japan&#39;s hosting of the 2019 Rugby World Cup -- the first country in Asia to host the event,&quot; said Jim Heverin, director at Zaha Hadid Architects which designed the arena. &quot;The key to a successful stadium is to design for these long term requirements, rather than the one-off event such as the Olympics.&quot;
    Photos: The future of sports stadium architecture
    National Olympic Stadium, Tokyo"While the New National Stadium in Tokyo will be used for the 2020 Olympic Games, the stadium is being built to host the widest variety of events in the future. Its first major international event will actually be as a venue for Japan's hosting of the 2019 Rugby World Cup -- the first country in Asia to host the event," said Jim Heverin, director at Zaha Hadid Architects which designed the arena. "The key to a successful stadium is to design for these long term requirements, rather than the one-off event such as the Olympics."
    Hide Caption
    2 of 20
    Here, the distinctive &quot;spotty&quot; Borisov Arena in Belarus is home to the country&#39;s football team. The space-age arena opened earlier this year and cost $37 million.
    Photos: The future of sports stadium architecture
    Borisov Arena, BelarusHere, the distinctive "spotty" Borisov Arena in Belarus is home to the country's football team. The space-age arena opened earlier this year and cost $37 million.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 20
    &quot;The shape of the arena works perfectly both in terms of acoustics, as well as creating an introverted atmosphere,&quot; said designer Spela Videcnik, from &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ofis-a.si/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Ofis Architects.&lt;/a&gt; &quot;This introversion helps players to focus on a match, and the acoustics create a great supporting atmosphere.&quot;
    Photos: The future of sports stadium architecture
    Borisov Arena, Belarus "The shape of the arena works perfectly both in terms of acoustics, as well as creating an introverted atmosphere," said designer Spela Videcnik, from Ofis Architects. "This introversion helps players to focus on a match, and the acoustics create a great supporting atmosphere."
    Hide Caption
    4 of 20
    Built for this year&#39;s World Cup in Manaus, Brazil, the Amazon Arena&#39;s reptilian facade was inspired by wildlife in the surrounding rainforest.
    Photos: The future of sports stadium architecture
    Amazon Arena, BrazilBuilt for this year's World Cup in Manaus, Brazil, the Amazon Arena's reptilian facade was inspired by wildlife in the surrounding rainforest.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 20
    &quot;If you look into the structures of nature like a leaf, or the skin of a snake, there&#39;s always a logical system behind it,&quot; explained stadium designer Hubert Nienhoff, of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.gmp-architekten.com/projects.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;GMP Architects.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The future of sports stadium architecture
    Amazon Arena, Brazil"If you look into the structures of nature like a leaf, or the skin of a snake, there's always a logical system behind it," explained stadium designer Hubert Nienhoff, of GMP Architects.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 20
    &quot;We&#39;re not in direct dialogue with the supporters,&quot; said Nienhoff. &quot;But we have to understand their social and cultural background, the region and its history. That way we capture the whole spirit of the place.&quot;
    Photos: The future of sports stadium architecture
    Amazon Arena, Brazil"We're not in direct dialogue with the supporters," said Nienhoff. "But we have to understand their social and cultural background, the region and its history. That way we capture the whole spirit of the place."
    Hide Caption
    7 of 20
    Nienhoff also designed the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, for the 2010 South African World Cup.
    Photos: The future of sports stadium architecture
    Moses Mabhida Stadium, South AfricaNienhoff also designed the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, for the 2010 South African World Cup.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 20
    &quot;The mayor asked us for something that would &#39;put Durban on the map,&#39;&quot; said Neinhoff.
    Photos: The future of sports stadium architecture
    Moses Mabhida Stadium, South Africa"The mayor asked us for something that would 'put Durban on the map,'" said Neinhoff.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 20
    His architecture firm is also behind the $500m redevelopment of Real Madrid&#39;s home -- the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.
    Photos: The future of sports stadium architecture
    Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, SpainHis architecture firm is also behind the $500m redevelopment of Real Madrid's home -- the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 20
    &quot;We were inspired by medieval cathedrals, with all their sculptures and paintings around the building telling their stories,&quot; architect Volkwin Marg told CNN.
    Photos: The future of sports stadium architecture
    Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Spain"We were inspired by medieval cathedrals, with all their sculptures and paintings around the building telling their stories," architect Volkwin Marg told CNN.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 20
    Housing a retail area, restaurants and hotel among the attractions under its metallic membrane, the multipurpose arena will transform a stadium where construction began 70 years ago.
    Photos: The future of sports stadium architecture
    Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, SpainHousing a retail area, restaurants and hotel among the attractions under its metallic membrane, the multipurpose arena will transform a stadium where construction began 70 years ago.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 20
    Hadid&#39;s firm is also behind the 2020 World Cup stadium in Qatar. &quot;The local Al Wakrah football team has been consulted throughout the design development by the client, as they will be the users of the stadium for generations after the 2020 Qatar World Cup,&quot; said Heverin.
    Photos: The future of sports stadium architecture
    Al-Wakrah Stadium, QatarHadid's firm is also behind the 2020 World Cup stadium in Qatar. "The local Al Wakrah football team has been consulted throughout the design development by the client, as they will be the users of the stadium for generations after the 2020 Qatar World Cup," said Heverin.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 20
    &quot;There remains an ancient desire of humans to congregate together to watch others perform,&quot; said Jim Heverin, director at Zaha Hadid Architects. &quot;So in many ways a stadium still needs to perform the same function as the Colosseum, and in many ways the success of future stadiums will be the ability to maintain the sense of collective congregation and a shared experience, whilst incorporating new demands.&quot;
    Photos: The future of sports stadium architecture
    Al-Wakrah Stadium, Qatar"There remains an ancient desire of humans to congregate together to watch others perform," said Jim Heverin, director at Zaha Hadid Architects. "So in many ways a stadium still needs to perform the same function as the Colosseum, and in many ways the success of future stadiums will be the ability to maintain the sense of collective congregation and a shared experience, whilst incorporating new demands."
    Hide Caption
    14 of 20
    Shortlisted in the sports category at this year&#39;s World Architecture Festival, the Luanda Multisports Pavilion, in Angola may not appear particularly striking during the day...
    Photos: The future of sports stadium architecture
    Luanda Multisports Pavilion, AngolaShortlisted in the sports category at this year's World Architecture Festival, the Luanda Multisports Pavilion, in Angola may not appear particularly striking during the day...
    Hide Caption
    15 of 20
    ... but at night its exterior panels light up in an ever-changing kaleidoscope of colors. &quot;More important then capturing the spirit of a country or city, is to be able to read the dreams and hopes of its inhabitants,&quot; designers, Berger Architects, said of $90 million building.
    Photos: The future of sports stadium architecture
    Luanda Multisports Pavilion, Angola... but at night its exterior panels light up in an ever-changing kaleidoscope of colors. "More important then capturing the spirit of a country or city, is to be able to read the dreams and hopes of its inhabitants," designers, Berger Architects, said of $90 million building.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 20
    Winner of the sports category at this year&#39;s World Architecture Festival, the $1.3 billion Singapore Sports Hub features a 55,000-seater stadium, swimming pool complex and water sports facilities.
    Photos: The future of sports stadium architecture
    Singapore Sports HubWinner of the sports category at this year's World Architecture Festival, the $1.3 billion Singapore Sports Hub features a 55,000-seater stadium, swimming pool complex and water sports facilities.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 20
    &quot;I don&#39;t think anyone had really designed a successful stadium for the tropics before,&quot; said architect Clive Lewis of Arup Assocites. &quot;In the past, if they had a tropical rainstorm they pretty much had to cancel the event. And that&#39;s where the dome roof concept came from.&quot;
    Photos: The future of sports stadium architecture
    Singapore Sports Hub"I don't think anyone had really designed a successful stadium for the tropics before," said architect Clive Lewis of Arup Assocites. "In the past, if they had a tropical rainstorm they pretty much had to cancel the event. And that's where the dome roof concept came from."
    Hide Caption
    18 of 20
    One of the biggest challenges for a stadium is to continue surviving the community long after a major sports event has ended. The Olympic Stadium in Berlin was originally constructed for the 1936 Games.
    Photos: The future of sports stadium architecture
    Berlin Olympic Stadium, GermanyOne of the biggest challenges for a stadium is to continue surviving the community long after a major sports event has ended. The Olympic Stadium in Berlin was originally constructed for the 1936 Games.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 20
    It was later redeveloped by GMP Architects and opened in 2004, eventually hosting games during the 2006 World Cup.
    Photos: The future of sports stadium architecture
    Berlin Olympic Stadium, GermanyIt was later redeveloped by GMP Architects and opened in 2004, eventually hosting games during the 2006 World Cup.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 20
    tokyo olympic stadium zaha hadidtokyo olympic stadiumborsisov arena borisov arena side viewArena da Amazônia manaus brazil Arena da Amazônia manaus brazil nightArena da Amazônia manaus brazil interiormoses mabhida stadium durban interiorMoses Mabhida Stadium Durban South Africagallery real madrid refurb 6gallery real madrid refurb threegallery real madrid refurb twoZaha Hadid Qatar 2020 stadiumAl Wakrah Stadium, QatarLuanda Multisports Pavilion, Angolaluanda multisports pavilion pinksingapore sports hub water singapore sports hubolympic stadium berlin olympic stadium berlin flame
    The controversy that erupted over the late British-Palestinian architect Zaha Hadid's now ditched futuristic design may have initially dampened everyone's excitement.
    But no Olympic games are complete without a signature national stadium.
    Leading Japanese architect Kengo Kuma's new design reimagines traditional styles of Japanese buildings for the 21st century.
    His oval, wooden-latticed structure, that will be the centerpiece of the 2020 games, seems set on allowing visitors to experience a space that mixes some futuristic undertones with Japan's love of wooden structures.

    Tokyo's charm

    Part 1: The art of Japanese hospitality
    spc culinary journeys tokyo shinobu namae a_00000205

      JUST WATCHED

      Part 1: The art of Japanese hospitality

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Part 1: The art of Japanese hospitality 06:16
    In 2015, Tokyo topped The Safe Cities Index in terms of digital and health security, infrastructure and personal safety, so visitors don't have much to worry about in the way of crime and violence that has dogged Rio.
    The city boasts a mosaic of cool neighborhoods, each packed full of cafés, clubs, restaurants, art spaces and shopping malls. And despite its 13 million-strong population and densely packed buildings, Tokyo was also rated as the "most livable city" of 2015 in global affairs magazine Monocle's annual "Quality of Life" survey.
    "Everybody can experience hypermodern living and respect for historic values in Tokyo," Hikariko Ono, a spokeswoman from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Committee, told CNN. "We're proud of the public safety records, infrastructure, and hospitality."
    #MyTokyo Trailer
    MyTokyo 09-25-16_00002001

      JUST WATCHED

      #MyTokyo Trailer

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    #MyTokyo Trailer 00:30
    In Japan, omotenashi is a word that reflects a Japanese style of hospitality and service as visiting guests are placed on a pedestal and treated with utmost respect.
    Ono believed that Olympics volunteers as well as Tokyoites in the service sectors would be welcoming visitors with this spirit in 2020.
    Yet to make sure that everything runs ultra-smoothly, Tokyo will still need to sort out some congestion issues and make sure that there are enough hotels to cope with the influx of Olympic athletes and visitors that descend on the city in 2020.

    Reinventing the capital

    2020 won't be the first time that Tokyo holds a summer Olympics. Back in 1964, Japan became the first Asian country to host the games.
    "1964 was the crowning achievement for post-war Japan," Sandra Collins, a specialist in Japanese Olympics history, told CNN.
    "The Japanese wanted to show the world that were no longer a war-mongering nation...that they had arrived on the international world stage as a team player."
    Five sports added to Tokyo&#39;s Olympics
    five new olympic sports tokyo 2020_00005601

      JUST WATCHED

      Five sports added to Tokyo's Olympics

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Five sports added to Tokyo's Olympics 01:00
    In 2020, the Tokyo Olympic committee, said Collins, aims to promote a similar message of hope, while also emphasizing what Japan is known for among the international community: technology and safety.
    "I think the kind of hope that Japan is trying to perpetuate both domestically and internationally is that it still had the wherewithal, despite being an aging population with stagnant growth," said Collins.
    "Japan wants to show that they can be resourceful in the way that most modern cities and nations will have to be in this kind of turbulent global society."