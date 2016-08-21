Welcome to one of the most ovecrowded jails in the Philippines

Photos: Quezon City jail, just outside the capital Manila, is home to over 4,000 inmates. Hide Caption 1 of 12

Photos: Originally built in 1953, the country's jail authority suggests it is safe for 800 inmates -- a shade of its current numbers. By U.N. standards, it is fit for 200 inmates. Hide Caption 2 of 12

Photos: Inmate Ramon Go, who acts as "mayor" for some of the jail's dorms, has been incarcerated for 16 years. He's currently awaiting the verdict of his murder trial, which happened two and a half years ago. Hide Caption 3 of 12

Photos: It's always been packed, guards say, but recently the number of inmates has spiked. Hide Caption 4 of 12

Photos: Critics say this overcrowding is a predictable effect of President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs. Hide Caption 5 of 12

Photos: "The food is terrible," says one inmate. "And it's hard to find a space to sleep, especially when it rains." Hide Caption 6 of 12

Photos: Dormitories are affectionately called barangays, a Filipino name for neighborhoods. One 200-square foot room houses 85 inmates. Hide Caption 7 of 12

Photos: A rigorous search of those coming in keeps the amount of contraband to a minimum, says the jail's senior inspector. But it's still a jail, he shrugs, suggesting that drugs and other illegal goods do find their way in. Hide Caption 8 of 12

Photos: Many inmates could go home but can't afford the bail, which can be as low as 4,000 to 6,000 pesos ($86 to $129). Hide Caption 9 of 12

Photos: Joey Doguiles, the jail's senior inspector and chief of operations. Hide Caption 10 of 12

Photos: At the beginning of the year, just under 3,600 were incarcerated. In the seven weeks since President Duterte took office, that number has risen to 4,053. Hide Caption 11 of 12