Breaking News

Welcome to one of the most ovecrowded jails in the Philippines

Updated 11:04 PM ET, Sun August 21, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Quezon City jail, just outside the capital Manila, is home to over 4,000 inmates.
Photos:
Quezon City jail, just outside the capital Manila, is home to over 4,000 inmates.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
Originally built in 1953, the country&#39;s jail authority suggests it is safe for 800 inmates -- a shade of its current numbers. By U.N. standards, it is fit for 200 inmates.
Photos:
Originally built in 1953, the country's jail authority suggests it is safe for 800 inmates -- a shade of its current numbers. By U.N. standards, it is fit for 200 inmates.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
Inmate Ramon Go, who acts as &quot;mayor&quot; for some of the jail&#39;s dorms, has been incarcerated for 16 years. He&#39;s currently awaiting the verdict of his murder trial, which happened two and a half years ago.
Photos:
Inmate Ramon Go, who acts as "mayor" for some of the jail's dorms, has been incarcerated for 16 years. He's currently awaiting the verdict of his murder trial, which happened two and a half years ago.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
It&#39;s always been packed, guards say, but recently the number of inmates has spiked.
Photos:
It's always been packed, guards say, but recently the number of inmates has spiked.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
Critics say this overcrowding is a predictable effect of President Rodrigo Duterte&#39;s war on drugs.
Photos:
Critics say this overcrowding is a predictable effect of President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
&quot;The food is terrible,&quot; says one inmate. &quot;And it&#39;s hard to find a space to sleep, especially when it rains.&quot;
Photos:
"The food is terrible," says one inmate. "And it's hard to find a space to sleep, especially when it rains."
Hide Caption
6 of 12
Dormitories are affectionately called barangays, a Filipino name for neighborhoods. One 200-square foot room houses 85 inmates.
Photos:
Dormitories are affectionately called barangays, a Filipino name for neighborhoods. One 200-square foot room houses 85 inmates.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
A rigorous search of those coming in keeps the amount of contraband to a minimum, says the jail&#39;s senior inspector. But it&#39;s still a jail, he shrugs, suggesting that drugs and other illegal goods do find their way in.
Photos:
A rigorous search of those coming in keeps the amount of contraband to a minimum, says the jail's senior inspector. But it's still a jail, he shrugs, suggesting that drugs and other illegal goods do find their way in.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
Many inmates could go home but can&#39;t afford the bail, which can be as low as 4,000 to 6,000 pesos ($86 to $129).
Photos:
Many inmates could go home but can't afford the bail, which can be as low as 4,000 to 6,000 pesos ($86 to $129).
Hide Caption
9 of 12
Joey Doguiles, the jail&#39;s senior inspector and chief of operations.
Photos:
Joey Doguiles, the jail's senior inspector and chief of operations.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
At the beginning of the year, just under 3,600 were incarcerated. In the seven weeks since President Duterte took office, that number has risen to 4,053.
Photos:
At the beginning of the year, just under 3,600 were incarcerated. In the seven weeks since President Duterte took office, that number has risen to 4,053.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
With thousands of arrests made since the beginning of June in the war on drugs, the population of inmates keeps growing.
Photos:
With thousands of arrests made since the beginning of June in the war on drugs, the population of inmates keeps growing.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
Euan Prison wide shot (1 ofPrison wide shot (1 of 1)Ramon F.Go (1 of 1)Prison stairs extra (1 of 1Prison Cells 5 (1 of 1)Prison Cells 4 (1 of 1)Prison Cells 1 (1 of 1)Euan Prisoner tuck shop (1Euan prisoner chest tattooPrison Warden Joey DoguilesEuan packed Prisoners (1 ofEuan packed night wide (1 o