Beijing (CNN) For a nation known for its obsession for gold, Team China seemed to have had a rough time in Rio de Janeiro.

The country came in third place in the gold medal count at the 2016 Summer Games, trailing the United States and Great Britain. Eight years ago in Beijing, China sat on top with a record 51 gold medals.

Now, analysts and spectators are debating if China has moved beyond its single-minded determination in winning gold.

Some see a diminishing role for sports as an outlet for nationalism, thanks to China's economic and military ascent on the global stage. Others consider funny swimmer Fu Yuanhui's instant popularity a sign of a demographic shift in Olympic viewing, as younger generations focus more on personalities than results.

But if one looks at the hardware, there is no denying that China came up short.