How children change the way we think about war

By AJ Willingham, CNN

Updated 12:06 AM ET, Sat August 20, 2016

&lt;strong&gt;2016: Aleppo, Syria&lt;/strong&gt; -- Five-year-old Omran Daqneesh waits shell-shocked in the back of an ambulance. He and other members of his family were injured when airstrikes ripped through his neighborhood in August. The photo &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/17/world/syria-little-boy-airstrike-victim/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;inspired international grief&lt;/a&gt; and put a face on Syria&#39;s ongoing civil war.
&lt;strong&gt;2015: Bodrum, Turkey&lt;/strong&gt; -- An arresting image of a migrant child&#39;s dead body washed up on a Turkish beach &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/02/europe/migration-crisis-boy-washed-ashore-in-turkey/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;served as a tragic reminder&lt;/a&gt; of the risks faced by Syrian refugees. The photo also became a touchstone for discussions about how Europe and other countries should approach the refugee crisis.
&lt;strong&gt;2014: Gaza City &lt;/strong&gt;-- A man carries a child as another lies dead after an Israeli airstrike on a Gaza City beach in July 2014. At least four boys, ages 9 to 11, were killed. The Israeli military investigated the tragedy and reported that the location of the attack was known to be a compound of Hamas police and naval forces. &quot;Tragically, in the wake of the incident it became clear that the outcome of the attack was the death of four children who had entered the military compound for reasons that remain unclear,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/11/middleeast/israel-gaza-beach-bombing/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the report stated.&lt;/a&gt;
&lt;strong&gt;2005: Tal Afar, Iraq&lt;/strong&gt; -- In a time when truly resonant war photos were hard to come by due to the dangerous climate in Iraq, a photographer &lt;a href=&quot;http://time.com/3808940/remembering-chris-hondros/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;captured a truly wrenching moment.&lt;/a&gt; The girl is Samar Hassan, screaming and spattered with blood after her parents were mistakenly killed and her brother was wounded by U.S. troops. The image was widely used to represent the true civilian cost of international conflict.
&lt;strong&gt;2003: Najaf, Iraq &lt;/strong&gt;-- An Iraqi prisoner of war comforts his son in a POW holding zone. The emotional image won the 2003 World Press Photo award.
&lt;strong&gt;2003: Central Iraq&lt;/strong&gt; -- A U.S. Navy hospital corpsman holds an Iraqi boy. Confused front-line crossfire ripped apart an Iraqi family. This moment of compassion was captured barely a year after the official start of the U.S.-led war in Iraq.
&lt;strong&gt;2001: Quetta, Pakistan &lt;/strong&gt;-- Seven-year-old Fermina Bibi, from Kandahar, Afghanistan, lies wounded in a hospital bed. She and her brother were injured when their home in Kandahar was bombed. They were transported to Pakistan for treatment.
&lt;strong&gt;1972: Trang Bang, South Vietnam &lt;/strong&gt;-- Nine-year-old Kim Phuc wails in agony as she and her fellow villagers flee a napalm attack. This unflinching look into the horrors of the Vietnam War earned a Pulitzer Prize. Phuc survived, and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/22/world/kim-phuc-where-is-she-now/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;eventually started her own foundation&lt;/a&gt; to aid child victims of war.
(CNN)To a fortunate many, war is an abstraction and the suffering it brings, though easy to understand, is hard to truly imagine. It's one of the reasons war photography and images of conflict are so essential. They bring these concepts into blinding focus and deny us the luxury of looking away.

Who could ignore an image of a young refugee's lifeless body washed up on a beach, the desperate quest for a better life extinguished before it could be fulfilled? Who wouldn't be moved, disturbed even, by a child screaming and covered in her parents' blood?
There's a reason so many of these indelible images are often of children. While war seeks to paint in black and while, good and evil; a child is never the enemy. And yet, they are so often the victims. To see a child this way is to see war without politics or ideologies. What's left underneath is just crushing human sorrow.
    The image of a young boy caked in ashes and blood on the back of an ambulance in Aleppo, Syria, is the latest in this grim, yet ultimately necessary montage.
    Why, ever, would such immortalized heartbreak be necessary? Because it's easy to lose focus. Violence is so widespread, yet often so far away, and our hyperconnected consumption means burnout or disinterest can set in at an alarming rate.
    We may know, intellectually, what a tragedy it is that more then 4,500 Syrian children have been killed in Aleppo in the last five years alone. We may think we know the real cost of conflict.
    As the photos in gallery above show, it sometimes takes a singular excruciating image for it to truly sink in.