Inbee Park celebrates 'unreal' Olympic golf gold

Story highlights Inbee Park wins women's golf gold in Rio

South Korean five shots clear of Lydia Ko

Feng Shanshan of China claims bronze

(CNN) Inbee Park has seven major titles to her name, a career grand slam and is a former world No 1.

Now the South Korean can add the title of first Olympic champion in women's golf since 1900 to her CV after holding off the challenge of world No. 1 Lydia Ko and China's Feng Shanshan at Rio 2016

Park recorded a five-under-par 66 Saturday to finish on 16-under-par 268 for the week and a convincing five shots clear of New Zealand's Ko in the silver medal position.

"I feel extremely honored and proud that I get to win a gold medal in the Olympic Games," world No. 5 Park said.

