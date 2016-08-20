Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Inbee Park celebrates 'unreal' Olympic golf gold

By Eoghan Macguire, CNN

Updated 5:43 PM ET, Sat August 20, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Inbee Park with her gold medal after winning the women&#39;s Olympic golf event at Rio 2016.
Inbee Park with her gold medal after winning the women's Olympic golf event at Rio 2016.

Story highlights

  • Inbee Park wins women's golf gold in Rio
  • South Korean five shots clear of Lydia Ko
  • Feng Shanshan of China claims bronze

(CNN)Inbee Park has seven major titles to her name, a career grand slam and is a former world No 1.

Now the South Korean can add the title of first Olympic champion in women's golf since 1900 to her CV after holding off the challenge of world No. 1 Lydia Ko and China's Feng Shanshan at Rio 2016.
    Park recorded a five-under-par 66 Saturday to finish on 16-under-par 268 for the week and a convincing five shots clear of New Zealand's Ko in the silver medal position.
    Day 15 -- Follow all of Saturday's action
    "I feel extremely honored and proud that I get to win a gold medal in the Olympic Games," world No. 5 Park said.
    Read More
    "It feels truly unreal. I am just so happy to be standing on the highest spot on the podium. I have won many tournaments but I have never felt this before."
    Park qualified for the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame this year, but has struggled with form and injury in recent months and missed July's British Open.
    Read: Final-hole decider for men's gold
    Her triumph pushed South Korea closer to its pre-Games medal target and eighth in the overall table.
    "I think we were hoping for a 10th-place finish this Olympics and hopefully my gold medal will help us go into the top 10."
    Olympic golf: Lydia Ko scores &#39;perfect&#39; hole-in-one at Rio 2016
    Lydia Ko scores 'perfect' hole-in-one at Rio 2016
    Rio Olympics: Day 15
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 15
    American runner Allyson Felix celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women&#39;s 4x400-meter relay final on Saturday, August 20. The win gives Felix her 6th career gold.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 15
    American runner Allyson Felix celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women's 4x400-meter relay final on Saturday, August 20. The win gives Felix her 6th career gold.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 21
    Neymar of Brazil becomes emotional after scoring the winning penalty in a shoot against Germany during the men&#39;s football final.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 15
    Neymar of Brazil becomes emotional after scoring the winning penalty in a shoot against Germany during the men's football final.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 21
    Britain&#39;s Mo Farah crosses the line to win the gold medal in the men&#39;s 5,000-meter final.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 15
    Britain's Mo Farah crosses the line to win the gold medal in the men's 5,000-meter final.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 21
    Bo Qiu of China competes during the men&#39;s diving 10-meter platform final. China&#39;s Aisen Chen would go on to win gold in the event.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 15
    Bo Qiu of China competes during the men's diving 10-meter platform final. China's Aisen Chen would go on to win gold in the event.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 21
    America&#39;s Matt Centrowitz, center, reacts after winning the men&#39;s 1,500-meter final followed by silver medallist Taoufik Makhloufi of Algeria, left, and bronze medallist Nick Willis of New Zealand, right. This is the first gold medal for the United States in the event since 1908.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 15
    America's Matt Centrowitz, center, reacts after winning the men's 1,500-meter final followed by silver medallist Taoufik Makhloufi of Algeria, left, and bronze medallist Nick Willis of New Zealand, right. This is the first gold medal for the United States in the event since 1908.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 21
    U.S. basketball player Tina Charles, left, and Spain&#39;s Laura Gil battle for the ball in the final game on Saturday, August 20. The Americans earned yet another gold, making it their &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/20/sport/rio-olympics-womens-basketball-usa-spain-final/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;sixth straight Olympic win&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 15
    U.S. basketball player Tina Charles, left, and Spain's Laura Gil battle for the ball in the final game on Saturday, August 20. The Americans earned yet another gold, making it their sixth straight Olympic win.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 21
    Ukraine&#39;s Andriy Fedechko, left, and Ireland&#39;s Arthur Lanigan-O&#39;Keeffe take part in the fencing round of the modern pentathlon.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 15
    Ukraine's Andriy Fedechko, left, and Ireland's Arthur Lanigan-O'Keeffe take part in the fencing round of the modern pentathlon.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 21
    Volleyball players from the Netherlands, in orange, and the United States compete in the bronze medal match. The Americans won.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 15
    Volleyball players from the Netherlands, in orange, and the United States compete in the bronze medal match. The Americans won.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 21
    Radik Isaev of Azerbaijan, left, kisses Great Britain&#39;s Mahama Cho after defeating Cho in the over 80-kilogram (176-pound) semifinal taekwondo event.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 15
    Radik Isaev of Azerbaijan, left, kisses Great Britain's Mahama Cho after defeating Cho in the over 80-kilogram (176-pound) semifinal taekwondo event.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 21
    Jan Kuf of the Czech Republic falls from his horse in the show jumping portion of the modern pentathlon.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 15
    Jan Kuf of the Czech Republic falls from his horse in the show jumping portion of the modern pentathlon.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 21
    French handball player Gnonsiane Niombla, center, shoots the ball during the gold medal match against Russia. The Russians came out on top.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 15
    French handball player Gnonsiane Niombla, center, shoots the ball during the gold medal match against Russia. The Russians came out on top.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 21
    Italian water polo players celebrate with their coach Alessandro Campagna after defeating Montenegro in the bronze medal game.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 15
    Italian water polo players celebrate with their coach Alessandro Campagna after defeating Montenegro in the bronze medal game.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 21
    Nigeria&#39;s William Ekong, left, and Romell Quioto of Honduras jump for a header during their bronze medal soccer match. The Nigerian team won its country&#39;s first Olympic medal since the Beijing 2008 Games and its third soccer medal in its history.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 15
    Nigeria's William Ekong, left, and Romell Quioto of Honduras jump for a header during their bronze medal soccer match. The Nigerian team won its country's first Olympic medal since the Beijing 2008 Games and its third soccer medal in its history.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 21
    U.S. triathlete Gwen Jorgensen reacts as she crosses the finish line. This is the first time the United States has won gold in the triathlon.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 15
    U.S. triathlete Gwen Jorgensen reacts as she crosses the finish line. This is the first time the United States has won gold in the triathlon.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 21
    Rhythmic gymnasts from Israel perform their routine during the team all-around qualifications.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 15
    Rhythmic gymnasts from Israel perform their routine during the team all-around qualifications.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 21
    China&#39;s Chen Long reacts after winning gold against Malaysia&#39;s Lee Chong Wei in their badminton singles match.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 15
    China's Chen Long reacts after winning gold against Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei in their badminton singles match.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 21
    British boxer Nicola Adams, left, punches Sarah Ourahmoune of France during their flyweight 51-kilogram (112-pound) final bout.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 15
    British boxer Nicola Adams, left, punches Sarah Ourahmoune of France during their flyweight 51-kilogram (112-pound) final bout.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 21
    The Serbian basketball team celebrates with their coach, Marina Maljkovic, after defeating France 70-63 in the bronze medal match.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 15
    The Serbian basketball team celebrates with their coach, Marina Maljkovic, after defeating France 70-63 in the bronze medal match.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 21
    Canoeists Tom Liebscher, left, and Max Hoff of Germany react after winning the K-4 1,000-meter sprint. Marcus Gross and Max Rendschmidt were also part of the gold-medal finish.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 15
    Canoeists Tom Liebscher, left, and Max Hoff of Germany react after winning the K-4 1,000-meter sprint. Marcus Gross and Max Rendschmidt were also part of the gold-medal finish.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 21
    Emily Batty of Canada, left, and Katerina Nash of the Czech Republic compete in the cross-country mountain bike race.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 15
    Emily Batty of Canada, left, and Katerina Nash of the Czech Republic compete in the cross-country mountain bike race.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 21
    South Korean golfer Inbee Park reacts after winning gold.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 15
    South Korean golfer Inbee Park reacts after winning gold.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 21
    22 rio olympics 082020 rio olympics 082018 rio olympics 082019 rio olympics 082021 rio olympics 082011 rio olympics 082017 rio olympics 082015 rio olympics 082012 rio olympics 082016 rio olympics 082014 rio olympics 082010 rio olympics 082013 rio olympics 082009 rio olympics 082006 rio olympics 082001 rio olympics 082008 rio olympics 082007 rio olympics 082005 rio olympics 082004 rio olympics 082003 rio olympics 0820
    Park started the day two shots clear of Ko, whose career-first hole-in-one Friday had helped push her into contention, and one further clear of Feng.
    But with Ko and Feng only able to notch two-under-par 69 Saturday, Park's superior form on the day was always going to secure gold.
    Japan's Harukyo Nomura carded 65 but just missed out on the medal positions in a tie for fourth with Stacey Lewis of the US -- who matched Park's 66 -- and South Korea's Hee Young Yang.
    World No. 3 Brooke Henderson tied for seventh with Britain's Charley Hull and Australian Minjee Lee, as the 18-year-old Canadian closed with 67.
    Like this story? Get more at cnn.com/golf
    Russia's Maria Verchenova shot a hole-in-one on the par-three fourth hole as she carded a course-record 62 also featuring nine birdies.
    The 30-year-old climbed up the leaderboard to tie for 16th on four under par.