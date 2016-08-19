Story highlights Homeless Rio residents are eating Olympic surplus

Italian chef behind the culinary feast calls it a cultural project

The restaurant will serve the homeless until the Olympics wraps up

Rio de Janeiro (CNN) Within the invisible walls of an open kitchen, a small army is prepping for the evening's dinner rush. Purple cabbage is rinsed in a colander, slabs of steak defrosted, plum tomatoes thinly sliced. As the staff zips from one station to the next, Italian master chef Massimo Bottura oversees the process, ensuring everything meets his high standards at his new Rio de Janeiro restaurant.

Want a reservation? You'll have to wait. The VIP guest list for the "Refettorio Gastromotiva" is open exclusively to the city's homeless population, who will be served piping hot meals made with surplus food supplies from the caterers of the 2016 Summer Olympic venues.

"We are serving 100 meals a day to homeless guests," Bottura says, sitting in the restaurant's ample dining room. "This is not a charity, this is a cultural project."

A cultural project that has brought some of the world's top culinary, art and architecture names to Rio this month.

"On the second night, there were two guys who left the room saying [it] was the first time they were treated like human beings-- like princes and princesses," Bottura says. "It's breathtaking because it is exactly what we want to do here. We want to build the dignity of the people."

