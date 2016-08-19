Story highlights Alice Cooper is running for president as a joke

His slogan is "I can do nothing as well as they can do nothing"

New York (CNN) Alice Cooper has been running for president as a joke since 1972 and the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Famer is now bringing a dose of satire to the 2016 election.

Cooper told CNN that this year his campaign slogan is "I can do nothing as well as they can do nothing," his running mate is Tom Hanks (without Hanks' knowledge) and his platform is nonexistent.

"I think the idea that I honestly have no platform is maybe the most honest thing I've heard in politics in a long time," Cooper said. "I have absolutely no idea what to do and if everybody said that, that would give me a guy I can vote for."

Cooper, who became known as "The Godfather of Shock Rock ," commanding stages strewn with blood and gore and acting out scenes straight out of horror flicks during his performances.

Back in 1960s America, Cooper's high-powered performances, complete with his startling black and white stage makeup, guillotines and electric chairs elicited fear and horror, especially from the parents of rock fans.

JUST WATCHED Alice Cooper talks politics Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Alice Cooper talks politics 07:27

Read More