Some cry, some laugh, one doesn't understand the concept of natural death

This commentary was written by a man who lives in the Shaar district of Aleppo with his wife and six children. It was written with the help of Aleppo journalist Mahmud Abdur-Rahman and has been translated from Arabic and edited for clarity. The family fled the fighting and privations of war in 2012, first to the north and then the west of the country, but could not escape the violence and so returned to the ruins of Aleppo where they continue to face grave danger and hardship. The views expressed in this commentary are solely his.

(CNN) I try very hard to explain to my kids, especially those who were born after the war began, what is going on around them, but it's not easy.

So I spin tales about battles in the neighborhood between right and wrong and tell them about our revolution and our demands for freedom.

I told them about the demonstrations that swept the streets demanding (Syrian President Bashar al-) Assad go, and how he and his army came with tanks and warplanes so more than half of the people fled.

A boy walks a hand truck through a heavily damaged area in Aleppo.

After five years of war, children are not surprised by the sound of the planes. Some of them scream in fear and some of them cry and some of them laugh. They bombard me with a stream of questions.

Who is bombing? And why? And how long they will continue? Where do the planes come from and who pilots them?

