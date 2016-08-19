Breaking News

What parents in Aleppo tell their children about war

Updated 6:27 PM ET, Fri August 19, 2016

Omran Aylan Kurdi Syrian boys Nima Elbagir_00010223

Story highlights

  • A father of six describes how his children live amid war
  • Some cry, some laugh, one doesn't understand the concept of natural death

This commentary was written by a man who lives in the Shaar district of Aleppo with his wife and six children. It was written with the help of Aleppo journalist Mahmud Abdur-Rahman and has been translated from Arabic and edited for clarity. The family fled the fighting and privations of war in 2012, first to the north and then the west of the country, but could not escape the violence and so returned to the ruins of Aleppo where they continue to face grave danger and hardship. The views expressed in this commentary are solely his.

(CNN)I try very hard to explain to my kids, especially those who were born after the war began, what is going on around them, but it's not easy.

So I spin tales about battles in the neighborhood between right and wrong and tell them about our revolution and our demands for freedom.
    I told them about the demonstrations that swept the streets demanding (Syrian President Bashar al-) Assad go, and how he and his army came with tanks and warplanes so more than half of the people fled.
    A boy walks a hand truck through a heavily damaged area in Aleppo.
    A boy walks a hand truck through a heavily damaged area in Aleppo.
    After five years of war, children are not surprised by the sound of the planes. Some of them scream in fear and some of them cry and some of them laugh. They bombard me with a stream of questions.
    Who is bombing? And why? And how long they will continue? Where do the planes come from and who pilots them?
    My daughter, who is five years old, was born in this war and does not know anything about normal life. She is used to seeing the streets in ruins, full of debris; houses without walls or ceilings; and trees broken or burned.
    She has never once asked to go to a park or a playground or the theater, because all of that ended in Aleppo before her birth.
    This still image, taken from a &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7cfBmRW3isc&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;video posted by the Aleppo Media Center,&lt;/a&gt; shows a young boy in an ambulance after an airstrike in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on Wednesday, August 17. The boy has been identified as Omran Daqneesh, and the video of him has been circulating on social media.
    Photos: His name is Omran: The bloodied boy in Syria
    This still image, taken from a video posted by the Aleppo Media Center, shows a young boy in an ambulance after an airstrike in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on Wednesday, August 17. The boy has been identified as Omran Daqneesh, and the video of him has been circulating on social media.
    A civil defense worker carries Omran into the ambulance. The airstrike destroyed Omran&#39;s home, where he lived with his parents and two siblings. Director of the Aleppo Media Center Yousef Saddiq said Omran&#39;s 10-year-old brother, Ali, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/20/middleeast/syria-conflict/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died from his injuries&lt;/a&gt; on Saturday, August 20.
    Photos: His name is Omran: The bloodied boy in Syria
    A civil defense worker carries Omran into the ambulance. The airstrike destroyed Omran's home, where he lived with his parents and two siblings. Director of the Aleppo Media Center Yousef Saddiq said Omran's 10-year-old brother, Ali, died from his injuries on Saturday, August 20.
    Syria is now in its fifth year of civil war, with the &lt;a href=&quot;http://scpr-syria.org/publications/policy-reports/confronting-fragmentation/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Syrian Center for Policy Research&lt;/a&gt; estimating the death toll at a staggering 470,000. Aleppo may be one of the hardest-hit cities. Mustafa al Sarouq, the cameraman who filmed the video of Omran, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/17/world/syria-little-boy-airstrike-victim/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;told CNN&#39;s Nima Elbagir:&lt;/a&gt; &quot;The truth is that the image you see today is repeated every day in Aleppo.&quot;
    Photos: His name is Omran: The bloodied boy in Syria
    Syria is now in its fifth year of civil war, with the Syrian Center for Policy Research estimating the death toll at a staggering 470,000. Aleppo may be one of the hardest-hit cities. Mustafa al Sarouq, the cameraman who filmed the video of Omran, told CNN's Nima Elbagir: "The truth is that the image you see today is repeated every day in Aleppo."
    The bloodied boy sits and waits for medical attention. An Aleppo Media Center activist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/17/world/syria-little-boy-airstrike-victim/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;told CNN&lt;/a&gt; that Omran did not cry at any point during the rescue and appeared to be in extreme shock.
    Photos: His name is Omran: The bloodied boy in Syria
    The bloodied boy sits and waits for medical attention. An Aleppo Media Center activist told CNN that Omran did not cry at any point during the rescue and appeared to be in extreme shock.
    It took nearly an hour to dig Omran out from underneath the rubble, an activist told CNN. He and other rescuers used flashlights to bring out several people trapped beneath the bombed-out building.
    Photos: His name is Omran: The bloodied boy in Syria
    It took nearly an hour to dig Omran out from underneath the rubble, an activist told CNN. He and other rescuers used flashlights to bring out several people trapped beneath the bombed-out building.
    Omran silently wipes blood from his head in one of the last images we see in the video. He has since been released from the hospital. The doctor who treated him said his injury was light compared with the others wounded in the bombing.
    Photos: His name is Omran: The bloodied boy in Syria
    Omran silently wipes blood from his head in one of the last images we see in the video. He has since been released from the hospital. The doctor who treated him said his injury was light compared with the others wounded in the bombing.
    READ: Images of two Syrian boys reveal so much of the horror
    All she knows is that people are dying because of the bombing. She cannot even understand a natural death. When one of the neighbors passed away she asked if he died because of the shelling. I said no. Then barrel bombs? I said no. Then shrapnel? I said no.
    So she sat, puzzled, and asked, "Then how did he die?" It was difficult to explain to her how people normally die.
    My oldest son, Ibrahim, who is 10 years old, was injured in the legs and abdomen and it almost cost him his life.
    To this day he fears every strange sound or loud noise, whether it's a plane or a motorcycle or a speeding car. Every sound for him appears to be caused by the bombing he was exposed to. He once jumped from the motorcycle I was driving when he heard a loud sound and thought he was being bombed again.
    &lt;strong&gt;2016: Aleppo, Syria&lt;/strong&gt; -- Five-year-old Omran Daqneesh waits shell-shocked in the back of an ambulance. He and other members of his family were injured when airstrikes ripped through his neighborhood in August. The photo &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/17/world/syria-little-boy-airstrike-victim/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;inspired international grief&lt;/a&gt; and put a face on Syria&#39;s ongoing civil war.
    Photos: Children of conflct
    2016: Aleppo, Syria -- Five-year-old Omran Daqneesh waits shell-shocked in the back of an ambulance. He and other members of his family were injured when airstrikes ripped through his neighborhood in August. The photo inspired international grief and put a face on Syria's ongoing civil war.
    &lt;strong&gt;2015: Bodrum, Turkey&lt;/strong&gt; -- An arresting image of a migrant child&#39;s dead body washed up on a Turkish beach &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/02/europe/migration-crisis-boy-washed-ashore-in-turkey/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;served as a tragic reminder&lt;/a&gt; of the risks faced by Syrian refugees. The photo also became a touchstone for discussions about how Europe and other countries should approach the refugee crisis.
    Photos: Children of conflct
    2015: Bodrum, Turkey -- An arresting image of a migrant child's dead body washed up on a Turkish beach served as a tragic reminder of the risks faced by Syrian refugees. The photo also became a touchstone for discussions about how Europe and other countries should approach the refugee crisis.
    &lt;strong&gt;2014: Gaza City &lt;/strong&gt;-- A man carries a child as another lies dead after an Israeli airstrike on a Gaza City beach in July 2014. At least four boys, ages 9 to 11, were killed. The Israeli military investigated the tragedy and reported that the location of the attack was known to be a compound of Hamas police and naval forces. &quot;Tragically, in the wake of the incident it became clear that the outcome of the attack was the death of four children who had entered the military compound for reasons that remain unclear,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/11/middleeast/israel-gaza-beach-bombing/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the report stated.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Children of conflct
    2014: Gaza City -- A man carries a child as another lies dead after an Israeli airstrike on a Gaza City beach in July 2014. At least four boys, ages 9 to 11, were killed. The Israeli military investigated the tragedy and reported that the location of the attack was known to be a compound of Hamas police and naval forces. "Tragically, in the wake of the incident it became clear that the outcome of the attack was the death of four children who had entered the military compound for reasons that remain unclear," the report stated.
    &lt;strong&gt;2005: Tal Afar, Iraq&lt;/strong&gt; -- In a time when truly resonant war photos were hard to come by due to the dangerous climate in Iraq, a photographer &lt;a href=&quot;http://time.com/3808940/remembering-chris-hondros/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;captured a truly wrenching moment.&lt;/a&gt; The girl is Samar Hassan, screaming and spattered with blood after her parents were mistakenly killed and her brother was wounded by U.S. troops. The image was widely used to represent the true civilian cost of international conflict.
    Photos: Children of conflct
    2005: Tal Afar, Iraq -- In a time when truly resonant war photos were hard to come by due to the dangerous climate in Iraq, a photographer captured a truly wrenching moment. The girl is Samar Hassan, screaming and spattered with blood after her parents were mistakenly killed and her brother was wounded by U.S. troops. The image was widely used to represent the true civilian cost of international conflict.
    &lt;strong&gt;2003: Najaf, Iraq &lt;/strong&gt;-- An Iraqi prisoner of war comforts his son in a POW holding zone. The emotional image won the 2003 World Press Photo award.
    Photos: Children of conflct
    2003: Najaf, Iraq -- An Iraqi prisoner of war comforts his son in a POW holding zone. The emotional image won the 2003 World Press Photo award.
    &lt;strong&gt;2003: Central Iraq&lt;/strong&gt; -- A U.S. Navy hospital corpsman holds an Iraqi boy. Confused front-line crossfire ripped apart an Iraqi family. This moment of compassion was captured barely a year after the official start of the U.S.-led war in Iraq.
    Photos: Children of conflct
    2003: Central Iraq -- A U.S. Navy hospital corpsman holds an Iraqi boy. Confused front-line crossfire ripped apart an Iraqi family. This moment of compassion was captured barely a year after the official start of the U.S.-led war in Iraq.
    &lt;strong&gt;2001: Quetta, Pakistan &lt;/strong&gt;-- Seven-year-old Fermina Bibi, from Kandahar, Afghanistan, lies wounded in a hospital bed. She and her brother were injured when their home in Kandahar was bombed. They were transported to Pakistan for treatment.
    Photos: Children of conflct
    2001: Quetta, Pakistan -- Seven-year-old Fermina Bibi, from Kandahar, Afghanistan, lies wounded in a hospital bed. She and her brother were injured when their home in Kandahar was bombed. They were transported to Pakistan for treatment.
    &lt;strong&gt;1972: Trang Bang, South Vietnam &lt;/strong&gt;-- Nine-year-old Kim Phuc wails in agony as she and her fellow villagers flee a napalm attack. This unflinching look into the horrors of the Vietnam War earned a Pulitzer Prize. Phuc survived, and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/22/world/kim-phuc-where-is-she-now/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;eventually started her own foundation&lt;/a&gt; to aid child victims of war.
    Photos: Children of conflct
    1972: Trang Bang, South Vietnam -- Nine-year-old Kim Phuc wails in agony as she and her fellow villagers flee a napalm attack. This unflinching look into the horrors of the Vietnam War earned a Pulitzer Prize. Phuc survived, and eventually started her own foundation to aid child victims of war.
    A single hour does not pass without me communicating with my family so I may be reassured of their safety. Existence in Aleppo means that you are always in danger. When my son nearly lost his life and his legs, he had only gone to a shop on our street. The shop was hit by an airstrike while Ibrahim was there.

    We tried to console him

    A boy cycles through Aleppo.
    A boy cycles through Aleppo.
    I learned that the raid targeted our neighborhood. I hurried home and learned that Ibrahim did not return from the store. I continued to search for more than an hour, under the rubble of collapsed walls but was unable to find him. Then we started to search the local hospitals where we found him in the emergency department.
    I could not believe I found him alive. He was lying covered with dust mixed with blood that filled the wounds on his body and wounds on his legs and abdomen. A few hours after he entered the operating room, he was out of critical condition and began waking up from the anesthesia.
    He was crying and repeating unintelligible sentences. We tried to console him, to tell him it's OK and tell him he's a hero to overcome this ordeal.
    READ: Behind rebel lines in Aleppo
    When he woke up totally he did not ask me who bombed him -- he knows quite well that it was the Assad regime. He did not know why and did not care. He had seen many children before in his same situation. He was only concerned with the fate of his leg because he could not feel it.
    He didn't dare ask the question because he was scared we would answer, "Yes, they amputated your leg."
    We tried to convince him this was not true, that he would not lose his leg, that it was fine. He wouldn't accept it. The only solution was to take a picture of his leg on my mobile and show it to him so that he could be sure it was OK.