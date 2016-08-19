Breaking News

After the Olympics: The next paths for elite athletes

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 9:05 AM ET, Mon August 22, 2016

Bruce Jenner became an instant sensation when he won the gold medal in men's decathlon at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. He found fame in television and became a reality TV star with his extended family's show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." In 2015, she revealed her transgender identity and changed her name to Caitlyn.
Gymnast Mary Lou Retton was a gold medalist in the individual all-round competition at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, the first American woman to win a gold medal in gymnastics. She has since been active as a sports commentator for a few Summer Olympics and a motivational speaker.
Mark Spitz set a record for the most gold medals in a single Olympiad in 1972, when he hauled in seven swimming golds in Munich. The record was broken by Michael Phelps in 2008. He is now a father of two and runs a real estate business in Beverly Hills.
Track and field star Carl Lewis collected nine golds from 1984 through 1996, two in the 100 meters and four in long jump. His run for New Jersey's state Senate was cut short when he failed to meet residency requirements in 2011.
Jackie Joyner-Kersee is a six-time Olympic medalist, participating in the Games from 1984 through 1996 and winning three track and field golds. The world heptathlon record she set at the 1988 Seoul Games remains unbroken. She founded the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation to provide resources for people to improve their quality of life.
In Atlanta in 1996, sprinter Michael Johnson became the only man to win the gold medal in both 200 meters and 400 meters in one Olympiad. In 2007, Johnson opened Michael Johnson Performance, which provides training and support services for amateur and professional athletes. He serves as a BBC commentator for the Rio Olympic Games.
Amid tragedies and pitfalls, speed skater Dan Jansen failed to medal at the 1984, 1988 and 1992 Winter Olympics. But instead of giving up, he collected a gold medal and a world record in the 1,000-meter race in Lillehammer in 1994. The former Olympian has worked as a commentator and hockey coach.
Apolo Ohno is an eight-time medalist in the Winter Olympic Games, the most held by an American Winter Olympian. The speed skater took home gold medals in the 500 meters in Turin, Italy, in 2006 and the 1,500 meters in Salt Lake City in 2002. He started a nutritional supplement business and returned to fame with a win on "Dancing With the Stars."
Snowboarder Shaun White won gold in the men's halfpipe in the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympic Games. He is now the lead guitarist in a Los Angeles-based rock band and is involved in a number of businesses. According to Billboard, he is being sued by a former bandmate who claims sexual harassment, bad business practices and failure to pay wages.
With a bronze in Calgary in 1988, figure skater Debi Thomas became the first African-American to win a medal at the Winter Olympic Games. But the former orthopedic surgeon recently revealed that she is broke and lives in a trailer, according to the Washington Post.
Figure skater Nancy Kerrigan won bronze in Albertville in 1992 and took home a silver medal at the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, despite a knee injury received at the hands of a man hired by rival Tonya Harding's ex-husband. She went on to perform in various skating shows and made TV and film appearances, according to biography.com.
Former skater Tonya Harding, who competed in the Olympics in 1992 and 1994, is most associated with the 1994 Kerrigan scandal. She pleaded guilty to conspiring to hinder prosecution and was placed on three years' probation and fined $160,000, according to the New York Times. After a number of short-lived careers, she became a boxer.
Gymnast Kerri Strug's performance in Atlanta in 1996, in which she helped to win the gold for Team USA despite torn ankle ligaments, has become one of the most memorable moments in the history of the Olympic Games. After retiring from sports, she earned a master's in sociology and went to work for the federal government, according to the Huffington Post.
At the age of 16, Shawn Johnson won four medals in gymnastics, including a gold, at the 2008 Beijing Games. She wrote a bestselling book and won season 8 of "Dancing With the Stars, and she is now a certified trainer.
Gymnast Nastia Liukin is a five-time Olympic medalist. Her win at the 2008 Beijing Games made her the third American woman to win the Olympic all-around title. Liukin has appeared on television shows and launched a clothing line. She serves as an NBC commentator for the 2016 Rio Games.
Swimmer Aaron Peirsol hauled in five golds and two silvers at the 2004 Athens Games and 2008 Beijing Games. In early 2011, Peirsol announced his retirement and said he would devote his energy to protecting the ocean. The Los Angeles Times reported in 2014 that he was becoming a lifeguard at Newport Beach.
Beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor is a three-time Olympic gold medalist. She and teammate Kerri Walsh Jennings are considered the greatest beach volleyball players of all time. She retired after the 2012 London Games and recently started working as the director of volleyball operations at Long Beach City College.
Story highlights

  • Athletes can face a "comedown" period after the Olympics while they rest from training and competing
  • Programs are in place to help athletes find the next step if they are considering retiring from their sport

(CNN)After the Olympic flame goes out, what happens to the athletes we've come to know and love over the past two weeks?

After upping his gold medal count to 23, swimmer Michael Phelps is retiring (for real this time). Gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles are enjoying their hard-earned achievements and taking some time off while thinking about the 2020 Games, which understandably seem "far away." And other members of Team USA like Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel and Devon Allen are either starting or returning to college.
    Over the next few months, a few familiar winning faces from Rio will still appear in commercials, interviews and even reality shows. Like the medals they earned, their achievements will shine to motivate others.
    For many, though, the return to a life off the world stage will feel unfamiliar and maybe even unpleasant.
    "There is no better all-access pass than an Olympic medal," said Steven Portenga, performance psychologist for iPerformance Consultants and former director of performance psychology for USATF. "It can get you anywhere or do anything for a very short time while you have it, and then it fades away, and you're out of the limelight.
    "It's amazing how many athletes struggle somewhere after the Games because they realize that being an Olympian or having a medal doesn't change their lives typically in a very significant way."

    Stay or go?

    For many athletes, it means taking time off from the grueling training schedule that helped them reach the Olympics before preparing for the next competition within their respective sport. The four-year cycle to reach the next Olympics is not only a culmination of this preparation, it's a collection of other factors they may not be able to control, like age, injuries or overall health. It's also about funding their training.
    "A big misconception is that every Olympic athlete has big money sponsorship or can make a living through their sport," said Angel Bovee, former boxer and athlete career coach for the US Olympic Committee's Athlete Career and Education Program. "This couldn't be further from the truth. For every athlete that ends up on a cereal box, there are hundreds of others that do not get paid for their sport and have to struggle to make ends meet."
    The bizarre psychology of the bronze medal win
    Olympics: Why bronze medals winners are happier
    Bovee knows from experience. As a boxer who was once ranked No. 1 in the United States, she lived out of her car and worked multiple jobs to support her training schedule and chase her dreams.
    An athlete's health and sponsorships could determine the next step, whether it be walking a determined push toward a future as an elite athlete or retiring to begin a second career.
    And then there's the post-Olympics comedown that many athletes will endure. After focusing so closely on such a huge goal for four years -- often sacrificing time with family and friends or other opportunities -- it can be a shock to the system when it's over. And if they didn't achieve what they wanted over the course of one or two Olympics, it can feel like a waste of time, Portenga said.
    "It's not uncommon for a lot of Olympic athletes to come back and go through depression for a little while, because they don't know what's next," he said.
    But this kind of depression can begin during the quest for the Olympics.
    "Want to go to a place with a lot of depressed people? Go to the Olympic trials," former marathoner Ryan Hall said. "Everyone except the top three are going through a very severe and hard emotional moment."
    Hall, who competed in the 2008 and 2012 Games and holds the record for the best American time in the half-marathon, retired from racing in January after a 20-year career. He knows firsthand what the grueling journey to be an Olympian is like.

    Running on faith

    Ryan Hall competing during Day 16 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.
    Ryan Hall competing during Day 16 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.
    Coming off of being named the first US runner to break the one-hour record for the half-marathon in 2007, Hall had high aspirations for medaling in Beijing. But going into the 2008 Olympics, his form didn't feel right, and his training hadn't clicked the way he wanted it to. He felt frustrated as he ran into the Olympic stadium, placing 10th in the marathon overall and making his mark as the second member of Team USA to cross the finish line.
    But he was able to connect with his faith and realize that the dream he had envisioned since he began running at age 13 was coming true: He was competing in the Olympics and able to wave to his family as he finished his marathon in the Olympic stadium.
    After fighting a downward spiral of disappointment in the weeks after the Games, Hall put his focus on the next marathon, to move forward mentally and physically with his training. He would go on to mark the best American time for a marathon in 2011 before setting his sights on 2012. He qualified during the trials, even while suffering from plantar fasciitis, but had to end his Olympic marathon 11 miles in due to a hamstring injury.
    What followed was a two-year period of injuries, as well as another two years of severe exhaustion and energy fatigue. Though his blood tests didn't reveal an expected cause like low iron levels, Hall has always had low testosterone, and it has been considered as a factor. He often flirted with over-training, running 100 miles a week for 16 years of his life.
    In those difficult two years, he was "a dead man walking."
    After four years of suffering, Hall took a long, hard look at himself and decided it was time to retire ahead of Rio. His faith reassured him that he had fulfilled that purpose of the running "season" of his life. He looked forward to helping pace his wife, fellow marathoner Sara Hall, who still competes, and raise the four girls the couple adopted in 2015.
    The most common injury at the Olympics
    Olympic injuries: Which are most common?
    "I was scared of retiring for a really long time, because running was everything to me," Hall said. "It was my identity and how I saw myself. That's what keeps people in the sport longer than their body wants to, because it's so rooted in who they are, and it's very difficult for them to move on."
    Even though Hall no longer loved running, like many retired athletes, he still craved a physical challenge in which he could see improvement each day. Rough training days had always been his preference, compared with rest days. To give back to his body in a healthy way, Hall took up weight training and put on 25 pounds. The power and strength he gained have helped balance his energy levels, which once required nine hours of sleep each night in addition to daily naps.
    Now, Hall is rediscovering a love for running and starting to train again. Although he doesn't want to compete professionally anymore, he finds fulfillment in running for charity. In January, Hall will race in seven marathons across seven continents in seven days to raise money for Dream Center, which aims to help homeless people in Los Angeles. He and his wife also run the Hall Steps Foundation, a nonprofit focused on fighting global poverty while increasing health.

    Helping Olympians find the next step

    Hall knows firsthand how easy it is to make quick decisions in the wake of disappointment. As a student at Stanford University, he went through a tough two-year period where he wasn't performing well on the track or in the classroom. Depressed, he left for a quarter and went home, unsure that he would return. But his depression only worsened. He went back to school and kept pushing through.
    Hall said that it's important for athletes to give themselves time to work through it and involve other people, like trusted friends, family and coaches, in the decision process.
    After Olympic loss, soccer star Alex Morgan on losing #LikeAGirl
    Olympics soccer and Alex Morgan on losing #LikeAGirl
    The same qualities that make them elite athletes, like pushing through pain and placing high expectations on their own performance, can also cause them anxiety and depression when trying to support themselves, said Robert Smith, a sports psychologist and former athlete in Waltham, Massachusetts.
    "The US Olympic Training Center has a program in place that aims to point out that all of the goal-setting and planning that brought you to this extraordinary level of your sport might also reflect the same infrastructure for developing yourself in another way outside of your sport," Smith said.
    That's where Bovee, the former boxer, comes in. She helps athletes in a range of circumstances; they might have high school degrees or Ph.D.s. They might be looking for part-time jobs to support their training or a full-time career as they transition out of their sport. She works with athletes to let them know that their complex feelings are entirely normal and that they aren't alone.
    "Helping them identify transferable skills from sport and putting them into the language of business often helps them gain confidence to go after their next career opportunity," she said. "Elite athletes know how to set goals and be successful; they just need the confidence to apply these skills to the corporate setting."
    And at the end of the day, it comes back to identity. They are incredibly talented athletes, but they're also much more.
    "The way we feel good about ourselves is usually through the different roles we have in our life," Smith said. "What I would recommend is to look for other ways to feel fulfilled. You've got the better part of your life ahead of you. And enjoy some time to celebrate what you do this for.
    "What you're doing it for isn't just the medal but the joy."