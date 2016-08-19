Story highlights Germany beats Sweden 2-1 in final

Sweden own-goal proves decisive

Canada defeats Brazil to claim bronze

(CNN) Germany claimed the first half of what it hopes will be an Olympic football double Friday by defeating Sweden 2-1 to claim women's gold in Rio's Maracana stadium.

There were ecstatic scenes at the full-time whistle as the German bench and players piled on top of one another.

Although, Die Nationalelf has recorded two World Cup triumphs and eight European Championship wins over the years, this was its first success on the Olympic stage.

