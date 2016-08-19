Breaking News

Germany pips Sweden to Olympic women's football gold in Rio

Updated 7:33 PM ET, Fri August 19, 2016

Germany's women's team celebrates its first Olympic soccer gold.

  Germany beats Sweden 2-1 in final
  Sweden own-goal proves decisive
  Canada defeats Brazil to claim bronze

(CNN)Germany claimed the first half of what it hopes will be an Olympic football double Friday by defeating Sweden 2-1 to claim women's gold in Rio's Maracana stadium.

There were ecstatic scenes at the full-time whistle as the German bench and players piled on top of one another.
    Although, Die Nationalelf has recorded two World Cup triumphs and eight European Championship wins over the years, this was its first success on the Olympic stage.
    And with the German men's team facing off against Brazil Saturday, it could be a golden soccer weekend for Western Europe's most populous nation.
    For German women's coach Silvia Neid, the success was the perfect sendoff in her last match after 11 years in charge.
    Neid's side opened the scoring just after halftime when Dzsenifer Maroszan delightfully curled the ball home from the edge of the Sweden area.
    The advantage was doubled on the hour mark when Sweden's Linda Sembrant inexplicably lashed the ball into her own net after a German free-kick attempt hit the post.
    But the Swedes weren't done yet and pulled one back moments later when Stina Blackstenius slid in to reduce the deficit.
    Jamaica's Usain Bolt celebrates winning gold in the 4x100 relay on Friday, August 19. The victory caps off an unprecedented "triple-triple": three straight Olympic golds in the 100 meters, the 200 meters and the 4x100.
    Jamaica's Usain Bolt celebrates winning gold in the 4x100 relay on Friday, August 19. The victory caps off an unprecedented "triple-triple": three straight Olympic golds in the 100 meters, the 200 meters and the 4x100.
    The United States won gold in the women's 4x100. The winning team was comprised of English Gardner, Allyson Felix, Tianna Bartoletta and Tori Bowie.
    The United States won gold in the women's 4x100. The winning team was comprised of English Gardner, Allyson Felix, Tianna Bartoletta and Tori Bowie.
    DeAndre Jordan (No. 6) celebrates a dunk during a semifinal victory against Spain. The Americans won 82-76 and will play Serbia in the gold-medal game.
    DeAndre Jordan (No. 6) celebrates a dunk during a semifinal victory against Spain. The Americans won 82-76 and will play Serbia in the gold-medal game.
    U.S. pole vaulter Jenn Suhr competes in the final.
    U.S. pole vaulter Jenn Suhr competes in the final.
    Germany's soccer players pose with their gold medals after defeating Sweden 2-1 in the final.
    Germany's soccer players pose with their gold medals after defeating Sweden 2-1 in the final.
    The world's No. 1 golfer, Lydia Ko of New Zealand, made a hole-in-one during a third-round 65. She is two shots back of Inbee Park going into the final round Saturday.
    The world's No. 1 golfer, Lydia Ko of New Zealand, made a hole-in-one during a third-round 65. She is two shots back of Inbee Park going into the final round Saturday.
    Spain's Carolina Marin won gold in badminton singles.
    Spain's Carolina Marin won gold in badminton singles.
    New Zealand's Eliza McCartney competes in the pole vault final.
    New Zealand's Eliza McCartney competes in the pole vault final.
    Members of Russia's water polo team celebrate after defeating Hungary to win the the bronze.
    Members of Russia's water polo team celebrate after defeating Hungary to win the the bronze.
    British field hockey players defend their goal during the gold-medal match against the Netherlands. Great Britain won in a shootout.
    British field hockey players defend their goal during the gold-medal match against the Netherlands. Great Britain won in a shootout.
    Venezuelan diver Robert Paez competes in the 10-meter platform event.
    Venezuelan diver Robert Paez competes in the 10-meter platform event.
    Water is splashed onto Chinese middleweight boxer Li Qian between rounds of her semifinal bout against the Netherlands' Nouchka Fontijn.
    Water is splashed onto Chinese middleweight boxer Li Qian between rounds of her semifinal bout against the Netherlands' Nouchka Fontijn.
    A synchronized swimmer from China performs during the team's free routine.
    A synchronized swimmer from China performs during the team's free routine.
    Australia's Scott Keach falls off Fedor during jumping qualifications.
    Australia's Scott Keach falls off Fedor during jumping qualifications.
    Australia's Caroline Buchanan crashes out of the BMX semifinals.
    Australia's Caroline Buchanan crashes out of the BMX semifinals.
    Fazliddin Gaibnazarov, a boxer from Uzbekistan, reacts after he defeated Russia's Vitaly Dunaytsev in the light-welterweight semifinal.
    Fazliddin Gaibnazarov, a boxer from Uzbekistan, reacts after he defeated Russia's Vitaly Dunaytsev in the light-welterweight semifinal.
    Brazilian goalkeeper Barbara collides with her teammate Monica during the bronze-medal match against Canada. Canada won 2-1.
    Brazilian goalkeeper Barbara collides with her teammate Monica during the bronze-medal match against Canada. Canada won 2-1.
    Japanese freestyle wrestler Sosuke Takatani, in blue, competes against France's Zelimkhan Khadjiev.
    Japanese freestyle wrestler Sosuke Takatani, in blue, competes against France's Zelimkhan Khadjiev.
    Ekaterina Volkova, a rhythmic gymnast from Finland, takes part in qualification for the individual all-around.
    Ekaterina Volkova, a rhythmic gymnast from Finland, takes part in qualification for the individual all-around.
    Sun Yating of China is challenged by a Brazilian player in a water polo match.
    Sun Yating of China is challenged by a Brazilian player in a water polo match.
    Athletes compete in the 50-kilometer race walk.
    Athletes compete in the 50-kilometer race walk.
    A frantic closing period saw the Scandinavians push for an equalizer -- making a mockery of the cowards tag previously given them by US goalkeeper, Hope Solo -- but Germany always looked dangerous on the break.
    The Germans could have added to their advantage on more than one occasion but were denied by Hedvig Lindahl in the Sweden goal.
    Read more: Sweden beats Brazil in semifinal shootout
    "I'm very proud of my team. It's amazing. Unexplainable," goalscorer Maroszan told reporters. "It is a wonderful feeling. It was very motivating for us that the fans were cheering for Sweden."
    Earlier Friday, Canada upset host nation Brazil 2-1 to claim bronze.
    Deanne Rose and Christine Sinclair put the Canadians two goals ahead and, despite Beatriz pulling a goal back late on, Brazil couldn't take the game to extra time.