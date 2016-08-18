World's most livable city in 2016 is ...

Story highlights Economist Intelligence Unit's annual report ranks cities on their comfort levels

There's little change in the top 5, despite a worldwide decline in livability scores

Places are judged on standards of healthcare, environment and culture, among other factors

(CNN) If there's one thing wrong with living in Melbourne, it's probably the boring inevitability of being named one of the best places on the planet year after year.

For the sixth year in a row, the Australian city has topped the Economist Intelligence Unit's ranking of the world's most livable cities.

The list, which considers stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure to arrive at a rating out of 100, gave Melbourne an overall score of 97.5.

Close behind is the Austrian capital Vienna, with 97.4, and Canada's Vancouver with 97.3 — positions both cities also held in 2015.

While little has changed among the ranks of the most comfortable cities, it's a darker picture elsewhere in the world with instability, terrorism and conflict causing several formerly "safe" destinations to lose their sheen.

