Breaking News

Can Kenya's Olympic heroes inspire a tourism gold rush?

By Kieron Monks, for CNN

Updated 5:53 AM ET, Tue September 27, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Runners participate in the fast-growing Safaricom Lewa marathon in Kenya. The government is targeting the lucrative sports tourism sector as an engine of economic recovery.
Photos: Making gold pay off the track
All inclusiveRunners participate in the fast-growing Safaricom Lewa marathon in Kenya. The government is targeting the lucrative sports tourism sector as an engine of economic recovery.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
Double Olympic gold medal winner David Rudisha is among the track stars serving to promote Kenya as a sports tourism destination.
Photos: Making gold pay off the track
Brand amabassadorDouble Olympic gold medal winner David Rudisha is among the track stars serving to promote Kenya as a sports tourism destination.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
Kenya&#39;s Jemima Jelagat Sumgong winning gold for the marathon in Rio. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Kenya has an illustrious tradition for runners. Over the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, only the US and Russia claimed more athletics medals. The country is now seeking to cash in on this rich heritage.
Photos: Making gold pay off the track
Gold rushKenya's Jemima Jelagat Sumgong winning gold for the marathon in Rio.

Kenya has an illustrious tradition for runners. Over the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, only the US and Russia claimed more athletics medals. The country is now seeking to cash in on this rich heritage.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
The town of Iten, where many of the greatest Kenyan runners train, is already a popular draw for sports tourists.
Photos: Making gold pay off the track
Running with KenyansThe town of Iten, where many of the greatest Kenyan runners train, is already a popular draw for sports tourists.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
The High Altitude Training Centre in Iten, run by Kenyan-born Dutch world champion runner Lornah Kiplagat, is reporting rising visitor numbers.
Photos: Making gold pay off the track
Bed and greatnessThe High Altitude Training Centre in Iten, run by Kenyan-born Dutch world champion runner Lornah Kiplagat, is reporting rising visitor numbers.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
Lornah Kiplagat says it is no longer only elite athletes that visit, but a range of more casual tourists, who want &quot;something different to beach holidays.&quot;
Photos: Making gold pay off the track
Sharing the secretsLornah Kiplagat says it is no longer only elite athletes that visit, but a range of more casual tourists, who want "something different to beach holidays."
Hide Caption
6 of 12
Sports enterprizes are proliferating in Iten, such as British runner Gavin Smith&#39;s &#39;The Kenya Experience,&#39; which offers training camps for visitors from around the world.
Photos: Making gold pay off the track
Growing industrySports enterprizes are proliferating in Iten, such as British runner Gavin Smith's 'The Kenya Experience,' which offers training camps for visitors from around the world.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
The camp offers the chance to run with some of Kenya&#39;s finest athletes, and learn from their techniques and lifestyles.
Photos: Making gold pay off the track
Up closeThe camp offers the chance to run with some of Kenya's finest athletes, and learn from their techniques and lifestyles.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
Smith says the town is adapting to meet increased demand, to the point that he is concerned tourism could disrupt the training of local athletes.
Photos: Making gold pay off the track
Local changesSmith says the town is adapting to meet increased demand, to the point that he is concerned tourism could disrupt the training of local athletes.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
Kenyan tourism authorities are seeking to develop new attractions beyond Iten. The Lewa marathon has grown from 180 runners in 2000 to over 1,200 in 2015, and has raised over $5 million for conservation efforts in the area.
Photos: Making gold pay off the track
New attractionsKenyan tourism authorities are seeking to develop new attractions beyond Iten. The Lewa marathon has grown from 180 runners in 2000 to over 1,200 in 2015, and has raised over $5 million for conservation efforts in the area.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
Around $20 million of new funding is to be invested in new sporting facilities, including for athletics and rugby, which is increasingly popular through the &#39;Safari Sevens&#39; tournament in Nairobi.
Photos: Making gold pay off the track
Footing the billAround $20 million of new funding is to be invested in new sporting facilities, including for athletics and rugby, which is increasingly popular through the 'Safari Sevens' tournament in Nairobi.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
Sports such as horse and camel racing are also seeing increased interest and investment.
Photos: Making gold pay off the track
Racing aheadSports such as horse and camel racing are also seeing increased interest and investment.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
kenya marathon 2GettyImages-589990606GettyImages-589485178iten campIten Kenya high altitude training centrelornah kip5845kenya marathonkenya rugbynairobi horse racing

Story highlights

  • Kenyan track stars enlisted to support sports tourism
  • Athletics tourism already popular, golf and rugby among new targets

(CNN)After David Rudisha's blistering surge to a second 800-meter Olympic gold medal, Kenyan officials were almost as quick to hail his achievement.

"Magnificent performance David Rudisha," wrote Vice-President William Ruto on Facebook. "The country salutes you as our great ambassador."
    Ruto's choice of words was significant. Kenya's highest-profile track star has long served as an ambassador for the nation's tourism industry, and there is growing recognition that illustrious sporting tradition can be parlayed into a lucrative asset.
    Over the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games, only the US and Russia claimed more athletics medals than Kenya. Along with East African neighbor Ethiopia, Kenya has dominated the middle and long distance events, and its athletes are internationally recognized and admired.
    "Our sportspeople put the country on the global map," says Fatuma Hirsi Mohamed, principal secretary at the Ministry of Tourism. "They have created top of mind awareness about destination Kenya among potential tourists."
    Read More

    Getting back on track

    Mary Keitany of Kenya, winner of the 2011 London Marathon, during a training run in Iten.
    Mary Keitany of Kenya, winner of the 2011 London Marathon, during a training run in Iten.
    Tourism is a powerhouse industry in Kenya. It generates around $6 billion a year and employs almost 10% of the population.
    But in recent years, amid terrorism fears, it has declined from 1.47 million visitors in 2010 to 1.11 million in 2015, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council.
    Sports tourism generates around $600 billion a year globally according to the World Travel Market, and it is the fastest growing sector in the industry according to the World Tourism Organization. Kenyan tourism officials believe it could offer a route to recovery.
    "We need to develop a profound understanding of the benefits and impact of sports tourism," wrote Najib Balala, Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, in a recent article. "My ministry will do everything to encourage sports tourism as a package in the Kenyan market."

    Prized assets

    Kenya already possesses attractions for sports tourists.
    The quiet town of Iten in the Great Rift Valley is known as the home of Kenyan athletics. Hundreds of champions have trained in the high altitude conditions, including Rudisha, and it has become increasingly attractive to foreign visitors.
    Kenya&#39;s megaprojects: What can $50 billion do for a country?
    Photos: Kenya's $50 billion megaprojects
    Kenya is already an infrastructure powerhouse of East Africa -- leading the region for &lt;a href=&quot;https://www2.deloitte.com/content/dam/Deloitte/za/Documents/manufacturing/za_africa_construction_trends_2015_10032015.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;investment&lt;/a&gt;. But the next few years may see a quantum leap forward, with tens of billions of dollars to be spent on some of the world&#39;s most spectacular transport, energy and technology projects -- such as the new Mombasa rail station (above).&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Through a program entitled &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.vision2030.go.ke/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kenya Vision 2030&lt;/a&gt;, the government hopes to deliver a &quot;newly industrialized, middle-income country providing a high quality of life to all its citizens by 2030.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Whether this ambitious goal will actually be achieved remains to be seen. But the following ventures certainly bear the potential to transform the landscape.
    Photos: Kenya's $50 billion megaprojects
    Mombasa rail station Kenya is already an infrastructure powerhouse of East Africa -- leading the region for investment. But the next few years may see a quantum leap forward, with tens of billions of dollars to be spent on some of the world's most spectacular transport, energy and technology projects -- such as the new Mombasa rail station (above).

    Through a program entitled Kenya Vision 2030, the government hopes to deliver a "newly industrialized, middle-income country providing a high quality of life to all its citizens by 2030."

    Whether this ambitious goal will actually be achieved remains to be seen. But the following ventures certainly bear the potential to transform the landscape.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 13
    The Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has been described as the most ambitious project in Kenya&#39;s independent history -- replacing the antiquated tracks left by the British regime.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Around &lt;a href=&quot;http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/africa/2015-02/04/c_133970653.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;$4 billion&lt;/a&gt; has been invested in 600 kilometers of raised track connecting the hub cities of Nairobi and Mombasa, but it is hoped the line will be a net contributor to the economy for years to come. The SGR should be open for business in 2017.
    Photos: Kenya's $50 billion megaprojects
    Standard Gauge RailwayThe Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has been described as the most ambitious project in Kenya's independent history -- replacing the antiquated tracks left by the British regime.

    Around $4 billion has been invested in 600 kilometers of raised track connecting the hub cities of Nairobi and Mombasa, but it is hoped the line will be a net contributor to the economy for years to come. The SGR should be open for business in 2017.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 13
    The SGR project also includes the construction of state-of-the-art new passenger stations at Nairobi, Voi, and Mombasa.
    Photos: Kenya's $50 billion megaprojects
    Voi Railway StationThe SGR project also includes the construction of state-of-the-art new passenger stations at Nairobi, Voi, and Mombasa.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 13
    Jomo Kenyatta International -- Kenya&#39;s premier airport -- is to receive multiple upgrades. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;A new greenfield terminal designed by architects &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.pascalls.co.uk/projects/aviation/jomo-kenyatta-international-airport-greenfield-terminal/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Pascall + Watson&lt;/a&gt; will be the largest in Africa when it opens in 2017, serving 20 million passengers a year, at a cost of around $650 million. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;A second runway will be inaugurated the same year.
    Photos: Kenya's $50 billion megaprojects
    Jomo Kenyatta International AirportJomo Kenyatta International -- Kenya's premier airport -- is to receive multiple upgrades.

    A new greenfield terminal designed by architects Pascall + Watson will be the largest in Africa when it opens in 2017, serving 20 million passengers a year, at a cost of around $650 million.

    A second runway will be inaugurated the same year.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 13
    The multi-faceted Lamu Port and Lamu-Southern Sudan-Ethiopia Transport Corridor (LAPSSET) project is as big as the name suggests, with an outlay of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nation.co.ke/News/-/1056/1206042/-/item/0/-/iaco3v/-/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;$23 billion&lt;/a&gt; across three countries. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The city of Lamu at the southern end of the Corridor is a cornerstone of the project. It will be transformed into a trade hub through the construction of a new 32-berth port, which will be used to supply locations along the line.
    Photos: Kenya's $50 billion megaprojects
    Lamu Port The multi-faceted Lamu Port and Lamu-Southern Sudan-Ethiopia Transport Corridor (LAPSSET) project is as big as the name suggests, with an outlay of $23 billion across three countries.

    The city of Lamu at the southern end of the Corridor is a cornerstone of the project. It will be transformed into a trade hub through the construction of a new 32-berth port, which will be used to supply locations along the line.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 13
    One of the most lucrative commodities to travel the route will be crude oil, through a new pipeline that connects Kenya&#39;s oil fields in Turkana Basin with Ugandan and South Sudanese sites. A new refinery will also be constructed.
    Photos: Kenya's $50 billion megaprojects
    LAPSSET PipelineOne of the most lucrative commodities to travel the route will be crude oil, through a new pipeline that connects Kenya's oil fields in Turkana Basin with Ugandan and South Sudanese sites. A new refinery will also be constructed.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 13
    Highways are another key component of Lapsset, with hundreds of kilometers of pristine, new road laid to facilitate transport of goods and people. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The Isiolo -- Marsabit -- Moyale stretch (above) has been completed, connecting to Ethiopia, and facilitating travel to Kenya&#39;s safari parks.
    Photos: Kenya's $50 billion megaprojects
    HighwaysHighways are another key component of Lapsset, with hundreds of kilometers of pristine, new road laid to facilitate transport of goods and people.

    The Isiolo -- Marsabit -- Moyale stretch (above) has been completed, connecting to Ethiopia, and facilitating travel to Kenya's safari parks.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 13
    The LAPSSET project will also see three resort cities constructed in Lamu, Isiolo and Lokichogio.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The new sites will be pitched at affluent visitors -- with luxury hotels, entertainment and wildlife reserves.
    Photos: Kenya's $50 billion megaprojects
    Resort citiesThe LAPSSET project will also see three resort cities constructed in Lamu, Isiolo and Lokichogio.

    The new sites will be pitched at affluent visitors -- with luxury hotels, entertainment and wildlife reserves.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 13
    The much-hyped &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.konzacity.go.ke/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Konza Tech City&lt;/a&gt; - or &quot;Silicon Savannah&quot; - is hoped to be a world-class hub of entrepreneurship.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The $15 billion site, set in 5,000 acres to the south of Nairobi, will accommodate almost 200,000 people, complete with universities, research facilities, and IT centers.
    Photos: Kenya's $50 billion megaprojects
    Konza Tech CityThe much-hyped Konza Tech City - or "Silicon Savannah" - is hoped to be a world-class hub of entrepreneurship.

    The $15 billion site, set in 5,000 acres to the south of Nairobi, will accommodate almost 200,000 people, complete with universities, research facilities, and IT centers.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 13
    Several delays have marred the project and discouraged some investors, but the government &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NsawTCzuP58&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;maintains&lt;/a&gt; the site will be operational in April 2017.
    Photos: Kenya's $50 billion megaprojects
    Konza Tech CitySeveral delays have marred the project and discouraged some investors, but the government maintains the site will be operational in April 2017.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 13
    Kenya has embraced geothermal energy in a big way, aiming to serve one-quarter of its energy needs through this source. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;New ventures such as the Ol-Karia IV power plant (pictured) make it one of the world&#39;s leading producers, and &lt;a href=&quot;http://allafrica.com/stories/201601150868.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;investment&lt;/a&gt; is set to increase.
    Photos: Kenya's $50 billion megaprojects
    Geothermal energyKenya has embraced geothermal energy in a big way, aiming to serve one-quarter of its energy needs through this source.

    New ventures such as the Ol-Karia IV power plant (pictured) make it one of the world's leading producers, and investment is set to increase.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 13
    Apart from Jomo Kenyatta, several smaller airports are undergoing major upgrades.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The provincial Isiolo airport is receiving a new terminal building and a new runway, in anticipation of higher visitor numbers.
    Photos: Kenya's $50 billion megaprojects
    Isiolo airportApart from Jomo Kenyatta, several smaller airports are undergoing major upgrades.

    The provincial Isiolo airport is receiving a new terminal building and a new runway, in anticipation of higher visitor numbers.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 13
    The &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/10/02/africa/shopping-malls-africa/&quot;&gt;largest mall &lt;/a&gt;in East Africa will open in Nairobi in March. The 62,000 square meter facility will include housing, hotels, office space and -- of course -- extravagant shopping.
    Photos: Kenya's $50 billion megaprojects
    Two Rivers MallThe largest mall in East Africa will open in Nairobi in March. The 62,000 square meter facility will include housing, hotels, office space and -- of course -- extravagant shopping.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 13
    Mombasa West railway stationSGR tracks 2voi stationjomo kenyatta greenfield terminalLamu portKENYA PIPELINEisiolo highway resort city kenyaKONZA NEWKonza Technology City africa urban futurekenya geothermal Ol-Karia IVAirport construction kenyaTWO RIVERS MALL
    "The numbers are increasing every day," says Lornah Kiplagat, the Kenyan-born Dutch world champion runner, and founder of the High Altitude Training Center in Iten. "Before it was only elite athletes but now we have fanatical runners from across the world."
    Visitors range from young students to middle-aged tourists seeking an alternative to beach holidays, says Kiplagat. They are drawn by the challenge, and the landscape, but most of all by the champion runners.
    "The main advantage of Iten is that so many World and Olympic champions are here," she says. "People have a chance to live with them and see how they live."
    The local industry is growing. British running coach Gavin Smith runs training camps for sports tourists in Iten, and says the town is adapting to meet increased demand.
    "Iten is a new and emerging option for recreational runners and sports tourists," says Smith. "It is a very small and rural town but it does now have the infrastructure to support a tourist industry with a number of hotels, guesthouses and restaurants, and improving basic services such as pharmacies, banks, (and) internet services."

    Building an industry

    Tourism authorities are seeking to develop new assets beyond the athletic heartlands.
    The Safaricom Lewa Marathon began in 2000 with 180 runners, which had grown to over 1,200 runners by 2015, according to official figures. This has raised over $5 million to support conservation efforts in the region.
    Start-up duo making the shoe fit for Kenya&#39;s Olympic heroes
    Enda: The running shoe inspired by Kenya's champions
    The Kenyan Tourism Board also announced $20 million of new funding last year to be invested in sports facilities around the country, including athletics, rugby, golf, and water sports.
    Existing events such as the Kenya Open golf tournament and Maralal International Camel Derby will also see more investment.
    "Kenya has embraced all manner of sports," says Hirsi Mohamed. "Visitors will be spoilt for choice."

    Speed bumps

    Despite the confidence from officials, there are concerns that Kenya is not maximizing its assets.
    "Sports tourism is a dynamic sector but exploitation is low," says Simon E. Chebon, a sports marketing expert and founder of the 'Run with Kenyans' initiative.
    Chebon believes more co-ordination is needed between the government and private sector, as well as between different sectors of the tourism industry.
    "We need a multi-sector approach," he says. "With 'Run with Kenyans' the target was for people to train and combine this with safari...There is also a huge opportunity through the conference sector to have an aspect of sports tourism alongside."
    Chebon adds that government efforts have surged around showpiece sporting events, and then dropped off afterwards.
    If the Kenyan sports tourism industry is to flourish long term, proponents will need some of their great athletes' stamina.