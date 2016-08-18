Story highlights Kenyan track stars enlisted to support sports tourism

Athletics tourism already popular, golf and rugby among new targets

(CNN) After David Rudisha's blistering surge to a second 800-meter Olympic gold medal, Kenyan officials were almost as quick to hail his achievement.

"Magnificent performance David Rudisha," wrote Vice President William Ruto on Facebook. "The country salutes you as our great ambassador."

Ruto's choice of words was significant. Kenya's highest-profile track star has long served as an ambassador for the nation's tourism industry, and there is growing recognition that illustrious sporting tradition can be parlayed into a lucrative asset.

Over the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games, only the US and Russia claimed more athletics medals than Kenya. Along with East African neighbor Ethiopia, Kenya has dominated the middle and long distance events, and its athletes are internationally recognized and admired.

"Our sportspeople put the country on the global map," says Fatuma Hirsi Mohamed, principal secretary at the Ministry of Tourism. "They have created top of mind awareness about destination Kenya among potential tourists."