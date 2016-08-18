Sessions: Case of Central Park 5, later exonerated, shows Trump's dedication to 'law and order'

(CNN) Sen. Jeff Sessions said Thursday that Donald Trump's 1989 campaign to bring back the death penalty for the "Central Park Five" shows the Republican nominee is serious about "law and order," though all five of the men convicted in that crime were eventually exonerated.

The men, all between the ages of 14 and 16 at the time of the attack, were convicted in a pair of trials in 1990.

An examination of the evidence, including DNA samples, confirmed that he had acted alone. The "Central Park Five" were exonerated and in 2014, awarded a $41 million settlement.

"He believes in law and order and he has the strength and will to make this country safer," Sessions continued, in an interview first surfaced by BuzzFeed . "And the biggest benefits from that, really, are poor people in the neighborhoods that are most dangerous where most of the crime is occurring. And I think people can come to understand that if the message continues to pound away."

As the negotiations neared a close, Trump wrote an op-ed in the New York Daily News calling the terms a "disgrace."

"Forty million dollars is a lot of money for the taxpayers of New York to pay when we are already the highest taxed city and state in the country," he wrote. "The recipients must be laughing out loud at the stupidity of the city."