A self-defense expert's running safety tips

If you've read the news, you've probably learned about the tragic events involving two women who went out for a run and never made it home.

Here's how to create a safer scenario for yourself.

7 Running Safety Tips That Could Save Your Life

1. Go the Crowded Route

2. Let Friends Track Your Run

Always tell your roommate, a friend, your mom or sister (anyone you're close to!) that you're heading out for a run and when they should expect you home. Even better, download an app that lets your loved ones follow you on your route. MapMyRun has a live-tracking feature you can easily turn on and off. Strava also just added a safety function, called Beacon, that sends a text to your chosen contacts with a link for live tracking so friends can see if you go off course. One place you shouldn't share your info, though: social media. Feel free to post about your running success, but avoid showing specific routes.

3. Tune Into All Your Senses

...Not your actual tunes. Of course it's nice to have a distraction when you're running, which is why many people listen to music or podcasts . But to truly be aware of your surroundings, it's best to hit the pavement sans headphones, says Cassetta. (Can't clock miles without 'em? Turn the volume down or just wear one earpiece.) It's also vital that you can see everything around you. Cassetta suggests avoiding hoodies — they block your peripheral vision — and too-dark sunglasses.

4. Look Confident

Even if you're a little scared on the road, it's a good idea to fake feeling secure. "It makes you look less vulnerable," says Cassetta. That means running with a strong posture (plus, good form = better run) and making eye contact with people you pass, instead of keeping your head down. This will also let potential attackers know you could identify them, if necessary.

5. Bring Back-Up

To make you feel even safer, carry some pepper spray, Cassetta suggests. Just make sure it's within reach, so you don't have to go into your fanny pack if you do need to spray someone in the face. An armband like the Sabre Runner Personal Alarm will also provide protection, as it creates a loud sound, audible up to 300 meters.

6. Picture Different Outcomes

It's tough to be prepared for a surprise attack, but Cassetta recommends visualizing how you would handle the situation if someone does grab you. You can practice it at home, making your reaction more of a natural reflex. Also, don't stop running if someone asks you a question, even if he's just asking for the time. "That's usually how an attacker will approach their victim at first," says Cassetta.

7. Practice Self-Defense