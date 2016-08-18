Breaking News

The best airline meals, according to an in-flight food addict

By Maggie Hiufu Wong and Maureen O'Hare, CNN

Updated 8:38 AM ET, Wed August 31, 2016

Nik Loukas&#39;s inflightfeed blog reviews airline meals. Among those rated are low cost carriers. &quot;I&#39;m torn between Pegasus Airlines from Turkey and Peach [pictured here] in Japan. I&#39;ve sampled some amazing in-flight sushi on both airlines. I&#39;ve also tried an amazing Wagyu beef salad on Peach, and one of the best steaks I&#39;ve ever eaten in-flight was on Pegasus [see next slide],&quot; says Loukas.
Best Low Cost: Peach/Pegasus AirlinesNik Loukas's inflightfeed blog reviews airline meals. Among those rated are low cost carriers. "I'm torn between Pegasus Airlines from Turkey and Peach [pictured here] in Japan. I've sampled some amazing in-flight sushi on both airlines. I've also tried an amazing Wagyu beef salad on Peach, and one of the best steaks I've ever eaten in-flight was on Pegasus [see next slide]," says Loukas.
Here, courtesy of Pegasus, is one of the best steaks Loukas has tried on a plane. The Inflightfeed founder says, &quot;Who would have thought that low-cost airline meals could be so good? You pay for it, of course, but the quality was far better than some business-class meals I&#39;ve eaten.&quot;
Best Low Cost: Peach/Pegasus AirlinesHere, courtesy of Pegasus, is one of the best steaks Loukas has tried on a plane. The Inflightfeed founder says, "Who would have thought that low-cost airline meals could be so good? You pay for it, of course, but the quality was far better than some business-class meals I've eaten."
Singapore&#39;s national carrier serves the best first-class in-flight meal, according to Loukas. &quot;Singapore Airlines Suites, a truly amazing in-flight meal experience that just keeps on giving. I really enjoyed my lobster thermidor and the caviar that was offered to me on a flight recently in Suites on a Singapore to Melbourne flight.&quot;
Best first class: Singapore AirlinesSingapore's national carrier serves the best first-class in-flight meal, according to Loukas. "Singapore Airlines Suites, a truly amazing in-flight meal experience that just keeps on giving. I really enjoyed my lobster thermidor and the caviar that was offered to me on a flight recently in Suites on a Singapore to Melbourne flight."
Loukas says, &quot;If you can, take advantage of some of the delicious &#39;Book the Cook&#39; meals exclusively available for passengers in first class or Suites. It&#39;s like dining in your own private restaurant at 35,000 feet.&quot; First-class meals aside, Loukas says Singapore Airlines serves the tastiest economy meals too.
Singapore Airlines: Book the Cook serviceLoukas says, "If you can, take advantage of some of the delicious 'Book the Cook' meals exclusively available for passengers in first class or Suites. It's like dining in your own private restaurant at 35,000 feet." First-class meals aside, Loukas says Singapore Airlines serves the tastiest economy meals too.
Air Baltic&#39;s create-your-own-meal-tray food ordering system wins when it comes to in-flight meal innovation. &quot;Passengers can select everything they want to eat on their upcoming flight, right down to the salad and dessert. It&#39;s a fantastic meal concept that really lets you choose what you want to eat in-flight (at a cost of course).&quot;
Best for innovation: Air BalticAir Baltic's create-your-own-meal-tray food ordering system wins when it comes to in-flight meal innovation. "Passengers can select everything they want to eat on their upcoming flight, right down to the salad and dessert. It's a fantastic meal concept that really lets you choose what you want to eat in-flight (at a cost of course)."
It&#39;s a tie between Germany&#39;s Lufthansa and Taiwan&#39;s Eva Air. &quot;Lufthansa places a great emphasis on kids&#39; meals and has a celebrity chef who creates the meals specifically for children. Eva Air has those amazing Hello Kitty kids meals on select flights, something that will totally keep kids entertained at meal time (and yes I&#39;ve tried the meals!).&quot;
Best for kids: Lufthansa/Eva AirIt's a tie between Germany's Lufthansa and Taiwan's Eva Air. "Lufthansa places a great emphasis on kids' meals and has a celebrity chef who creates the meals specifically for children. Eva Air has those amazing Hello Kitty kids meals on select flights, something that will totally keep kids entertained at meal time (and yes I've tried the meals!)."
&quot;Politics aside -- hands down Turkish Airlines. It really does have some of the best in-flight meals in the world,&quot; says Loukas. &quot;Its caterer Do &amp;amp; Co is known to create some of the best in-flight dishes in the world.&quot;
Best overall: Turkish Airlines"Politics aside -- hands down Turkish Airlines. It really does have some of the best in-flight meals in the world," says Loukas. "Its caterer Do & Co is known to create some of the best in-flight dishes in the world."
&quot;[Turkish Airlines] meals are always on point, delicious and there&#39;s plenty of it, even on short flights.&quot;
Turkish Airlines: Delicious even on short flights"[Turkish Airlines] meals are always on point, delicious and there's plenty of it, even on short flights."
&quot;Doesn&#39;t matter where in the world you may fly with these airlines, their in-flight meal quality and standard is always great, something that a lot of airlines find hard to do. Japan Airlines has teamed up with some great brands over the years to create some amazing economy-class meal experiences for passengers, like Mos Burger and the very strange KFC meal in-flight.&quot;
Best in Asia: Singapore Airlines/Japan Airlines"Doesn't matter where in the world you may fly with these airlines, their in-flight meal quality and standard is always great, something that a lot of airlines find hard to do. Japan Airlines has teamed up with some great brands over the years to create some amazing economy-class meal experiences for passengers, like Mos Burger and the very strange KFC meal in-flight."
Greece&#39;s carrier Aegean offers fliers a great mid-air introduction to its cuisine. &quot;It&#39;s like a taste of Greece every time you step on board one of their flights. It&#39;s a great ambassador for Greek food and products in-flight,&quot; says Loukas.
Best in Europe: AegeanGreece's carrier Aegean offers fliers a great mid-air introduction to its cuisine. "It's like a taste of Greece every time you step on board one of their flights. It's a great ambassador for Greek food and products in-flight," says Loukas.
Aegean Airlines recently launched a campaign called &quot;Closer to Greece.&quot; Loukas says, &quot;It highlights a different region of Greece through culinary experiences at different touch points of the customer experience such as lounges, on planes and in in-flight entertainment. And the food is always typical of traditional Greek recipes. Yum.&quot;
Aegean Airlines: Regional tastes of GreeceAegean Airlines recently launched a campaign called "Closer to Greece." Loukas says, "It highlights a different region of Greece through culinary experiences at different touch points of the customer experience such as lounges, on planes and in in-flight entertainment. And the food is always typical of traditional Greek recipes. Yum."
&quot;For business class it&#39;s gotta be Jetblue in its Mint class, and in economy I&#39;d have to say Virgin America closely tied with Alaska Airlines [pictured here],&quot; Loukas says.&lt;br /&gt;
Best in America: JetBlue/Virgin America/Alaska Airlines"For business class it's gotta be Jetblue in its Mint class, and in economy I'd have to say Virgin America closely tied with Alaska Airlines [pictured here]," Loukas says.
Loukas says he considers three airlines to be best in America because of their focus on locally produced food. New York-based Jetblue partners with local eatery Saxon + Parole to create the dishes for Mint. Virgin America (pictured) tries to focus on brands based in its home city. Alaska teams up with Tom Douglas, a well known restauranteur in Seattle, to create &quot;some lovely economy class dishes&quot; for sale in-flight.
Best in America: JetBlue/Virgin America/Alaska AirlinesLoukas says he considers three airlines to be best in America because of their focus on locally produced food. New York-based Jetblue partners with local eatery Saxon + Parole to create the dishes for Mint. Virgin America (pictured) tries to focus on brands based in its home city. Alaska teams up with Tom Douglas, a well known restauranteur in Seattle, to create "some lovely economy class dishes" for sale in-flight.
&quot;On a recent flight from Paris to Singapore I truly enjoyed my pre-ordered upgrade meal. I paid 28 euros ($31) to upgrade my meal to a meal created by the chefs at the famed Lenotre in collaboration with Air France. A fine dining experience such as this is usually only reserved for those fortunate enough to travel in business class.&quot;
Best upgrade: Air France"On a recent flight from Paris to Singapore I truly enjoyed my pre-ordered upgrade meal. I paid 28 euros ($31) to upgrade my meal to a meal created by the chefs at the famed Lenotre in collaboration with Air France. A fine dining experience such as this is usually only reserved for those fortunate enough to travel in business class."
&quot;I think some of the best wines in the world come from [Australia] -- call me biased -- and Qantas has some of the best wine experts and mixologists from Rockpool deciding on what wines to serve you in-flight,&quot; says Loukas. Wines served in-flight are available for purchase on the airline&#39;s EpiQure website. &lt;br /&gt;
Best for wine: Qantas"I think some of the best wines in the world come from [Australia] -- call me biased -- and Qantas has some of the best wine experts and mixologists from Rockpool deciding on what wines to serve you in-flight," says Loukas. Wines served in-flight are available for purchase on the airline's EpiQure website.
&quot;Most cabin crew will go find you extra snacks or meals if you ask nicely. It&#39;s worth getting up and having a stretch and checking out the in-flight galleys as the crew sometimes set up drinks and snacks that you can help yourself to. Most traditional long-haul airlines will do this even in economy class.&quot;
Other tips: How to get freebies"Most cabin crew will go find you extra snacks or meals if you ask nicely. It's worth getting up and having a stretch and checking out the in-flight galleys as the crew sometimes set up drinks and snacks that you can help yourself to. Most traditional long-haul airlines will do this even in economy class."
In-flight meal choice can be unpredictable, especially in economy. &quot;Sometimes there is no choice whilst other times you can have up to four dishes to choose from. If choice is an issue for you, pre-order a special meal with the airline a few days before your flight.&quot;
Other tips: Expanding your optionsIn-flight meal choice can be unpredictable, especially in economy. "Sometimes there is no choice whilst other times you can have up to four dishes to choose from. If choice is an issue for you, pre-order a special meal with the airline a few days before your flight."
(CNN)If there's one thing we don't envy Nik Loukas -- who has circled the world 17 times, flown 428,000 miles and visited 44 countries since he started tracking his flights in 2012 -- it's the amount of in-flight meals he has to consume.

At least that was what we thought until Loukas proved us wrong with his Inflightfeed blog, or what he calls a "tasty online guide for that enjoyable in-flight experience."
Fueled by his love for planes, the Australia-born and Dublin-based traveler has been working in the travel and aviation industry for more than 15 years.
    "I was given a task to deal with an issue that we had at an airline that I worked for and it involved having to work closely with our inflight caterer," Loukas tells CNN about the incident that piqued his interest in in-flight food.
    "It just stuck. I love learning all about how the food is selected for passengers to eat, how it's delivered to aircraft and everything in between.
    "It's quite a logistics-driven industry, and if passengers only knew half the things that airlines go through in order to get a meal to them in-flight to eat, they would be astounded."
    With that in mind, he started documenting what he eats in-flight on his blog, which includes plane food reviews and latest industry news.
    MORE: Inside one of the world's biggest airline food factories

    Best airline meals

    In the last four years, he's traveled and sampled food on more than 65 airlines and 403 flights.
    Although Loukas has come across meals he wants to forget, he's had more than a few he likes to remember.
    "Whilst you can't always rely on [Turkish Airlines'] in-flight service, its meals are always on point, delicious and there's plenty of it, even on short flights," says Loukas.
    "Its caterer Do & Co is known to create some of the best in-flight dishes in the world."
    The professional in-flight foodie also recommends splurging on Singapore Airlines' "Book the Cook" service for passengers in first class or in suites.
    "It's like dining in your own private restaurant at 35,000 feet."
    He had lobster thermidor and caviar on a recent Singapore-Melbourne flight using the service.
    But great in-flight food experiences aren't limited to first-class fliers only.
    READ: The world's most-loved airlines on TripAdvisor
    Low-cost carriers Osaka-based Peach and Turkey's Pegasus Airlines dish out some amazing sushi and steak.
    Other tips include expanding your meal options by pre-ordering a special meal and scoring extra freebies by checking out in-flight galleys in person.
    More recommendations -- from the best kids meals to the best regional meals on board -- from the Inflightfeed founder are included in the gallery above.
    Loukas is currently crowdfunding for a documentary about his project and airline meals on IndieGoGo.

    Maggie Hiufu Wong is a former CNN staff writer now working as a freelance journalist in London.