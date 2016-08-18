Breaking News

Baby born on Cebu Pacific airplane gets 1 million air miles

By Barry Neild, CNN

Updated 1:00 AM ET, Fri August 19, 2016

The Cebu Pacific crew on duty during the birth
    Baby born on plane gets 1M air miles

Story highlights

  • Two nurses among passengers on Dubai-to-Manila flight help with birth
  • Flight diverted to Hyderabad in India for additional medical assistance
  • Passenger describes how mom returned to seat after the baby arrived

(CNN)Here's one kid who'll probably learn to fly before she can crawl.

After being born four hours into a flight from Dubai to Manila, baby girl Haven has been gifted 1 million air mile points.
    Haven's mom went into labor more than five weeks early while flying on an aircraft operated by Philippines carrier Cebu Pacific on August 14.
    Two nurses among the plane's passengers helped with the delivery alongside cabin crew as the pilot diverted to Hyderabad, India to seek further medical assistance.
    The budget airline said it's the first time a baby has been born on one of its aircraft.
    Airline CEO Lance Gokongwei said Haven would be awarded one million points on the airline's GetGo rewards program to celebrate the birth. The points have no expiry date and can be shared with her family.

    'Normal' flight

    In 1990, Debbie Owen gave birth on a British Airways flight from Ghana to the UK. She named her daughter Shona Kirsty Yves -- her initials spelling SKY.
    Sky bornIn 1990, Debbie Owen gave birth on a British Airways flight from Ghana to the UK. She named her daughter Shona Kirsty Yves -- her initials spelling SKY.
    Shona Owen&#39;s passport declares that the holder was &quot;born on an aeroplane 10 miles south of Mayfield, Sussex.&quot;
    Unusual passportShona Owen's passport declares that the holder was "born on an aeroplane 10 miles south of Mayfield, Sussex."
    Her birth papers also reveal the unusual circumstances of her birth. Being born in the air can lead to complications over nationality.
    Birth certificateHer birth papers also reveal the unusual circumstances of her birth. Being born in the air can lead to complications over nationality.
    Shona Owen says she was &quot;born to travel&quot; and has researched other people who arrived in the world under similar circumstances.
    'Born to travel'Shona Owen says she was "born to travel" and has researched other people who arrived in the world under similar circumstances.
    During her research Owen came into contact with Debs Lowther, who gave birth to her son Jonathan, just four months before Owen was born, on a British Airways flight from Malawi.
    Another British Airways babyDuring her research Owen came into contact with Debs Lowther, who gave birth to her son Jonathan, just four months before Owen was born, on a British Airways flight from Malawi.
    Like Shona Owen, Debs Lowther&#39;s baby was born with the help of a doctor on board. Most airlines now try to restrict when heavily pregnant women can fly.
    Airline restrictionsLike Shona Owen, Debs Lowther's baby was born with the help of a doctor on board. Most airlines now try to restrict when heavily pregnant women can fly.
    Popular myth decrees that people born on planes are often given free air travel for life, but this rarely happens. Shona Owen was presented with tickets to Australia by British Airways on her 18th birthday.
    Free flights?Popular myth decrees that people born on planes are often given free air travel for life, but this rarely happens. Shona Owen was presented with tickets to Australia by British Airways on her 18th birthday.
    Owen has also appeared in advertising for British Airways.
    Aviation ambassadorOwen has also appeared in advertising for British Airways.
    "We are happy that both mother and daughter are doing well, and would like to commend our flight and cabin crew for handling the situation with utmost professionalism and efficiency," he said. "We also express our sincerest gratitude to the two volunteer nurses who helped ensure the baby's safe delivery."
    One fellow passenger described on Facebook how Haven's mom returned to her seat after giving birth during "the most 'NORMAL' flight ever."
    "We only heard one semi-loud screech, and a few seconds later, there were tinier, cute screeches, and it was when we knew the baby was born," Missy Berberabe Umandal wrote.
    "Luckily, she only had to push ONCE. Moments later, the woman got up to go back to her seat, baby in arms (mighty strong, I might say)."
    Haven's arrival, according to Umandal, delayed the flight's arrival at its destination by nearly nine hours.
    "But no complaints," she added. "Everyone in that plane was blessed."