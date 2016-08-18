Story highlights Two nurses among passengers on Dubai-to-Manila flight help with birth

Flight diverted to Hyderabad in India for additional medical assistance

Passenger describes how mom returned to seat after the baby arrived

(CNN) Here's one kid who'll probably learn to fly before she can crawl.

After being born four hours into a flight from Dubai to Manila, baby girl Haven has been gifted 1 million air mile points.

Haven's mom went into labor more than five weeks early while flying on an aircraft operated by Philippines carrier Cebu Pacific on August 14.

Two nurses among the plane's passengers helped with the delivery alongside cabin crew as the pilot diverted to Hyderabad, India to seek further medical assistance.

Read More