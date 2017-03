Are music and happiness linked?

Story highlights A new study shows a correlation between happiness and the enjoyment of music

Why? There could be many reasons, expert says

(CNN) A new study out of Australia confirms what we probably already knew: People who dance and go to concerts regularly are pretty happy. While it may seem obvious, comparing happiness and the enjoyment of music can actually tell us a lot about how music affects us psychologically.

Sure enough, they found that people who actively engaged with music through dancing and attending events like concerts and musicals reported a higher level of subjective wellbeing (a more scientific way of saying "happiness").

Different modes of music, different results

JUST WATCHED Where are the world's happiest countries? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Where are the world's happiest countries? 01:05

The study used data from the Australian Unity Wellbeing Index , an annual survey that attempts to measure the happiness of Australian citizens. In 2014, the Index paid special attention to music consumption habits through six different activities: Listening to music, singing, playing an instrument, dancing, composing music, and attending music-oriented events.

Read More