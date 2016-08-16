Santiago Lange beats cancer -- then wins Olympic sailing gold

Story highlights Argentina wins Olympic sailing gold

Lange and Saroli take Nacra multihull title

Lange, 54, oldest sailor at Rio 2016

Adds gold to two bronze medals

(CNN) At 54, he has overcome cancer and the loss of half a lung -- now Santiago Lange is proving once again that nothing can stop him after winning Olympic gold at Rio 2016.

The Argentine, along with sailing partner Cecilia Carranza Saroli, took top spot in the Nacra 17 Mixed Multihull after a dramatic final medal race Tuesday.

The victory caps a difficult year for the oldest sailing competitor at the Games, whose two sons are also representing their country in the 49er skiff class.

Yago and Klaus both swam out to meet Lange, clambering onto the boat to celebrate with their father -- who was clearly touched by the emotion.

