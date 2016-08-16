Former FIFA President João Havelange dies at 100

Story highlights Ex-FIFA President João Havelange was also integral in bringing Olympics to Rio

His legacy is marked by remarkable growth in world soccer but also by a bribery scandal

(CNN) Former FIFA President João Havelange, who oversaw unprecedented growth in soccer before succumbing to scandal, has died, according to Hospital Samaritano in Rio de Janeiro. He was 100 years old.

As an International Olympic Committee member, he also was integral to Rio de Janeiro winning its bid for the Olympic Games in 2009 and famously invited other IOC members to his 100th birthday party on Copacabana Beach if Rio hosted the 2016 Games.

Havelange served 24 years as FIFA president, and by the time the Brazilian stepped down in 1998, FIFA had expanded the World Cup from 16 teams to 32, bolstered its personnel from 12 staff members in its Zurich, Switzerland, headquarters to more than 120 and increased the number of national soccer federations from 142 to 204.

The introduction of the FIFA Confederations Cup, and the Under-17, Under-20 and the women's World Cups also came under his watch.

Arguably, his greatest achievement, according to his FIFA bio , was in expanding the involvement of teams in Asia, Africa, Oceania, the Caribbean and North and Central America. Before 1974, those regions boasted only three World Cup finalists.