(CNN) Break out the translucent body suits because Britney Spears is going back on the VMA stage.

The pop star will perform at this year's MTV Video Music Awards for the first time in roughly a decade, the network announced on Tuesday.

Spears is set to sing her new single "Make Me...," from her her album "Glory," alongside rapper G-Eazy. This will be the first live performance from Spears' new album, which releases on August 26.

Spears, who has performed at the VMAs five times previously, claims some of the show's most iconic acts. In 2001, she sang with a giant snake around her shoulders and kissed with Madonna to open the show in 2003.

Spears' lifeless rendition of "Gimme More" was met with scrutiny by both fans and critics, when she last performed at the VMAs in 2007. (Even Spears herself was reportedly "embarrassed" about it

Read More