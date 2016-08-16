Beautiful ballet in a violent slum

Story highlights A former gymnast is giving free ballet lessons to young girls in Rio de Janeiro

(CNN) On a hilltop overlooking the sprawling Complexo de Alemão favela, girls fill an old basketball court in Rio de Janeiro. Wearing pink leotards, pink tights and pink shoes, they stand with their hands on their hips as they learn proper passé technique.

The girls practice ballet on a basketball court because in their favela, considered one of the most dangerous in the city, there is no other place for them to go.

Their instructor, Tuany Nascimento, teaches them for free. Her program "Na Ponta dos Pes," or "On Tiptoe," is intended to provide young girls with a place of refuge while also teaching them the graceful art of ballet.

Nacimento is a former rhythmic gymnast who represented Brazil in international competition. She wants to give her young students a sense of hope and identity, said Sebastian Gil Miranda, who has been photographing the classes since 2014.

In 2010, the Brazilian government launched a military operation to clear the favela of drug traffickers. Following the deployment of troops, special police units were sent to Alemão as part of a "pacification" program designed to restore order.

