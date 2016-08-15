Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

World's friendliest cities, according to Conde Nast Traveler

By Katia Hetter, CNN

Updated 8:45 AM ET, Wed August 31, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

You don&#39;t need to be a country music mega star to be welcomed to Nashville, at number 10 on the world&#39;s friendliest cities list. But if you hit the big time -- and even switch to pop -- Nashiville will continue to love you.
Photos: World friendliest cities
10. NashvilleYou don't need to be a country music mega star to be welcomed to Nashville, at number 10 on the world's friendliest cities list. But if you hit the big time -- and even switch to pop -- Nashiville will continue to love you.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Beer and chocolate will make any place seem friendly. Bruges, Belgium, seemingly has limitless supplies of both. And canals.
Photos: World friendliest cities
9. Bruges, BelgiumBeer and chocolate will make any place seem friendly. Bruges, Belgium, seemingly has limitless supplies of both. And canals.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Don&#39;t let the ancient medieval architecture fool you, Poland&#39;s southern jewel Krakow is young, cool and welcoming.
Photos: World friendliest cities
8. Krakow, PolandDon't let the ancient medieval architecture fool you, Poland's southern jewel Krakow is young, cool and welcoming.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
They&#39;re so friendly in Savannah, Georgia, they don&#39;t mind folks doing this. Even if it is St. Patrick&#39;s Day.
Photos: World friendliest cities
7. Savannah, GeorgiaThey're so friendly in Savannah, Georgia, they don't mind folks doing this. Even if it is St. Patrick's Day.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
Galway has one of the best food scenes in Ireland. It also hosts the World Oyster Opening Championships where teams from around the world compete to shuck the most oysters in the quickest amount of time.
Photos: World friendliest cities
6. Galway, IrelandGalway has one of the best food scenes in Ireland. It also hosts the World Oyster Opening Championships where teams from around the world compete to shuck the most oysters in the quickest amount of time.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Winter or summer, Park City is the center of a booming tourism industry. In the warmer months, there&#39;s biking and hiking. When snow falls, skiers like this group head to Park City Mountain Resort.
Photos: World friendliest cities
5. Park City, UtahWinter or summer, Park City is the center of a booming tourism industry. In the warmer months, there's biking and hiking. When snow falls, skiers like this group head to Park City Mountain Resort.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
It&#39;s annually one of the first cities to welcome the new year. No wonder Queenstown, New Zealand is at number four on the Conde Nast Traveler friendly cities list.
Photos: World friendliest cities
4. Queenstown, New ZealandIt's annually one of the first cities to welcome the new year. No wonder Queenstown, New Zealand is at number four on the Conde Nast Traveler friendly cities list.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Any excuse for a party. Dublin scores third place in the Conde Nast Traveler list of friendliest cities.
Photos: World friendliest cities
3 Dublin (Ireland)Any excuse for a party. Dublin scores third place in the Conde Nast Traveler list of friendliest cities.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
One Conde Nast Traveler reader said of their visit to the Sydney: &quot;Aussies are very friendly. Every time we stopped to stare at our map to get our bearings, an Aussie would stop and offer to help us.&quot;
Photos: World friendliest cities
2. Sydney, AustraliaOne Conde Nast Traveler reader said of their visit to the Sydney: "Aussies are very friendly. Every time we stopped to stare at our map to get our bearings, an Aussie would stop and offer to help us."
Hide Caption
9 of 10
The world&#39;s friendliest city, according to readers of Conde Nast Traveler. Charleston, in South Carolina. Says one visitor, &quot;People speak to each other! The city is so lovely and easy to get around on foot.&quot;
Photos: World friendliest cities
1. Charleston (South Carolina)The world's friendliest city, according to readers of Conde Nast Traveler. Charleston, in South Carolina. Says one visitor, "People speak to each other! The city is so lovely and easy to get around on foot."
Hide Caption
10 of 10
GettyImages-170072816brugeskrakowsavanna-restrictedeuro food festival- galaway oysterutah-restrictedqueenstownfriendly city 2014 Dublin St PatrickFriendliest cities Sydneyfriendly cities - Charleston

Story highlights

  • Locals will make travelers feel at home in these friendly cities
  • They'll also stop to help visitors with recommendations and directions

(CNN)Charleston, South Carolina is all the rage this year.

The southern town where the US Civil War started is now the friendliest city in the world, according to Conde Nast Traveler's 29th annual Readers' Choice Awards.
    "More and more people are going to Charleston," Conde Nast deputy digital editor Laura Redman tells CNN.
    "Europeans are heading to Charleston because they've heard about the food and the architecture. It's getting great press, and it's having a moment."
    Sydney came in second place, followed by Dublin in third place.
    Read More
    Conde Nast, which just published lists of the friendliest US cities and friendliest cities in the world, created one combined list for CNN.
    More than 100,000 readers responded to the travel magazine's reader survey of favorite cities, hotels, resorts, islands, airlines, cruise lines, future travel destinations and, for the fourth year in a row, reader opinions of the world's friendliest cities.
    To arriving travelers, a city can get a reputation for friendliness through its locals and its appearance.
    Charleston, Savannah and Nashville, all southern US cities, stand out as spots where locals are quick to offer directions and other assistance -- and where the locals talk to each other.
    "They haven't lost their Southern charm," says Redman.
    Hotel or resort staff greeting guests on arrival with an easy check-in process and refreshing beverages, sometimes specifically for the children, also stands out.
    Cities that are easily navigable and offer guests the chance to feel like a local also feel friendly to visitors, she says.
    MORE: And the world's best place to visit is...
    Conde Nast Traveler's top 10 friendliest cities
    1. Charleston, South Carolina
    2. Sydney, Australia
    3. Dublin, Ireland
    4. Queenstown, New Zealand
    5. Park City, Utah
    6. Galway, Ireland
    7. Savannah, Georgia
    8. Krakow, Poland
    9. Bruges, Belgium
    10. Nashville, Tennessee
    Head to Conde Nast Traveler to read more about the friendliest US cities and friendliest cities in the world.