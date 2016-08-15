Story highlights Locals will make travelers feel at home in these friendly cities

They'll also stop to help visitors with recommendations and directions

(CNN) Charleston, South Carolina is all the rage this year.

The southern town where the US Civil War started is now the friendliest city in the world, according to Conde Nast Traveler's 29th annual Readers' Choice Awards.

"More and more people are going to Charleston," Conde Nast deputy digital editor Laura Redman tells CNN.

"Europeans are heading to Charleston because they've heard about the food and the architecture. It's getting great press, and it's having a moment."

Sydney came in second place, followed by Dublin in third place.