World's friendliest cities, according to Conde Nast Traveler

By Katia Hetter, CNN

Updated 1:22 AM ET, Wed August 17, 2016

Nashville, Tennessee was named the world&#39;s 10th friendliest city in Conde Nast&#39;s Reader&#39;s Choice Awards 2016. It&#39;s known for its southern charm and being the home of country music.
Nashville, Tennessee was named the world's 10th friendliest city in Conde Nast's Reader's Choice Awards 2016. It's known for its southern charm and being the home of country music.
With some of the world&#39;s best chocolate and beer, it&#39;s no wonder the people of Bruges are so friendly.
With some of the world's best chocolate and beer, it's no wonder the people of Bruges are so friendly.
Tourists sit in Rynek Glowny, Krakow&#39;s main square. The city is one of Poland&#39;s oldest and is home to some magnificent medieval architecture.
Tourists sit in Rynek Glowny, Krakow's main square. The city is one of Poland's oldest and is home to some magnificent medieval architecture.
The southern US city of Savannah is known for its annual St Patrick&#39;s Day celebrations, which claims to be the second-largest in the country, with more than 300,000 attending.
The southern US city of Savannah is known for its annual St Patrick's Day celebrations, which claims to be the second-largest in the country, with more than 300,000 attending.
Galway has one of the best live music scenes in Ireland, with traditional music a fixture in many pubs. Molly&#39;s pub, in the nearby village of Letterfrack, is pictured.
Galway has one of the best live music scenes in Ireland, with traditional music a fixture in many pubs. Molly's pub, in the nearby village of Letterfrack, is pictured.
Winter or summer, Park City is the center of a booming tourism industry. In the warmer months, there&#39;s hiking and biking, and when snow falls, skiers like this group head to Park City Mountain Resort. &lt;br /&gt;
Winter or summer, Park City is the center of a booming tourism industry. In the warmer months, there's hiking and biking, and when snow falls, skiers like this group head to Park City Mountain Resort.
In New Zealand&#39;s Queenstown, the aptly named Remarkables mountain range sweeps down to Lake Wakatipu. With natural assets like these, it&#39;s unsurprising there are lots of adventure sports on offer. &lt;br /&gt;
In New Zealand's Queenstown, the aptly named Remarkables mountain range sweeps down to Lake Wakatipu. With natural assets like these, it's unsurprising there are lots of adventure sports on offer.
The Irish capital was voted third-friendliest by Conde Nast Traveler&#39;s readers, with one visitor saying, &quot;We had best recommendations on where to go and what to see from the locals... better than any guide book.&quot; The Temple Bar pub, in the Temple Bar nightlife district, is popular with tourists.
The Irish capital was voted third-friendliest by Conde Nast Traveler's readers, with one visitor saying, "We had best recommendations on where to go and what to see from the locals... better than any guide book." The Temple Bar pub, in the Temple Bar nightlife district, is popular with tourists.
Sydney in summer is a great place for outside eating, as these participants in the globe dining event Diner in Blanc discovered last November. One Conde Nast Traveler reader said of their visit to the city, &quot;Aussies are very friendly. Every time we stopped to stare at our map to get our bearings, an Aussie would stop and offer to help us.&quot;
Sydney in summer is a great place for outside eating, as these participants in the globe dining event Diner in Blanc discovered last November. One Conde Nast Traveler reader said of their visit to the city, "Aussies are very friendly. Every time we stopped to stare at our map to get our bearings, an Aussie would stop and offer to help us."
The world&#39;s friendliest city, according to readers of Conde Nast Traveler? Charleston in South Carolina. Says one visitor, &quot;People speak to each other! The city is so lovely and easy to get around on foot.&quot;
The world's friendliest city, according to readers of Conde Nast Traveler? Charleston in South Carolina. Says one visitor, "People speak to each other! The city is so lovely and easy to get around on foot."
More than 100,000 readers responded to the travel magazine&#39;s reader survey of favorite cities, hotels, resorts, islands, airlines, cruise lines, future travel destinations and, for the fourth year in a row, reader opinions of the world&#39;s friendliest cities.
More than 100,000 readers responded to the travel magazine's reader survey of favorite cities, hotels, resorts, islands, airlines, cruise lines, future travel destinations and, for the fourth year in a row, reader opinions of the world's friendliest cities.
Story highlights

  • Locals will make travelers feel at home in these friendly cities
  • They'll also stop to help visitors with recommendations and directions

(CNN)Charleston, South Carolina is all the rage this year.

The southern town where the US Civil War started is now the friendliest city in the world, according to Conde Nast Traveler's 29th annual Readers' Choice Awards.
    "More and more people are going to Charleston," Conde Nast deputy digital editor Laura Redman tells CNN.
    "Europeans are heading to Charleston because they've heard about the food and the architecture. It's getting great press, and it's having a moment."
    Sydney came in second place, followed by Dublin in third place.
    Conde Nast, which just published lists of the friendliest US cities and friendliest cities in the world, created one combined list for CNN.
    More than 100,000 readers responded to the travel magazine's reader survey of favorite cities, hotels, resorts, islands, airlines, cruise lines, future travel destinations and, for the fourth year in a row, reader opinions of the world's friendliest cities.
    To arriving travelers, a city can get a reputation for friendliness through its locals and its appearance.
    Charleston, Savannah and Nashville, all southern US cities, stand out as spots where locals are quick to offer directions and other assistance -- and where the locals talk to each other.
    "They haven't lost their Southern charm," says Redman.
    Hotel or resort staff greeting guests on arrival with an easy check-in process and refreshing beverages, sometimes specifically for the children, also stands out.
    Cities that are easily navigable and offer guests the chance to feel like a local also feel friendly to visitors, she says.
    Conde Nast Traveler's top 10 friendliest cities
    1. Charleston, South Carolina
    2. Sydney, Australia
    3. Dublin, Ireland
    4. Queenstown, New Zealand
    5. Park City, Utah
    6. Galway, Ireland
    7. Savannah, Georgia
    8. Krakow, Poland
    9. Bruges, Belgium
    10. Nashville, Tennessee
    Head to Conde Nast Traveler to read more about the friendliest US cities and friendliest cities in the world.