(CNN) The killing of a Tennessee police officer Thursday brought the number of U.S. law enforcement officers shot to death this year to 38 -- well ahead of last year's pace, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund .

Maryville police Officer Kenny Moats, 32, was shot outside a home while responding to a report of domestic violence, police said.

The 38 shooting deaths from January 1 through August 26 represent a 58% increase over the number (24) for the same period in 2015, the fund said.

The 2016 shootings have spanned the nation, from California to Massachusetts, and they've almost equaled the number of firearms-related police deaths in all of 2015. According to the fund, firearms were responsible for 41 of 123 officer fatalities in 2015.

The decade's highest total came in 2011, with 73 officers shot dead.

This year's shooting deaths include a 28-year-old officer on her first day on the job and a 65-year-old sheriff's corporal who was about to retire. Here's a look at all the officers shot and killed in the line of duty this year, as of August 26:

ARIZONA

OFFICER DAVID GLASSER

David Glasser

Glasser died a day later.

He and other officers had arrived outside the home in Phoenix's Laveen area. The caller's son was in a van when Glasser and his partner parked their squad car but got out of the van and shot Glasser, KTVK reported . Other officers returned fire, killing the gunman.

Glasser was survived by a wife and two children, KNXV reported.

ARKANSAS

SHERIFF'S CPL. BILL COOPER

The 65-year-old Sebastian County sheriff's deputy was on the verge of retirement when he and other officers responded to a 911 call at a manufactured home August 10 in rural western Arkansas, between Greenwood and Midland.

The caller said a man had pulled a gun on his father. When deputies and officers arrived, the son, wearing body armor, fired a rifle repeatedly, killing Cooper and injuring another officer and a police dog, authorities said.

The gunman eventually surrendered and was arrested, police said.

CALIFORNIA

OFFICER JONATHAN DeGUZMAN

Jonathan DeGuzman

A fellow officer arrived and rushed DeGuzman to a hospital, where he died. His wounded colleague survived. Police arrested a 52-year-old man in connection with the shootings.

COLORADO

SHERIFF'S DEPUTY DEREK GEER

Derek Geer

Geer, 40, of the Mesa County Sheriff's Department, died on February 10, two days after he was shot as he tried to detain a man in Grand Junction.

The deputy had responded to a report of a person walking past an office building with a handgun under his armpit, near railroad tracks south of the Interstate 70 business loop, police said. Geer saw someone matching the person's description and tried to stop him, even Tasering him, but the person shot Geer , police said. A suspect later was arrested.

SHERIFF'S CPL. NATE CARRIGAN

The gunman -- a man who was being evicted -- also shot the other two deputies, wounding them. The deputies returned fire and the man was killed, police said. Carrigan was a 13-year veteran in the department.

GEORGIA

MAJ. GREG BARNEY

Barney, of the Riverdale Police Department, was helping police in Clayton execute a drug-related warrant at an apartment when he was fatally shot on February 11, police said.

Barney was a 25-year veteran of the department and had a wife and two children, CNN affiliate WSB reported

OFFICER TIM SMITH

Tim Smith

The Eastman, Georgia, policeman was responding to a call about a suspicious person when he encountered a man who shot him and fled the scene. Smith died at an area hospital.

Smight died just two days before his 31st birthday. He left behind a fiancee, two sons, a 5-month-old daughter and a stepson, his fiancee told CNN.

INDIANA

SHERIFF'S DEPUTY CARL KOONTZ

Carl Koontz

Howard County sheriff's Deputy Carl A. Koontz, 27, was shot and killed March 20 in a shootout at a Russiaville trailer park while trying to serve a warrant for a man accused of failing to appear in court on charges of illegally possessing a syringe, police said.

One of Koontz's colleagues also was injured in the shooting. The shooter -- the man who was named in the warrant -- then fatally shot himself in the head, police said. Koontz, a former Marine, had nearly three years on the job.

KANSAS

DETECTIVE BRAD LANCASTER

Brad Lancaster

The Kansas City, Kansas, detective was shot and killed May 9 while responding to a call of a suspicious person near a casino.

The gunman fled in the detective's vehicle and stole two more vehicles before being arrested, police said.

CAPT. ROBERT DAVID MELTON

The Kansas City, Kansas, officer was shot and killed on July 19 while chasing people who'd allegedly been involved in a drive-by shooting, police said.

Melton, 46, was his department's second officer to be shot dead in the line of duty after Lancaster (above).

LOUISIANA

SHERIFF'S DEPUTY DAVID F. MICHEL JR.

The Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputy was shot dead on June 22 during a confrontation with a man he had approached on the street, authorities said.

SHERIFF'S DEPUTY BRAD GARAFOLA

Sheriff's Deputy Brad Garafola

Garafola, 45, of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, was one of three Louisiana law enforcement officers shot dead -- and one of six shot in total -- on July 17 by Gavin Long in Baton Rouge, police said.

Long shot the officers after posting a YouTube video in which he spoke about recent protests and officer-involved shootings, and said that victims of bullying needed to resort to bloodshed.

OFFICER MATTHEW GERALD

Officer Matthew Gerald

Gerald, 41, of the Baton Rogue Police Department, was one of three Louisiana law enforcement officers shot dead -- and one of six shot in total -- on July 17 by Gavin Long in Baton Rouge, police said. (See entry for sheriff's Deputy Brad Garafola).

CPL. MONTRELL JACKSON

Montrell Jackson

MARYLAND

SHERIFF'S DEPUTY PATRICK DAILEY

Dailey was called to a Panera Bread restaurant to investigate a man, but as Dailey talked to him the man shot him in the head, police said. The man fled toward nearby apartments, where he shot and killed Deputy Mark Logsdon (below), police said. Other deputies shot the gunman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

SHERIFF'S DEPUTY MARK LOGSDON

OFFICER JACAI COLSON

Jacai Colson

Colson and other Prince George's County police officers were in a shootout with a gunman who'd ambushed them outside their police station when Colson was shot and killed by mistake by a fellow officer on March 13, police said.

Colson, a 28-year-old undercover narcotics detective, was in plain clothes when he drove up to the station to find the gunfight under way. An officer shot him when he left his car to confront the gunman, police said.

MASSACHUSETTS

OFFICER RONALD TARENTINO JR.

Ronald Tarentino Jr.

The 42-year-old Auburn police officer was making a traffic stop in the early morning of May 22 when an occupant of the car fatally shot him and fled, police said.

MICHIGAN

COURT BAILIFF RONALD KIENZLE

SUPERVISING COURT BAILIFF JOSEPH ZANGARO

MISSISSIPPI

SPECIAL AGENT LEE TARTT

Lee Tartt

Tartt, 44, an agent with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, was fatally shot on the morning of February 20 as he and other officers entered a home in Iuka, trying to end a six-hour standoff with a man inside, police said.

Police had been called there on a report of a domestic disturbance. Tartt was a 22-year veteran of law enforcement and had been with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics since 2000, CNN affiliate WREG in Memphis reported . He left a wife and two children.

NEW MEXICO

OFFICER JOSE CHAVEZ

Jose Chavez

Chavez, 33, had just arrived to help an officer with a traffic stop in Hatch on August 12 when a passenger of the stopped vehicle exited and shot him, police said.

Chavez was taken to a hospital, where he had surgery before he was pronounced dead, police said. Three people were taken into custody.

NORTH DAKOTA

OFFICER JASON MOSZER

Moszer, 33, of the Fargo Police Department, was shot on February 10 during a standoff that followed a report of a domestic disturbance at a home in Fargo, police said.

He died the next day. He was six-year veteran of the department and left a wife and two stepchildren, CNN affiliate WDAY reported

OHIO

OFFICER THOMAS COTTRELL

Thomas Cottrell

Cottrell was fatally shot behind the municipal building in the village of Danville on the night of January 17.

A suspect eventually was arrested. Minutes before Cottrell was killed, authorities said, the suspect's ex-girlfriend called them to say he had taken off with his weapons and was looking to kill an officer

Cottrell was one of Danville's six police officers at the time of his death.

OFFICER STEVEN SMITH

Steven Smith

Columbus police Officer Steven Smith was in an armored vehicle April 10, serving on a SWAT team that was trying to serve a warrant for alleged arson, when a man inside an apartment fired a shot into the vehicle, hitting Smith, CNN affiliate WCMH reported

Smith, 54, died two days later. He left a wife and two adult children, WCMH reported.

The man suspected of shooting Smith was arrested.

OREGON

SGT. JASON GOODDING

Jason Goodding

Goodding and another officer were trying to arrest a wanted man on a street in the Pacific coast town of Seaside on February 5. The suspect resisted arrest and shot Goodding , who returned fire and hit him, police said.

Both Goodding, a 39-year-old Seaside police officer, and the suspect later died at a hospital.

SOUTH CAROLINA

OFFICER ALLEN LEE JACOBS

Allen Jacobs

Jacobs and at least one other officer were trying to interview the teen about a weapon purchase, but the teen ran. After the officers gave chase, the teen opened fire, hitting Jacobs, according to police. The teen eventually fatally shot himself, police said.

Jacobs left two sons and a wife who was pregnant.

TENNESSEE

SPECIAL AGENT DE'GREAUN FRAZIER

De'Greaun Frazier

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent was working undercover in Jackson, trying to buy illicit drugs from someone as they were sitting in a vehicle during in a sting operation, when the target pulled out a gun and tried to rob Frazier and an informant on August 9, authorities said.

Frazier, 35, was shot once and died at a hospital, the bureau said. The person accused of shooting him was arrested.

Frazier had joined the bureau only six months earlier. He was the first TBI officer ever killed in the line of duty.

OFFICER KENNY MOATS

The 32-year-old Maryville police officer and a partner went to a home to check a report of domestic violence involving someone with a gun on August 25. They parked their vehicle behind the house, found the alleged victim and helped that person to safety, police said.

The officers then took cover behind their vehicle to wait for help, but a man opened fire on them from a garage, hitting Moats in the neck, police said.

Other officers eventually arrested the shooter, police said. Moats died at a hospital.

TEXAS

OFFICER DAVID HOFER

The suspect opened fire when Hofer and a partner arrived, police said.

SENIOR CPL. LORNE AHRENS

Lorne Ahrens

The gunman, whom police eventually killed, had expressed that he was upset about recent police shootings, wanted to kill white people and white police officers, and "expressed anger for Black Lives Matter," Dallas police Chief David Brown said.

The protest was over two shootings earlier in the week in which officers fatally shot black civilians in Louisiana and Minnesota

OFFICER MICHAEL KROL

Michael Krol

SGT. MICHAEL SMITH

Michael Smith

OFFICER BRENT THOMPSON

Brent Thompson

OFFICER PATRICK ZAMARRIPA

Patrick Zamarripa

UTAH

OFFICER DOUGLAS BARNEY

Douglas Barney

Barney and other officers had responded to the accident and then began to search for two people who had fled the scene. Barney found a suspect who shot the officer, police said. A shootout followed, leaving the gunman dead and another police officer injured, authorities said.

VIRGINIA

TROOPER CHAD P. DERMYER

Chad Dermyer

Virginia State Police Trooper Chad Dermyer, 37, was participating in a training operation with other troopers at a Greyhound bus station in Richmond on March 31 when a man walked away from his luggage.

Dermyer approached the man, and after the two talked for a few seconds, the man pulled a gun from his waistband and fatally shot the trooper , police said.

Dermeyer and his colleagues had been training to look for suspicious activity. The shooter was not involved in the training program.

OFFICER ASHLEY GUINDON

Ashley Guindon

On her first day on the job with Prince William County police, Guindon, 28, was shot and killed February 27 while responding to a report of domestic violence at a Woodbridge house, police said.

Two other officers were shot and injured. A man suspected of shooting them also is accused of killing his wife, whose body was found inside the home, police said.

Guindon had taken her oath of office the day earlier.

An earlier version of this story mistakenly included deceased Sgt. Craig Hutchinson of the Travis County Sheriff's Office in Texas.