How to help Louisiana flood victims

- Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards: "This is a major disaster"
- A state of emergency remains in effect until September 10
(CNN)Impact Your World has identified charities providing support for the victims of the most recent historic flooding in Louisiana.
The Salvation Army is sending out support personnel, setting up canteens (mobile feeding units), and distributing hygiene kits. You can volunteer or donate money to the Salvation Army's Gulf Coast fund to help the cause.
FEMA Director Craig Fugate tells CNN they currently have 2,000 people on the ground helping individuals and families sign up for aid. To register for assistance, visit FEMA's site or call 1-800-631-3362.
The American Red Cross in Louisiana is providing meals and dozens of shelters for residents needing a safe place to sleep. You can also text the word LAFLOODS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. If you would like to volunteer, you can fill out an application.
Residents in affected areas can let loved ones know they are safe by filling out an American Red Cross Safe and Well form.
Companion Animal Alliance is rescuing and caring for evacuees' pets which can be supported through their Sick and Injured Animal Fund.
The DAV Disaster Relief Response Team is providing food, clothing and lodging specifically for veterans and their families affected by this flooding.
People in the flood zones are in desperate need of toiletries and basic health items. Louisiana Strong is a GoFundMe campaign that will distribute those items and other essentials to victims and first responders.
MAP International is also distributing hygiene kits and masks to prevent the spread of airborne diseases in affected areas.
Operation Blessing International has deployed volunteers to help with cleanup efforts. The organization is also providing hot meals. If you're interested in volunteering, email volunteer@OB.org.
Samaritan's Purse is in need of volunteers who can commit to at least three days. Volunteers will help residents with debris removal. Samaritan's Purse will provide accommodations and food for volunteers.
Also accepting people willing to assist in the response and recovery efforts is Volunteer Louisiana. Register online or email nauck@crt.la.gov.
The United Way invites you to help flood relief efforts by volunteering or making a donation through the United Way of Southeast Louisiana. You can also drop off or send toiletries and other items to several locations. Citizens in need of services should dial 211, which is a hotline operating 24/7.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans & Acadiana is distributing thousands of pounds of food, water and supplies to flood victims.
Convoy of Hope is providing food, water, equipment and relief supplies to southern Louisiana. You can support their work here. Please indicate you want the money donated to go towards the Louisiana August 2016 flood relief efforts.
Save the Children deployed an emergency response team to Baton Rouge to establish specialized spaces within emergency shelters where children's unique needs can be met. To support their efforts, you can donate to the Gulf Coast Floods Children's Relief Fund.
The Rho Epsilon Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority at Louisiana State University is raising money through GoFundMe to distribute $500 gift cards to families and students directly affected by the floods that can be used towards essentials in the recovery efforts.
Impact Your World will continue to monitor for ways you can help.