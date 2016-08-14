Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Andy Murray retains Olympic tennis title at Rio 2016 after seeing off Juan Martin del Potro

By James Masters, CNN

Updated 10:44 PM ET, Sun August 14, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Murray won the 2012 title by defeating Roger Federer on the courts at Wimbledon.
Murray won the 2012 title by defeating Roger Federer on the courts at Wimbledon.

Story highlights

  • Andy Murray retains Olympic tennis title
  • Briton defeats Juan Martin del Potro
  • Murray won in four sets
  • Kei Nishikori claimed bronze

(CNN)Andy Murray made it a golden summer Sunday after adding the Rio 2016 Olympic men's tennis gold medal to his Wimbledon triumph.

Murray's stellar year showed no sign of stopping as he successfully defended his title, defeating Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro 7-5 4-6 6-2 7-5.
    Britain's world No. 2, who beat Roger Federer for gold at London 2012, emerged victorious from an almighty four-hour struggle against a man whose run to the final has made him one of the most popular athletes of these Games.
    "I know tonight's one of the hardest matches that I've had to play for a big, big title," Murray told reporters.
    "I think the US Open final I played against Novak (Djokovic) when I won my first slam was very hard. But tonight I found really difficult.
    Read More
    "Emotionally it was tough. Physically, it was hard. There were so many ups and downs in the match.
    "It was one of the toughest matches that I've played to win a big event, for sure."
    Few gave 141st-ranked del Potro a chance of even getting past the first round after being paired with top seed Novak Djokovic.
    But the Argentine not only eliminated Serbia's world No.1 but also accounted for 2008 Beijing gold medalist Rafael Nadal in the semifinals too.
    He won bronze four years ago but a succession of wrist injuries have hampered what had promised to be an even more successful career.
    Murray also helped Great Britain win the Davis Cup last November.
    Murray also helped Great Britain win the Davis Cup last November.
    "After this week, the way things happened with the people, the emotions I felt -- in my career so far I've never lived something as beautiful as this," del Potro told reporters.
    "Any athlete will give his best to be here and having this (Olympic medal) around my neck is a dream for any sportsman. To have the chance to have two is much more than a dream."
    "Tennis is my life. I suffered when I wasn't able to play and today tennis is making me very happy again.
    "I've been through some wonderful things here, on the court, at the Olympic village, talking to the people from Argentina.
    "All of this happens because I'm playing tennis. For me, to talk about tennis, to play it, to be able to show my level of game, to be able to grunt when I hit my forehand, all these things I missed."
    Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the men&#39;s 100m final,&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/14/sport/usain-bolt-justin-gatlin-olympic-games-100-meters-rio/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; becoming the first Olympic sprinter to win three consecutive 100-meter gold medals.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the men's 100m final, becoming the first Olympic sprinter to win three consecutive 100-meter gold medals.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 39
    Chinese diver Qin Kai proposes to silver medalist diver He Zhi.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Chinese diver Qin Kai proposes to silver medalist diver He Zhi.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 39
    South Africa&#39;s Wayde van Niekerk takes the lead in the men&#39;s 400-meter final. He went on to claim the gold and set a new world record.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk takes the lead in the men's 400-meter final. He went on to claim the gold and set a new world record.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 39
    Angola&#39;s Albertina Cruz Kassoma, center, is fouled by Spain&#39;s Elizabet Chavez during a women&#39;s preliminary handball match.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Angola's Albertina Cruz Kassoma, center, is fouled by Spain's Elizabet Chavez during a women's preliminary handball match.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 39
    Australia&#39;s David Andersen drives to the basket past Venezuela&#39;s Nestor Colmenares.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Australia's David Andersen drives to the basket past Venezuela's Nestor Colmenares.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 39
    Sarah Elizabeth Robles of the US reacts after winning bronze in the women&#39;s +75kg weightlifting.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Sarah Elizabeth Robles of the US reacts after winning bronze in the women's +75kg weightlifting.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 39
    Iran&#39;s Saeid Morad Abdvali celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the men&#39;s Greco-Roman 75 kg competition.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Iran's Saeid Morad Abdvali celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the men's Greco-Roman 75 kg competition.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 39
    US goalie Merrill Moses saves a shot against Italy during in a men&#39;s water polo preliminary round match. The Americans won 10-7.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    US goalie Merrill Moses saves a shot against Italy during in a men's water polo preliminary round match. The Americans won 10-7.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 39
    The Finn Class fleet in action during their second race of the day.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    The Finn Class fleet in action during their second race of the day.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 39
    Andy Murray returns to Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in the men&#39;s tennis final. The British player retained his title.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Andy Murray returns to Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in the men's tennis final. The British player retained his title.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 39
    Bubba Watson&#39;s shoes are seen during the final round of men&#39;s golf, &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/08/14/sport/justin-rose-olympic-golf/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;won by Britain&#39;s Justin Rose.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Bubba Watson's shoes are seen during the final round of men's golf, won by Britain's Justin Rose.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 39
    Brazil&#39;s Larissa Franca, center, is hugged by supporters after reaching the semifinals of the women&#39;s beach volleyball tournament with partner Talita Antunes.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Brazil's Larissa Franca, center, is hugged by supporters after reaching the semifinals of the women's beach volleyball tournament with partner Talita Antunes.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 39
    Canada&#39;s Eric Lamaze on Fine Lady competes during the equestrian&#39;s show jumping first qualifier event.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Canada's Eric Lamaze on Fine Lady competes during the equestrian's show jumping first qualifier event.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 39
    Brazil&#39;s Diego Hypolito competes in the men&#39;s floor event final of the artistic gymnastics.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Brazil's Diego Hypolito competes in the men's floor event final of the artistic gymnastics.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 39
    Simone Biles smiles on the podium after &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/08/14/sport/simone-biles-third-gold-medal-gymnastics-vault/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;winning the gold medal in the women&#39;s vault event final.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Simone Biles smiles on the podium after winning the gold medal in the women's vault event final.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 39
    Dorian van Rijsselberghe of the Netherlands celebrates winning the overall Men&#39;s RS:X windsurfing class.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Dorian van Rijsselberghe of the Netherlands celebrates winning the overall Men's RS:X windsurfing class.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 39
    Justin Rose of Great Britain celebrates after &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/08/14/sport/justin-rose-olympic-golf/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;winning in the final round of men&#39;s golf.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Justin Rose of Great Britain celebrates after winning in the final round of men's golf.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 39
    Chinese diver He Zi enters the water in the Women&#39;s 3m Springboard final. She won silver &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/08/14/sport/china-diving-marriage-proposal-rio-2016-olympics/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;and then received a wedding proposal from her boyfriend.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Chinese diver He Zi enters the water in the Women's 3m Springboard final. She won silver and then received a wedding proposal from her boyfriend.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 39
    Demarcus Cousins, right, shoots against Joffrey Lauvergne of France during a men&#39;s preliminary round Group A basketball game, which the US won 100-97.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Demarcus Cousins, right, shoots against Joffrey Lauvergne of France during a men's preliminary round Group A basketball game, which the US won 100-97.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 39
    Max Whitlock won gold in the men&#39;s pommel horse final and also triumphed in the floor exercise -- the first Olympic titles won by a British gymnast.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Max Whitlock won gold in the men's pommel horse final and also triumphed in the floor exercise -- the first Olympic titles won by a British gymnast.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 39
    American tennis player Bethanie Mattek-Sands celebrates after she and teammate Jack Sock beat compatriots Venus Williams and Rajeev Ram in their mixed doubles gold medal tennis match.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    American tennis player Bethanie Mattek-Sands celebrates after she and teammate Jack Sock beat compatriots Venus Williams and Rajeev Ram in their mixed doubles gold medal tennis match.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 39
    Jemima Sumgong of Kenya becomes emotional during the podium ceremony for the Women&#39;s Marathon on Sunday, August 14. Sumgong is the first woman to win a gold medal in Olympic Marathon running for Kenya.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Jemima Sumgong of Kenya becomes emotional during the podium ceremony for the Women's Marathon on Sunday, August 14. Sumgong is the first woman to win a gold medal in Olympic Marathon running for Kenya.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 39
    Athletes compete in the 50m rifle 3 position qualifying event.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Athletes compete in the 50m rifle 3 position qualifying event.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 39
    Russia&#39;s duet Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina compete in the Duets Free Routine preliminaries during the synchronised swimming event. The Russians would go on to win gold.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Russia's duet Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina compete in the Duets Free Routine preliminaries during the synchronised swimming event. The Russians would go on to win gold.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 39
    Players compete during Badminton Singles on Sunday, August 14.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Players compete during Badminton Singles on Sunday, August 14.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 39
    Bronze medalist Arthur Mariano of Brazil salutes during the medal ceremony for Men&#39;s Gymnastics Floor Exercise.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Bronze medalist Arthur Mariano of Brazil salutes during the medal ceremony for Men's Gymnastics Floor Exercise.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 39
    Great Britain&#39;s Nick Skelton, riding Big Star, competes during the Equestrian Jumping Individual and Team Qualifier.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Great Britain's Nick Skelton, riding Big Star, competes during the Equestrian Jumping Individual and Team Qualifier.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 39
    Ukraine&#39;s fencing team celebrates after winning the men&#39;s team epee quarter-final bout against Russia.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Ukraine's fencing team celebrates after winning the men's team epee quarter-final bout against Russia.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 39
    Colombian synchronized swimming duet Estefania Alvarez Piedrahita and Monica Sarai Arango Estrada perform during the Duets Free Routine preliminaries.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Colombian synchronized swimming duet Estefania Alvarez Piedrahita and Monica Sarai Arango Estrada perform during the Duets Free Routine preliminaries.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 39
    Facundo Callioni of Argentina celebrates with team mate Manuel Brunet after their 2-1 victory in a field hockey match against Spain.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Facundo Callioni of Argentina celebrates with team mate Manuel Brunet after their 2-1 victory in a field hockey match against Spain.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 39
    Runners compete in the Women&#39;s Marathon on Day 9 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on Sunday, August 14.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Runners compete in the Women's Marathon on Day 9 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on Sunday, August 14.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 39
    A Brazilian fan cheers before the start of the Women&#39;s Marathon.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    A Brazilian fan cheers before the start of the Women's Marathon.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 39
    Members of the Brazilian military patrol the course before the start of the Women&#39;s Marathon.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Members of the Brazilian military patrol the course before the start of the Women's Marathon.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 39
    Francielle Rocha of Brazil, center, tries to get past Andela Bulatovic, left, and Katarina Bulatovic of Montenegro during a handball match between their two countries.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Francielle Rocha of Brazil, center, tries to get past Andela Bulatovic, left, and Katarina Bulatovic of Montenegro during a handball match between their two countries.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 39
    Philippe Rozier of France, riding Rahotep De Toscane, looks ahead during the Jumping Individual and Team Qualifier.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Philippe Rozier of France, riding Rahotep De Toscane, looks ahead during the Jumping Individual and Team Qualifier.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 39
    Mikko Ilonen of Finland takes a shot from the first tee at the Olympic Golf Course.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Mikko Ilonen of Finland takes a shot from the first tee at the Olympic Golf Course.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 39
    Thailand&#39;s Ratchanok Intanon returns the birdie to Hong Kong&#39;s Yip Pui Yin during their women&#39;s singles qualifying badminton match.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon returns the birdie to Hong Kong's Yip Pui Yin during their women's singles qualifying badminton match.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 39
    Colombia&#39;s Carlos Andres Munoz Jaramillo, in red, is pulled to the ground by Hungary&#39;s Peter Bacsi in their men&#39;s 75kg greco-roman qualification match during the wrestling event.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Colombia's Carlos Andres Munoz Jaramillo, in red, is pulled to the ground by Hungary's Peter Bacsi in their men's 75kg greco-roman qualification match during the wrestling event.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 39
    Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa of Bahrain tries to stay cool by pouring water on her head as she runs alongside Visiline Jepkesho of Kenya.
    Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9
    Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa of Bahrain tries to stay cool by pouring water on her head as she runs alongside Visiline Jepkesho of Kenya.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 39
    36 rio olympics 081437 rio olympics 081438 rio olympics 081439 rio olympics 081440 rio olympics 081427 rio olympics 081428 rio olympics 081429 rio olympics 081430 rio olympics 081431 rio olympics 081432 rio olympics 081433 rio olympics 081434 rio olympics 081435 rio olympics 081420 rio olympics 081421 rio olympics 081422 rio olympics 081423 rio olympics 081424 rio olympics 081425 rio olympics 081426 rio olympics 081416 rio olympics 081415 rio olympics 081417 rio olympics 081419 rio olympics 081418 rio olympics 081410 rio olympics 081411 rio olympics 081412 rio olympics 081413 rio olympics 081403 rio olympics 081402 rio olympics 081401 rio olympics 081404 rio olympics 081414 rio olympics 081405 rio olympics 081406 rio olympics 081407 rio olympics 081408 rio olympics 0814
    Times have been tough for del Potro.
    Since winning the US Open in 2009, the same year he also reached the last four at Wimbledon and Roland Garros, he has struggled in the grand slams.
    A semifinal appearance at Wimbledon in 2013 remains his best recent run, while his last ATP tournament title came at Sydney in 2014.
    Del Potro's renaissance has been one of the stories of the tournament, but Murray was widely expected to end the fairytale run.
    Read: Day 9 -- Live
    The Scot took the first set after 74 minutes -- a microcosm of the lengthy contest to come.
    The second set went the way of the 6-foot 6-inch del Potro, whose powerful forehand caused Murray continuous problems.
    But back came Murray, taking the third as del Potro appeared to tire.
    Del Potro was ranked 141 in the world at the start of the Olympics.
    Del Potro was ranked 141 in the world at the start of the Olympics.
    The fourth set was a far closer affair, with both men struggling to hold serve.
    Del Potro served to level the match at 5-4 but was undone by some wonderful work by Murray, who forced his already struggling opponent to concede the break.
    Murray, who had looked vulnerable on his serve throughout the set, staved off two break points to move 6-5 ahead.
    Both men tightened up as the match moved towards its climax, with Murray wasting his first match point on the del Potro serve by netting a return.
    Del Potro had the majority of the support but Murray&#39;s fans were in good voice too.
    Del Potro had the majority of the support but Murray's fans were in good voice too.
    But he wasn't about to refuse a second invitation and when del Potro hit his shot into the net, Murray looked to the sky in disbelief.
    The two men embraced at the net, hugging each other at the end of a marathon match.
    Argentina&#39;s Juan Martin Del Potro congratulates Britain&#39;s Andy Murray on winning the men&#39;s singles gold medal tennis match at the Olympic Tennis Centre of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on August 14, 2016. / AFP / Luis Acosta (Photo credit should read LUIS ACOSTA/AFP/Getty Images)
    Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro congratulates Britain's Andy Murray on winning the men's singles gold medal tennis match at the Olympic Tennis Centre of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on August 14, 2016. / AFP / Luis Acosta (Photo credit should read LUIS ACOSTA/AFP/Getty Images)
    Murray cried into his towel while del Potro wiped away the tears from his eyes, taking the applause from a crowd which had backed him throughout the tournament.
    For Murray, yet more history -- the first man to ever retain the Olympic singles title. For del Potro, who left the court to the crowd chanting his name, this is not the end -- but hopefully the beginning of a new chapter of the sport's most loved players.
    Nadal, meanwhile, failed to add to his men's doubles gold from Rio as he lost the bronze playoff against Japan's Kei Nishikori.
    Puerto Rican tennis player makes Olympic history
    Monica Puig Puerto Rico first gold medalist Macfarlane pkg_00010529

      JUST WATCHED

      Puerto Rican tennis player makes Olympic history

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Puerto Rican tennis player makes Olympic history 03:17
    Earlier, Russian pair Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina won gold in the women's doubles.
    The duo overcame Switzerland's Martina Hingis and Timea Bacsinszky 6-4 6-4.
    In the mixed doubles, Venus Williams was denied a record fifth gold medal after losing out in Sunday's final.
    Williams and partner Rajeev Ram were beaten in three sets by fellow Americans Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jack Sock.
    But the silver means the 36-year-old matched the most medals won by a tennis Olympian, equaling the five held by Britain's Kathleen McKane Godfree from the 1920 and '24 Games.