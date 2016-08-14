(CNN) It was the tournament that the world's top players turned their backs on -- but golf's return to the Olympics after a 112-year absence could prove to be one of the highlights of the Rio 2016 Games.

Great Britain's Justin Rose on Sunday edged Sweden's Henrik Stenson in a thrilling finale to card a final-round 67 and finish two shots clear of his Ryder Cup partner.

They went into the final hole level, but Rose birdied and Stenson bogeyed to card 68 -- while American Matt Kuchar snatched bronze with a sizzling eight-under-par 63.

Rose, the 2013 US Open champion, had hit the ground running by carding the first hole-in-one of the competition in Thursday's opening round and moved through the field in menacing fashion.

"That felt better than anything I've ever won," the 36-year-old told reporters.

"It was the best tournament I've ever done. It felt like a cross between a golf tournament and a carnival. It was unique, incredible.

"Coming up with that last pitch when I needed it was magical. Hopefully we've shown Brazil what golf is about. I'm glad it was close, not for my nerves, for golf."

The number of withdrawals led some to question whether golf should even be allowed back into the Games -- but the duel between Rose and Stenson may persuade the doubters that the sport still has a place at the Olympics.

Rose made the most of his opportunity, arriving early to take part in the opening ceremony, and has been outspoken in his belief that golf can make a positive impact at the Games.

His win means he is just the third man to win individual golf gold after Charles Sands of the US in 1900 and Canada's George Lyon in 1904.

Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the men's 100m final, becoming the first Olympic sprinter to win three consecutive 100-meter gold medals. Hide Caption 1 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Chinese diver Qin Kai proposes to silver medalist diver He Zhi. Hide Caption 2 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk takes the lead in the men's 400-meter final. He went on to claim the gold and set a new world record. Hide Caption 3 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Angola's Albertina Cruz Kassoma, center, is fouled by Spain's Elizabet Chavez during a women's preliminary handball match. Hide Caption 4 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Australia's David Andersen drives to the basket past Venezuela's Nestor Colmenares. Hide Caption 5 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Sarah Elizabeth Robles of the US reacts after winning bronze in the women's +75kg weightlifting. Hide Caption 6 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Iran's Saeid Morad Abdvali celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the men's Greco-Roman 75 kg competition. Hide Caption 7 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 US goalie Merrill Moses saves a shot against Italy during in a men's water polo preliminary round match. The Americans won 10-7. Hide Caption 8 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 The Finn Class fleet in action during their second race of the day. Hide Caption 9 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Andy Murray returns to Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in the men's tennis final. The British player retained his title. Hide Caption 10 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Bubba Watson's shoes are seen during the final round of men's golf, won by Britain's Justin Rose. Hide Caption 11 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Brazil's Larissa Franca, center, is hugged by supporters after reaching the semifinals of the women's beach volleyball tournament with partner Talita Antunes. Hide Caption 12 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Canada's Eric Lamaze on Fine Lady competes during the equestrian's show jumping first qualifier event. Hide Caption 13 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Brazil's Diego Hypolito competes in the men's floor event final of the artistic gymnastics. Hide Caption 14 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Simone Biles smiles on the podium after winning the gold medal in the women's vault event final. Hide Caption 15 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Dorian van Rijsselberghe of the Netherlands celebrates winning the overall Men's RS:X windsurfing class. Hide Caption 16 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Justin Rose of Great Britain celebrates after winning in the final round of men's golf. Hide Caption 17 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Chinese diver He Zi enters the water in the Women's 3m Springboard final. She won silver and then received a wedding proposal from her boyfriend. Hide Caption 18 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Demarcus Cousins, right, shoots against Joffrey Lauvergne of France during a men's preliminary round Group A basketball game, which the US won 100-97. Hide Caption 19 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Max Whitlock won gold in the men's pommel horse final and also triumphed in the floor exercise -- the first Olympic titles won by a British gymnast. Hide Caption 20 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 American tennis player Bethanie Mattek-Sands celebrates after she and teammate Jack Sock beat compatriots Venus Williams and Rajeev Ram in their mixed doubles gold medal tennis match. Hide Caption 21 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Jemima Sumgong of Kenya becomes emotional during the podium ceremony for the Women's Marathon on Sunday, August 14. Sumgong is the first woman to win a gold medal in Olympic Marathon running for Kenya. Hide Caption 22 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Athletes compete in the 50m rifle 3 position qualifying event. Hide Caption 23 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Russia's duet Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina compete in the Duets Free Routine preliminaries during the synchronised swimming event. The Russians would go on to win gold. Hide Caption 24 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Players compete during Badminton Singles on Sunday, August 14. Hide Caption 25 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Bronze medalist Arthur Mariano of Brazil salutes during the medal ceremony for Men's Gymnastics Floor Exercise. Hide Caption 26 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Great Britain's Nick Skelton, riding Big Star, competes during the Equestrian Jumping Individual and Team Qualifier. Hide Caption 27 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Ukraine's fencing team celebrates after winning the men's team epee quarter-final bout against Russia. Hide Caption 28 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Colombian synchronized swimming duet Estefania Alvarez Piedrahita and Monica Sarai Arango Estrada perform during the Duets Free Routine preliminaries. Hide Caption 29 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Facundo Callioni of Argentina celebrates with team mate Manuel Brunet after their 2-1 victory in a field hockey match against Spain. Hide Caption 30 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Runners compete in the Women's Marathon on Day 9 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on Sunday, August 14. Hide Caption 31 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 A Brazilian fan cheers before the start of the Women's Marathon. Hide Caption 32 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Members of the Brazilian military patrol the course before the start of the Women's Marathon. Hide Caption 33 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Francielle Rocha of Brazil, center, tries to get past Andela Bulatovic, left, and Katarina Bulatovic of Montenegro during a handball match between their two countries. Hide Caption 34 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Philippe Rozier of France, riding Rahotep De Toscane, looks ahead during the Jumping Individual and Team Qualifier. Hide Caption 35 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Mikko Ilonen of Finland takes a shot from the first tee at the Olympic Golf Course. Hide Caption 36 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon returns the birdie to Hong Kong's Yip Pui Yin during their women's singles qualifying badminton match. Hide Caption 37 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Colombia's Carlos Andres Munoz Jaramillo, in red, is pulled to the ground by Hungary's Peter Bacsi in their men's 75kg greco-roman qualification match during the wrestling event. Hide Caption 38 of 39 Photos: Rio Olympics: Day 9 Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa of Bahrain tries to stay cool by pouring water on her head as she runs alongside Visiline Jepkesho of Kenya. Hide Caption 39 of 39

"Olympic champion? That has a cool ring to it," Rose said.

"The medal ceremony was surreal. I've watched many on TV. I never thought I'd be involved in one.

"Honestly this is just a dream come true, I have been thinking about Rio for a long, long time. It is just crazy, just so good."

Rose will find out next year if he will get the chance to defend his title at Tokyo 2020, as the International Olympic Committee decides whether to keep golf in the program.

"This medal sits alongside my US Open title, but they shouldn't compete or be compared," he said.

"If they want to cut golf from the Olympics, I'd ask -- were you in Rio?"