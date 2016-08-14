How to register to vote in every US state and territory

Story highlights Want to vote?

(CNN) Voting: Some call it a civic duty, others a waste of time, but if you want to have your say at the ballot box there are a few things you need to know.

Rules vary widely from state-to-state, and some requirements, like voter ID laws, are still being hashed out in the courts.

If you are interested in voting, scroll down to your state or territory and find out how to register:

Alabama

How to register: You can register online, or you can show up to your local board of registrars or any offices providing public assistance.

When you have to register by: October 24

Qualifications for registration: US citizens who live in Alabama and are 18 years old by Election Day. Cannot be a felon or declared "mentally incompetent."

Also: Alabama is a voter ID state, which means you need a valid photo ID or you have to use a "provisional ballot." The only way around this requirement is if two election officials can positively identify you.

