How to register to vote in every US state and territory

Story highlights
- Want to vote?
- Scroll down and find out how to register
(CNN)Voting: Some call it a civic duty, others a waste of time, but if you want to have your say at the ballot box there are a few things you need to know.
Rules vary widely from state-to-state, and some requirements, like voter ID laws, are still being hashed out in the courts.
If you are interested in voting, scroll down to your state or territory and find out how to register:
Alabama
- How to register: You can register online, or you can show up to your local board of registrars or any offices providing public assistance.
- When you have to register by: October 24
- Qualifications for registration: US citizens who live in Alabama and are 18 years old by Election Day. Cannot be a felon or declared "mentally incompetent."
- Also: Alabama is a voter ID state, which means you need a valid photo ID or you have to use a "provisional ballot." The only way around this requirement is if two election officials can positively identify you.
Alaska
- How to register: Alaska is a "motor voter" state, so chances are you registered whenever you got your driver's license. But if not, you can apply online or at many government buildings including the regional elections offices.
- When you have to register by: October 9
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a citizen living in Alaska who is 18 years old, or within 90 days of turning 18. Felons get their voting rights restored after full completion of their sentence.
- Also: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, an ID is requested, but an election official can waive the requirement if he or she knows you.
American Samoa
- How to register: Must fill out a form or register with an election officer. More information is available here.
- When you have to register by: October 11 by 4:30 p.m.
- Qualifications for registration: Must be a resident of American Samoa and 18 by the time of the election.
- Also: American Samoa is a territory, and is not allowed to participate in federal elections. It gets one nonvoting delegate to the US House of Representatives. It does send delegates to the party primaries however.
Arizona
- How to register: Online, by mail or at a county recorder's office.
- When you have to register by: October 10
- Qualifications for registration: US citizen, resident of Arizona. 18 years or older before Election Day. Felons can't register to vote.
- Also: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, this state has a non-photo ID law.
Arkansas
- How to register: Apply by mail, a county clerk's office, state revenue office, driver's services, public library, a public assistance or disability agency, military recruitment or Arkansas National Guard office or from a voter registration guide.
- When you have to register by: October 10
- Qualifications for registration: US citizen, resident of Arkansas, 18 years old on Election Day, cannot vote as a felon until the sentence has been discharged.
- Also: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, an ID is requested, but it does not have to have a photo.
California
- How to register: Apply online. If that doesn't work, you send a different form to your county elections official.
- When you have to register by: October 24
- Qualifications for registration: US citizen, resident of California, 18 years or older on Election Day, not currently imprisoned or paroled for a felony or found mentally incompetent.
Colorado
- How to register: Register online or with your county clerk and recorder.
- When you have to register by: October 31
- Qualifications for registration: US citizen, Colorado resident, 18 years by Election Day, not serving time or parole for a felony.
- Also: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, an ID is requested, but Colorado holds its elections by mail.
Connecticut
- How to register: Register online or by mail or in person with your local registrar's office
- When you have to register by: November 1
- Qualifications for registration: US citizen, resident of a Connecticut town, 18 years old by Election Day and not convicted of a felony unless you have completed sentence and paid all fines, also not ruled mentally incompetent.
- Also: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, if you do not have an ID you must sign a statement with your name, birth date and address.
Delaware
- How to register: Register online or with Department of Election, or you can register at the DMV when you apply for a license or state ID.
- When you have to register by: October 15
- Qualifications for registration: US citizen, permanent resident of Delaware (although you can register without a fixed address), 18 years by Election Day, convicted felons can vote after completing their sentence except for those convicted of murder or manslaughter, felony against public administration (e.g. bribery, abuse of office), or a felony sexual offense, can't if judged mentally incompetent.
- Also: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, if you do not have an ID, you must sign an affidavit.
District of Columbia
- How to register: Register online, by mail to the District Board of Elections or in person at the DC Board of Elections and other city agencies. DC does have "motor voter" rules and one can register to vote if they are also getting a license or id at the DMV.
- When you have to register by: Online or mail postmarked by October 11, in person by October 8.
- Qualifications for registration: US citizen, who is 18 years old by Election Day and a resident of DC (cannot vote in another state or territory), not currently in jail for a felony or judged incompetent.
- Also: DC is not a state, and its rights in the national system are unique. It has one non-voting representative, and three Electoral College votes for the presidential election and participates in the party primaries.
Florida
- How to register: You register by mail or in person with your county supervisor of elections, a driver's license office, a tax collector or disability agency, a military recruitment office or a public library.
- When you have to register by: October 11
- Qualifications for registration: US citizen, resident of Florida, able to provide a Florida ID or last four digits of your Social Security number, not judged mentally incapacitated, convicted felons must apply for having their rights restored after a five-to-seven-year waiting period depending on their offense.
- Also: You can pre-register to vote by age 16, but not able to vote until 18
- And: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, if you do not present a valid ID, you must use a provisional ballot and election officials will compare your signature to a signature on record.
Georgia
- How to register: You can register online, mail a form to the secretary of state's office or take one to a county registrar's office or many government offices.
- When you have to register by: October 11
- Qualifications for registration: US citizen, resident of Georgia, not still serving a felony sentence or found mentally incompetent. You can register at 17-and-a-half, but not vote until 18.
- Also: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, this state has a strict photo ID law.
Guam
- How to register: You can register at the Guam Election Commission, with a deputized registration clerk at your village mayor's office or at a public high school or college.
- When you have to register by: October 28
- Qualifications for registration: You cannot be confined to a mental institution, judicially declared insane, under imprisonment, and you must be a US citizen resident of Guam at least 18 years old by Election Day.
- Guam is a territory and is not allowed to participate in federal elections. It gets one nonvoting delegate to the US House of Representatives. It does send delegates to the party primaries however.
Hawaii
- How to register: You can apply online or send a voter registration form to your county clerk's office.
- When you have to register by: October 10
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a US citizen, resident of Hawaii aged 18 years old by Election Day, and not in prison or jail for a felony.
- Also: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, if you do not present a valid ID, you must recite your address and date of birth for verification.
Idaho
- How to register: You must send or drop off a form at your county clerk's office. More information is available here.
- When you have to register by: October 14
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a US citizen and a resident of Idaho of at least 18 years old, and you cannot register as a felon until you have completed sentencing including probation or parole.
- Also: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, if you do not present a valid ID, you must sign an affidavit with your name and address.
Illinois
- How to register: You can register online, mail the form to the Illinois Board of Elections or go to an election authority, a driver's license.
- When you have to register by: Register by October 11, although there is "grace period registration" between October 12 and Election Day.
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a US citizen and 18 years old by Election Day who has lived in your election precinct at least 30 days prior to Election Day and not currently incarcerated.
Indiana
- How to register: You can register online, mail the Indiana Election Division or your county registration office or in person at public offices including branches of the Bureau of Motor Vehicle.
- When you have to register by: October 11
- Qualifications for registration: Be a US citizen, living in Indiana and 18 by Election Day and not currently incarcerated.
- Also: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, this state has a strict photo ID law.
Iowa
- How to register: You can register online, mail a form to your county auditor or in person at a county auditor or anywhere that issues driver's licenses.
- When you have to register by: The preregistration deadline is October 29, but you can also register to vote on Election Day at your polling place with proof of ID and residence.
- Qualifications for registration: A citizen and Iowa resident of at least 18 years old, although you may register by 17-and-a-half, but not if you are a convicted felon (unless rights restored by the governor or president of the United States.)
- Also: Iowa has a goofy video series about voting that also have more than enough information in them.
Kansas
- How to register: You can register online and by mail or in person to your county elections office.
- When you have to register by: October 18
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a US citizen, living in Kansas and 18 by Election Day. Convicted felons can vote after completing their sentences, including parole and probation.
- Also: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, this state has a strict photo ID law.
Kentucky
- How to register: You can register online, send a form to the State Board of Elections or county clerk, or you can submit your form in person with your county clerk.
- When you have to register by: October 11
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a US citizen living in Kentucky of at least 18 years old by Election Day and not judged incompetent. Convicted felons can now only vote if their application to the governor results in voting rights restoration.
- Also: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, if you do not have an ID you must sign an oath.
Louisiana
- How to register: You can register online, mail a form to your parish's voter registrar or in person at a public assistance agency, military recruiter or office of Motor Vehicles.
- When you have to register by: October 11
- Qualifications for registration: If registering in person with your registrar or the Office of Motor Vehicles, you can be 16, otherwise you can't register until 17. You must be a US citizen, living in Louisiana and not judged mentally incompetent. Convicted felons can vote after completing their sentences, including parole and probation.
- Also: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, if you do not present a valid ID, you must sign an affidavit with your date of birth and other information.
Maine
- How to register: You can register by mail with the Maine Division of Elections, or in person at government buildings including public schools and DMVs. More information is available here.
- When you have to register by: Mail-in due date is October 18, but you can register in person all the way up through Election Day.
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a US citizen and 17 by registration time as long as you will be 18 by Election Day and living within Maine.
- Also: Voting rights are unrestricted, convicted felons can even vote absentee from prison.
Maryland
- How to register: You can register online, by mail with the State Board of Elections or in person at most government offices.
- When you have to register by: You need to register by October 18, but you can also register at an early voting center in your county from October 27-November 3.
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a US citizen, at least 16 and living in Maryland. You cannot be under guardianship for a mental disability or otherwise judged incompetent. Convicted felons can vote once they have been released from prison so long as they have not been convicted of buying or selling votes.
Massachusetts
- How to register: You can register online, by mail with your election official or in person at many government offices including the Registry of Motor Vehicles.
- When you have to register by: October 19
- Qualifications for registration: You can now pre-register at age 16, but voters need to be 18 by Election Day. You must be a US citizen living in Massachusetts and not barred from voting because of electoral corruption. Convicted felons not currently serving a sentence have their voting rights restored.
Michigan
- How to register: You can mail a registration form to your city's clerk, or in person at military recruitment centers and state agencies (who need to send it to your city's clerk). More information is available here.
- When you have to register by: October 11
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a US citizen and 18 by Election Day and living in Michigan. Convicted felons not currently serving a sentence have their voting rights restored.
- Also: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, if you do not present a valid ID, you must sign an affidavit.
Minnesota
- How to register: You can register online, by mail to Minnesota's secretary of state or at your county election office.
- When you have to register by: October 18
- Qualifications for registration: You need to be a US citizen living in Minnesota and 18 by Election Day. You cannot be judged incompetent, and convicted felons can only vote after completing their sentences, including parole and probation.
Mississippi
- How to register: You can register by sending a form or showing up to your county election office. More information is available here.
- When you have to register by: October 8
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a US citizen, living in Mississippi and 18 years old by Election Day. You cannot be judged incompetent. You cannot vote if you have been convicted of at least on crime among a list of violent or larcenous offenses, many of which are felonies or if you have been judged incompetent. One of the disbarring crimes on Mississippi's voter registration form is "timber larceny."
- Also: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, this state has a strict photo ID law.
Missouri
- How to register: You can register by sending a form or showing up to your county clerk's office. More information is available here.
- When you have to register by: October 12
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a US citizen living in Missouri, 17-and-a-half to register and 18 by Election Day. You cannot vote while imprisoned, or under parole and probation for a felony or at all after being convicted for a crime "connected with the right of suffrage."
- Also: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, an ID is requested, but if two election officials say they know you, you can vote on a normal ballot.
Montana
- How to register You can register by sending a form or showing up to your county election's office. More information is available here.
- When you have to register by: You need to register by October 11, but you can still late-register by showing up to your county election office or a designated location through Election Day.
- Qualifications for registration: You need to be a US citizen, living in Montana and 18 by Election Day. Convicted felons not currently serving a sentence have their voting rights restored once they are released. You cannot vote if you have been judged to "be of unsound mind."
- Also: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, if you do not present a valid ID, you must use a provisional ballot and election officials will compare your signature to a signature on record.
Nebraska
- How to register: You can register online or with your county's election office by mail or in person.
- When you have to register by: Mail in forms must be postmarked by Oct 21, and in-person applications must be done by 6 p.m. on October 28.
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a citizen and a resident of Nebraska. You can register at 17 if you will be 18 by the first Tuesday in November of the year. You cannot register if a court has found you mentally incompetent. Convicted felons have their voting rights restored two years after completing all parts of their sentences including imprisonment, probation, parole or any combination of those.
- Also: The restoration of voting rights to felons does not apply if you have been convicted of treason. Once you are done with all parts of your sentence from your treason conviction, you must apply for a restoration of your civil rights.
Nevada
- How to register: You can register online, mail a form to your county election office or show up there.
- When you have to register by: October 18
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a US citizen, living in Nevada and 18 years old by Election Day. You cannot register if a court has ruled you incompetent. Non-violent felons have their rights restored after they complete their sentences. Violent and all repeat felons have to go to the court where they were convicted to request their voting rights once they complete their sentences.
New Hampshire
- How to register: You can mail or show up to your city clerk. You can also register at your voting location on Election Day. More information is available here.
- When you have to register by: With your city clerk by October 29, otherwise you need to register on election day where you go to vote.
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a US citizen, 18 years old on Election Day and living in New Hampshire. Convicted felons not currently serving a sentence have their voting rights restored, unless you have been convicted of treason, bribery or violating election laws.
- Also: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, you must provide an ID. If you do not, you need to sign an affidavit which will be followed up in the mail. Failure to respond will lead to an investigation for voter fraud.
New Jersey
- How to register: Mail your county commissioner of registration or the superintendent of elections, or show up in person. More information is available here.
- When you have to register by: October 18
- Qualifications for registration: You can register at 17, but need to be 18 by Election Day. You must be a US citizen living in New Jersey. Convicted felons can vote after completing their sentences, including parole and probation.
New Mexico
- How to register: You can register online or by mail or in person with your county clerk's office.
- When you have to register by: October 11
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a US citizen, 18 by Election Day, living in New Mexico, and not "legally declared mentally incapacitated." Convicted felons can vote after completing their sentences, including parole and probation.
New York
- How to register: You can register online through the DMV, mailing your county's board of elections or showing up there.
- When you have to register by: October 14
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a US citizen, living in New York, 18 by Election Day and not legally declared mentally incompetent. Convicted felons not currently serving time or under parole have their voting rights restored.
North Carolina
- How to register: You can mail the form to your county board of elections, or show up to many government offices including the DMV. More information is available here.
- When you have to register by: October 14 by 5:00 PM
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a US citizen living in North Carolina and 18 by Election Day. Convicted felons can vote after completing their sentences, including parole and probation.
- Also: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, you must provide an ID. If you do not have an ID you must sign a form providing a reason why you do not have one. If you cannot provide a "reasonable impediment," you must use a provisional ballot.
North Dakota
- You do not need to register to vote in North Dakota. Just show up to the polls with something that shows your proof of birth and residency, and they'll enter you into the state's central voter file. For out of state and absentee ballots, look online.
- Convicted felons not currently serving a sentence have their voting rights restored.
- According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, this state has a strict photo ID law.
North Mariana Islands
- How to register: You can access a form online or call to have one sent to you. Send it to the Commonwealth Election Commission.
- When you have to register by: September 9
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a US citizen or national and resident of the Northern Mariana Islands and 18 by Election Day, although you can register at 17 if you will be eligible to vote in the election. You cannot register if you are serving a sentence for a felony, are confined to a mental institution or have been declared by a court to be of unsound mind.
- Also: The North Mariana Islands is a territory and is not allowed to participate in federal elections. It gets one nonvoting delegate to the US House of Representatives. It does send delegates to the party primaries however.
Ohio
- How to register: You can mail your voter registration form to the secretary of state's office or your county board of elections. You can also register in person at the county board, the BMV, a county treasurer's office or a library. More information is available here.
- When you have to register by: October 11
- Qualifications for registration: You need to be a US citizen living in Ohio and 18 by Election Day. You cannot register if a probate court has declared you incompetent or you have been permanently denied voting rights over election law violations. You cannot vote while you're incarcerated for a felony.
- Also: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, this state has a strict non-photo ID law.
Oklahoma
- How to register: You can mail your form to the Oklahoma State Election Board. You can also fill it out at a tag agency or a government assistance agency, and they will turn it in for you. More information is available here.
- When you have to register by: October 14
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a US citizen, living in Oklahoma and 18 to register. Convicted felons can register to vote after a period of time equal to the time of the original sentence. You cannot register if you have been judged "incapacitated."
- Also: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, you must provide an ID or your voter registration card, otherwise you have to use a provisional ballot.
Oregon
- How to register: You can register to vote online, send a form to your county election office or return a completed form directly to your county elections official.
- When you have to register by: October 18
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a US citizen living in Oregon. You can register at 18 but you need to be 18 by Election Day to vote. Convicted felons not currently serving a sentence have their voting rights restored. You cannot register to vote if you have been judged "incapacitated."
Pennsylvania
- How to register: You can register to vote online, send a form to your county voter registration office or drop it off there yourself.
- When you have to register by: October 11
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a US citizen (at least one month before the election) and a resident of Pennsylvania You need to be 18 by Election Day. Convicted felons not currently serving a sentence have their voting rights restored.
Puerto Rico
- How to register: You can to go to the Permanent Registration Board (JIP) in the precinct where you live or mail in your registration. More information is available here.
- When you have to register by: September 19
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a citizen and resident of Puerto Rico, at least 18 years old on Election Day and not adjudicated "incapacitated."
Rhode Island
- How to register: You can register online, mail a form to your board of canvassers or drop it off to them.
- When you have to register by: October 9
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a US citizen, living in Rhode Island and 16 to register, but 18 to vote. You cannot register if a court of law has deemed you "non-compos mentis." Convicted felons not currently serving a sentence have their voting rights restored.
- Also: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, if you do not present a valid ID, you must use a provisional ballot and election officials will compare your signature to a signature on record.
South Carolina
- How to register: You can register online, mail a form to your county registration office or drop it off there yourself.
- When you have to register by: October 8
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a US citizen,18 by Election Day and living in South Carolina. You cannot vote if a court has judged you incompetent, and convicted felons can vote after completing their sentences, including parole and probation.
- Also: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, you need a photo ID or your voter registration card, otherwise you must use a provisional ballot.
South Dakota
- How to register: You can register by mail with your county auditor's office or show up to a county auditor's office, a driver's license station, a city finance office and several other government agencies. More information is available here.
- When you have to register by: October 24
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a US citizen, living in South Dakota, 18 by Election Day and not currently serving a sentence for a felony or judged mentally incompetent by a court of law.
- Also: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, if you do not present a valid ID, you must sign an affidavit with your name and address.
Tennessee
- How to register: You can send a form to your county election office or drop one off their yourself. More information is available here.
- When you have to register by: October 11
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a US citizen living in Tennessee, 18 by Election Day. You cannot register to vote if you have been convicted of a felony unless you have had your voting rights restored, which must be completed by a probation/parole officer or a criminal court clerk.
- Also: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, this state has a strict photo ID law.
Texas
- How to register: You can send a form to your county voter registrar's office or drop it off there yourself. More information is available here.
- When you have to register by: October 11
- Qualifications for registration: You can register when you are 17 years and 10 months old if you will be 18 on Election Day. You must be a US citizen and a resident of Texas. You cannot be judged either "totally mentally incapacitated or "partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote." Convicted felons can vote after completing their sentences, including parole and probation.
- Also: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, this state has a strict photo ID law.
Utah
- How to register: You can register online, sending a form to your county clerk's office or dropping it off there.
- When you have to register by: Mail must be postmarked October 9, but you can fill the form out in person or online by November 1.
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a US citizen, 18 on Election Day and living in Utah. Convicted felons not currently serving a sentence have their voting rights restored.
- Also: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, if you do not present a valid photo ID or two forms of ID with your name and residence, a clerk can identify you "by some other means."
Vermont
- How to register: You can register to vote online, send a form to your city clerk's office or drop it off there yourself.
- When you have to register by: November 2
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a US citizen, 18 years old by Election Day and living in Vermont. The first time you register you must also take "the voter's oath," something unique to Vermont.
- Also: Voting rights are unrestricted, convicted felons can even vote absentee from prison.
Virgin Islands
- How to register: Apply in-person at an election systems office. There is one each in St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
- When you have to register by: 30 days before the election.
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a US citizen, 18 before the election and a resident of the Virgin Islands. You cannot register if you are a convicted felon who has not been discharged or pardoned or if you have been "adjudged mentally incompetent."
- Guam is a territory and is not allowed to participate in federal elections. It gets one nonvoting delegate to the US House of Representatives. It does send delegates to the party primaries however.
Virginia
- How to register: You can register online, mail a form to the Department of Elections or your voter registration office. You can also pick the form up from many government agencies and drop it off at the voter registration office.
- When you have to register by: October 17
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a US citizen and living in Virginia. You can register at 17 if you will be 18 by Election Day, although you may not vote in the general election until you are 18. You cannot register to vote if a court has declared you mentally incompetent, or if you have been convicted of a felony, unless you have had your rights restored.
- Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is in favor of allowing felon voting, but was rebuffed by the Virginia Supreme Court.
- Also: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, this state has a strict photo ID law.
Washington
- How to register: You can register online, send a form to the State Elections Division or your county elections office.
- When you have to register by: By October 10 for online and mail. You can also register at the county elections office through October 31
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a US citizen living in Washington and 18 by Election Day. You cannot register if a court has judged you incompetent. All people convicted for felonies must register again after completing their time, probation and parole. If you fail to make payments on court fines three times in a year, the prosecutor can revoke your voting rights.
- Also: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, an ID is requested, but Washington holds its elections by mail.
West Virginia
- How to register: You can register online, sending a form to your county clerk's office or going there yourself.
- When you have to register by: October 18
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a US citizen living in West Virginia and 18 by Election Day. You cannot register if a court has judged you incompetent. Convicted felons can vote after completing their sentences, including parole and probation.
Wisconsin
- How to register: You can mail a form to your municipal clerk's office or drop it off their yourself. You can also register when you go to vote on Election Day. More information is available here.
- When you have to register by: Mail by October 19, in person by November fourth or Election Day at your polling place.
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a US citizen, living in Wisconsin and 18 by Election Day. You cannot register if a court has judged you incompetent, and convicted felons can vote after completing their sentences, including parole and probation. Wisconsin's Government Accountability Board says, "You are not eligible to vote if you have placed a bet or a wager on the outcome of the election."
- Also: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, this state has a strict photo ID law.
Wyoming
- How to register: To send in the form by mail you have to fill it out in front of a notary "or person authorized to administer oaths," show ID to a notary or registry agent and get him or her to sign the form. You must also attach copies of the identification document you used. Otherwise you can register at the county clerk's office or at the polls on Election Day. More information is available here.
- When you have to register by: Mail is due by October 25, but you can register at your polling place on election day.
- Qualifications for registration: You must be a US citizen living in Wyoming and 18 by Election Day. You cannot register if you have been "adjudicated mentally incompetent" or convicted of a felony unless you have had your civil or voting rights restored.