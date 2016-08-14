Story highlights Manchester United beats Bournemouth 3-1

Zlatan Ibrahomovic on scoresheet

First EPL game for Jose Mourinho at Man Utd

Liverpool beats Arsenal in 7-goal thriller

(CNN) Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored on his English Premier League debut as Jose Mourinho's Manchester United made a winning start to its campaign at Bournemouth Sunday.

The Swedish international striker was one of Mourinho's key summer signings after taking charge at Old Trafford and after scoring the winner in last weekend's FA Community Shield clash against Leicester grabbed the third in the 3-1 win at the Vitality Stadium.

Ibrahimovic has previously scored on league debuts for Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona and Paris St-Germain, striking home from just outside the penalty area with a low shot.

Manchester United's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was making his EPL debut for his new side.

United was already 2-0 ahead after goals either side of half time from Juan Mata and Wayne Rooney. Adam Smith hit a late consolation for the home side, who woke up too late in its EPL opener.

Another acquisition, Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Borussia Dortmund, also made his debut as a second half replacement for Mata, but record signing Paul Pogba had to sit it out after picking up two bookings for previous club Juventus.

