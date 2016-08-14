Breaking News

Why North Korea's capital is the 'perfect science fiction film set'

By Stephy Chung, CNN

Updated 11:21 PM ET, Mon May 22, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

More: Photographer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.raphaelolivier.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Raphael Olivier&lt;/a&gt; recently went on an architecture tour of Pyongyang. Scroll through the gallery to see and read his thoughts about each building he photographed.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;(above) &quot;A gigantic hall featuring several screening rooms able to fit up to 3,000 seats in its largest. It is a pure example of Pyongyang&#39;s brutalist architecture. All in bare, raw concrete with modern shapes and sharp edges, brutalist buildings like this one can be found all around the city but this one is probably the most impressive of them all, and could make for a perfect science fiction film set.&quot;
Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang
Pyongyang International Cinema HouseMore: Photographer Raphael Olivier recently went on an architecture tour of Pyongyang. Scroll through the gallery to see and read his thoughts about each building he photographed.

(above) "A gigantic hall featuring several screening rooms able to fit up to 3,000 seats in its largest. It is a pure example of Pyongyang's brutalist architecture. All in bare, raw concrete with modern shapes and sharp edges, brutalist buildings like this one can be found all around the city but this one is probably the most impressive of them all, and could make for a perfect science fiction film set."
Hide Caption
1 of 21
&quot;This hotel is probably the most emblematic building of Pyongyang and is still undergoing construction. Towering over the city at 330 meters (1082 feet) high, its infrastructure is made entirely of concrete which gives this solid futurist look -- like a very heavy spaceship that will never take off.&quot;
Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang
Ryugyong Hotel"This hotel is probably the most emblematic building of Pyongyang and is still undergoing construction. Towering over the city at 330 meters (1082 feet) high, its infrastructure is made entirely of concrete which gives this solid futurist look -- like a very heavy spaceship that will never take off."
Hide Caption
2 of 21
&quot;One of the deepest metro systems in the world, it is accessed by very long and steep escalators. It is also used as a bomb shelter due to its depth.&quot;
Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang
Pyongyang metro"One of the deepest metro systems in the world, it is accessed by very long and steep escalators. It is also used as a bomb shelter due to its depth."
Hide Caption
3 of 21
&quot;One of multiple pools as well as saunas, spas, massage rooms and barber shops in the complex. Completed in 1981, it showcases pure modernist architectural features and very carefully arranged interiors, notably the tile work.&quot;
Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang
Changgwang-won Health Complex"One of multiple pools as well as saunas, spas, massage rooms and barber shops in the complex. Completed in 1981, it showcases pure modernist architectural features and very carefully arranged interiors, notably the tile work."
Hide Caption
4 of 21
&quot;Completed in 1995, this monument is quite a recent structure yet very much follows the architectural line of Pyongyang. It&#39;s made from raw granite stone and radiates harshness, struggle and strength.&quot;
Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang
The Workers Party Foundation Monument"Completed in 1995, this monument is quite a recent structure yet very much follows the architectural line of Pyongyang. It's made from raw granite stone and radiates harshness, struggle and strength."
Hide Caption
5 of 21
&quot;Atrium view of the Changgwang-won health complex. The building&#39;s circular form made of raw concrete reflect a socialist modernist style. The tips of the Ice Rink and Ryugyong Hotel can be seen in the background.&quot;
Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang
Changgwang-won health complex"Atrium view of the Changgwang-won health complex. The building's circular form made of raw concrete reflect a socialist modernist style. The tips of the Ice Rink and Ryugyong Hotel can be seen in the background."
Hide Caption
6 of 21
&quot;This sits on the outskirts of Pyongyang. The two women symbolize the two Koreas and the desire of reunification. Like many other monuments in the country, it is made from solid granite stone.&quot;
Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang
Two Sisters Monument"This sits on the outskirts of Pyongyang. The two women symbolize the two Koreas and the desire of reunification. Like many other monuments in the country, it is made from solid granite stone."
Hide Caption
7 of 21
&quot;This is a street in Pyongyang dedicated to sports with numerous specialized stadiums including volleyball, taekwondo, swimming, badminton, football or pictured here, wrestling.&quot;
Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang
Pyongyang Sports Village"This is a street in Pyongyang dedicated to sports with numerous specialized stadiums including volleyball, taekwondo, swimming, badminton, football or pictured here, wrestling."
Hide Caption
8 of 21
&quot;A remote piece of modernist architecture used only as a quick stop for tourists on the way to visit the DMZ. It stays quiet most of the time with very little traffic passing through but has a warm presence of its own and sits with dignity in the empty landscape.&quot;
Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang
Overpass"A remote piece of modernist architecture used only as a quick stop for tourists on the way to visit the DMZ. It stays quiet most of the time with very little traffic passing through but has a warm presence of its own and sits with dignity in the empty landscape."
Hide Caption
9 of 21
&quot;Completed in 1982, the ice rink has a very retro feel while still retaining a futuristic edge.&quot;
Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang
Pyongyang Ice Rink"Completed in 1982, the ice rink has a very retro feel while still retaining a futuristic edge."
Hide Caption
10 of 21
&quot;Enthusiasts of various levels practice their skating skills, under the vast conical roof and surrounded by warm harmonious colors.&quot;
Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang
Pyongyang Ice Rink Interior"Enthusiasts of various levels practice their skating skills, under the vast conical roof and surrounded by warm harmonious colors."
Hide Caption
11 of 21
&quot;A multi-function space for the youth to practice music, dancing, theater and other activities. Yet another good example of brutalist architecture.&quot;
Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang
Pyongyang Central Youth Hall"A multi-function space for the youth to practice music, dancing, theater and other activities. Yet another good example of brutalist architecture."
Hide Caption
12 of 21
The cinema complex is mostly out of service and only used for special occasions such as the Pyongyang International Film Festival, held every two years.
Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang
Pyongyang International Cinema HouseThe cinema complex is mostly out of service and only used for special occasions such as the Pyongyang International Film Festival, held every two years.
Hide Caption
13 of 21
&quot;Dressing room of a private sauna at the Changgwang-won health complex, featuring beautiful green tile work with black floor, matching the unique vintage tones of the city.&quot;
Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang
Dressing room of a private sauna, Changgwang-won health complex"Dressing room of a private sauna at the Changgwang-won health complex, featuring beautiful green tile work with black floor, matching the unique vintage tones of the city."
Hide Caption
14 of 21
&quot;The shop follows the curve of the building, and is full of vintage design elements such as the pattern-printed flooring and wallpaper on the chairs and even the staff uniforms.&quot;
Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang
A barbershop inside Changgwang-won health complex"The shop follows the curve of the building, and is full of vintage design elements such as the pattern-printed flooring and wallpaper on the chairs and even the staff uniforms."
Hide Caption
15 of 21
&quot;The gray, minimal, and textured facade with grid-like windows was built by the Russians while helping North Korea to rebuild its capital after the Korean War.&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;It seemingly has seen many winters, just like the people of this nation.&quot;
Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang
A building in central Pyongyang"The gray, minimal, and textured facade with grid-like windows was built by the Russians while helping North Korea to rebuild its capital after the Korean War. It seemingly has seen many winters, just like the people of this nation."
Hide Caption
16 of 21
&quot;Pyongyang&#39;s most iconic hotel, is an extravagant 45-story high twin-tower building topped by two revolving restaurants, although only one is open. This is the view from one onto the other just after sunset, sitting 140 meters (460 feet) above the city.&quot;
Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang
Koryo Hotel"Pyongyang's most iconic hotel, is an extravagant 45-story high twin-tower building topped by two revolving restaurants, although only one is open. This is the view from one onto the other just after sunset, sitting 140 meters (460 feet) above the city."
Hide Caption
17 of 21
&quot;This venue is a rare opportunity for tourists to mix with locals in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere. The decor is superb as any bowling arena should be, with a subtle gradient orange backdrop and remarkable flowery carpet.&quot;
Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang
Golden Lane Bowling Alley"This venue is a rare opportunity for tourists to mix with locals in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere. The decor is superb as any bowling arena should be, with a subtle gradient orange backdrop and remarkable flowery carpet."
Hide Caption
18 of 21
&quot;A view of the capital&#39;s east seen from Juche Tower. Here the homogenous design of the city and absence of visual pollution from commercial advertising become apparent -- as well as the very linear and raw structures of most buildings.&quot;
Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang
View of East Pyongyang"A view of the capital's east seen from Juche Tower. Here the homogenous design of the city and absence of visual pollution from commercial advertising become apparent -- as well as the very linear and raw structures of most buildings."
Hide Caption
19 of 21
&quot;A classical Pyongyang tower made with modernist round shapes, painted pistachio green with hints of salmon pink. It&#39;s perfectly in line with the pastel tones favored throughout the city.&quot;
Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang
Residential building in Pyongyang"A classical Pyongyang tower made with modernist round shapes, painted pistachio green with hints of salmon pink. It's perfectly in line with the pastel tones favored throughout the city."
Hide Caption
20 of 21
&quot;The North Korean Revolutionary Opera is performed at the Pyongyang Grand Theatre, which exhibits a unique mix of socialist modernist architecture with Korean influences.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;To see more of Olivier&#39;s work, visit his &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.raphaelolivier.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;website&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang
Pyongyang Grand Theatre"The North Korean Revolutionary Opera is performed at the Pyongyang Grand Theatre, which exhibits a unique mix of socialist modernist architecture with Korean influences."

To see more of Olivier's work, visit his website.
Hide Caption
21 of 21
Pyongyang1Pyongyang5Pyongyang12Pyongyang8Pyongyang3Pyongyang16Pyongyang10Pyongyang18Pyongyang4Pyongyang6Pyongyang7Pyongyang19Pyongyang2Pyongyang15Pyongyang17Pyongyang20Pyongyang11Pyongyang9Pyongyang14Pyongyang13pyongyang21

Story highlights

  • North Korea has an "ocean" of post-Soviet style architecture
  • The country's lack of advertising and billboards creates a "dreamy", "pure" landscape
  • Gallery features Raphael Olivier's photos from a recent architecture tour in Pyongyang
  • August 19 is World Photo Day

(CNN)French photographer Raphael Olivier is constantly in search of arresting visual stories -- and travels far to see them in person.

Between commercial work, the Singapore-based photographer will often travel to far-flung or remote locations to produce personal photo series.
In the past, he's explored the messy, mass urban jungle of Chongqing, China as well as the country's incessant drive to build -- resulting, at times, to eerily deserted ghost towns.
But this July, he turned his lens to a different country, visiting North Korea on an architecture tour organized by Beijing-based Koryo Tours.
Golden Lane Bowling Alley, Pyongyang
Golden Lane Bowling Alley, Pyongyang
While the itinerary included the usual grand monuments and imposing military sites, it also included lesser known places outside the country's carefully curated broadcasts -- an ice skating rink, a cinema house, a bowling alley and a sauna.
Read More
Below, Olivier tells CNN Style what he found "seductive" about Pyongyang -- from locker room tiles to the city's homogeneous use of concrete.
What are the particular challenges in architecture photography? What makes a photo of a building weak, and alternatively strong?
This is a vast subject. I could talk about it for a long time. It's similar to a portrait. You can photograph a good-looking person, but it could be a bad portrait if there were no emotional charge. On the contrary, if you photographed an unpleasing person, but if something happens with their eyes, posture...this could be considered a great portrait.
Pyongyang Ice Rink
Pyongyang Ice Rink
Architecture is the same. It's a seduction game between the photographer and subject. If the photographer is seduced by what he sees, then there's an emotional charge. Outside factors like light, angles and lenses also play a big role in architectural photography. It depends on what the photographer feels in front of the structure.
RELATED: North Korean interiors: A rare glimpse inside the candy-colored 'socialist fairyland'
What then did you find seductive about architecture in Pyongyang?
I have never felt as impressed as I have been (in North Korea) in front of buildings, spaces, and built spaces. It's very special there. Because there are no advertisements, billboards, little coffee shops, stuff around -- nothing really distracts from the structures themselves. Everything is massive concrete and there's a strong energy radiating from all these buildings.
View of East Pyongyang from the Juche Tower
View of East Pyongyang from the Juche Tower
Also, the planning of the city is so unique. It's all so symmetrical and well laid out. This, along with the structures and harmony of colors, is hard to explain to somebody who hasn't been there. But I tried to get some of those scenes through my pictures.
Was there anything that surprised you about Pyongyang?
It wasn't my first time in Pyongyang, so I did have an idea of design and a first impression of the city. But I think it's difficult to portray the whole atmosphere -- the small details, sounds, the people, when you're shooting in North Korea. It's so radically different and special.
READ: Abandoned architectural marvels in China's largest ghost town
I would like to do recordings when I go back. Just to capture some of the eerie, melancholic music that's played in the streets. You can hear it all around town. It's dreamy in a really 1950s way. Your senses are on a whole other plane and I think it's hard to translate that to pictures. Sound contributes to how you perceive the space around you.
What are some things that struck you about North Korean architecture that you haven't seen elsewhere?
When you go to any post-Soviet city, you have these vintage elements -- round design, retro-futuristic styles, (the use of) concrete and steel. So you can see these buildings in Moscow, eastern Europe and central Asia, but they are kind of isolated or dissolved in up-to-date architecture.
Pyongyang metro
Pyongyang metro
In North Korea, it's an ocean of this type of architecture. There are only massive concrete blocks with funky designs. They paint with nice pastel greens and yellows, reds and pinks. But they don't have technology to do really other types of buildings. So everything is concrete -- even the pyramid tower (Ryugyong Hotel).
To have a city of only that, the sheer number, the scale, the homogeneity is more impressive because there are so many of them and only them. There's nothing to break the rhythm. There's no alternative.
There's a noticeable absence of people in your photos. Was this intentional?
RELATED: Take a 3D tour of one of the world&#39;s most isolated countries
RELATED: Take a 3D tour of one of the world's most isolated countries
It's not a very busy city. There's not a lot of traffic, outdoor activities, or a lot public spaces that are used for daily life. It's pretty quiet.
Also, the places we went to visit were very specific buildings, avenues and streets. I would frame in a way where the building would stay pure. Sometimes I would include a little people, to give a sense of scale and a bit of dynamism to the images.
But, visually, I like this style of having images deserted, and more focused on space. And the city is actually quite quiet.
You were taken around as part of a tour group. Did time constraints affect your photos?
Dressing room, Changgwang-won health complex.
Dressing room, Changgwang-won health complex.
It was definitely more rushed than other projects. The group was small and relaxed, only four people. We had 15 minutes to half an hour per site.
I would have liked to explore more neighborhoods but there's only so much you can do in a certain given time. There's no time to shoot on tripods. I couldn't have taken (photographs) on a film camera -- this was a snapshot type of photo shoot.
In your personal projects -- why are you drawn to more remote locations?
When you work commercially for six months, you need to get your head out of that. So I travel around, get fresh air.
For me, I'm more impressed by these type of places. Thailand by the beach is okay. But I think I will always look for visually unique places -- ones with a very special vibe. Places where you can stand there and feel 'wow, this is amazing, what I'm seeing now?'