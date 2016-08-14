An architecture tour of Pyongyang
Ryugyong Hotel – "This hotel is probably the most emblematic building of Pyongyang and is still undergoing construction. Towering over the city at 330 meters (1082 feet) high, its infrastructure is made entirely of concrete which gives this solid futurist look -- like a very heavy spaceship that will never take off."
Pyongyang metro – "One of the deepest metro systems in the world, it is accessed by very long and steep escalators. It is also used as a bomb shelter due to its depth."
Changgwang-won Health Complex – "One of multiple pools as well as saunas, spas, massage rooms and barber shops in the complex. Completed in 1981, it showcases pure modernist architectural features and very carefully arranged interiors, notably the tile work."
The Workers Party Foundation Monument – "Completed in 1995, this monument is quite a recent structure yet very much follows the architectural line of Pyongyang. It's made from raw granite stone and radiates harshness, struggle and strength."
Changgwang-won health complex – "Atrium view of the Changgwang-won health complex. The building's circular form made of raw concrete reflect a socialist modernist style. The tips of the Ice Rink and Ryugyong Hotel can be seen in the background."
Two Sisters Monument – "This sits on the outskirts of Pyongyang. The two women symbolize the two Koreas and the desire of reunification. Like many other monuments in the country, it is made from solid granite stone."
Pyongyang Sports Village – "This is a street in Pyongyang dedicated to sports with numerous specialized stadiums including volleyball, taekwondo, swimming, badminton, football or pictured here, wrestling."
Overpass – "A remote piece of modernist architecture used only as a quick stop for tourists on the way to visit the DMZ. It stays quiet most of the time with very little traffic passing through but has a warm presence of its own and sits with dignity in the empty landscape."
Pyongyang Ice Rink – "Completed in 1982, the ice rink has a very retro feel while still retaining a futuristic edge."
Pyongyang Ice Rink Interior – "Enthusiasts of various levels practice their skating skills, under the vast conical roof and surrounded by warm harmonious colors."
Pyongyang Central Youth Hall – "A multi-function space for the youth to practice music, dancing, theater and other activities. Yet another good example of brutalist architecture."
Pyongyang International Cinema House – The cinema complex is mostly out of service and only used for special occasions such as the Pyongyang International Film Festival, held every two years.
Dressing room of a private sauna, Changgwang-won health complex – "Dressing room of a private sauna at the Changgwang-won health complex, featuring beautiful green tile work with black floor, matching the unique vintage tones of the city."
A barbershop inside Changgwang-won health complex – "The shop follows the curve of the building, and is full of vintage design elements such as the pattern-printed flooring and wallpaper on the chairs and even the staff uniforms."
A building in central Pyongyang – "The gray, minimal, and textured facade with grid-like windows was built by the Russians while helping North Korea to rebuild its capital after the Korean War. It seemingly has seen many winters, just like the people of this nation."
Koryo Hotel – "Pyongyang's most iconic hotel, is an extravagant 45-story high twin-tower building topped by two revolving restaurants, although only one is open. This is the view from one onto the other just after sunset, sitting 140 meters (460 feet) above the city."
Golden Lane Bowling Alley – "This venue is a rare opportunity for tourists to mix with locals in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere. The decor is superb as any bowling arena should be, with a subtle gradient orange backdrop and remarkable flowery carpet."
View of East Pyongyang – "A view of the capital's east seen from Juche Tower. Here the homogenous design of the city and absence of visual pollution from commercial advertising become apparent -- as well as the very linear and raw structures of most buildings."
Residential building in Pyongyang – "A classical Pyongyang tower made with modernist round shapes, painted pistachio green with hints of salmon pink. It's perfectly in line with the pastel tones favored throughout the city."
