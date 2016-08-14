Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Pyongyang International Cinema House –



(above) "A gigantic hall featuring several screening rooms able to fit up to 3,000 seats in its largest. It is a pure example of Pyongyang's brutalist architecture. All in bare, raw concrete with modern shapes and sharp edges, brutalist buildings like this one can be found all around the city but this one is probably the most impressive of them all, and could make for a perfect science fiction film set." More: Photographer Raphael Olivier recently went on an architecture tour of Pyongyang. Scroll through the gallery to see and read his thoughts about each building he photographed.

Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Ryugyong Hotel – "This hotel is probably the most emblematic building of Pyongyang and is still undergoing construction. Towering over the city at 330 meters (1082 feet) high, its infrastructure is made entirely of concrete which gives this solid futurist look -- like a very heavy spaceship that will never take off." Hide Caption 2 of 21

Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Pyongyang metro – "One of the deepest metro systems in the world, it is accessed by very long and steep escalators. It is also used as a bomb shelter due to its depth." Hide Caption 3 of 21

Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Changgwang-won Health Complex – "One of multiple pools as well as saunas, spas, massage rooms and barber shops in the complex. Completed in 1981, it showcases pure modernist architectural features and very carefully arranged interiors, notably the tile work." Hide Caption 4 of 21

Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang The Workers Party Foundation Monument – "Completed in 1995, this monument is quite a recent structure yet very much follows the architectural line of Pyongyang. It's made from raw granite stone and radiates harshness, struggle and strength." Hide Caption 5 of 21

Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Changgwang-won health complex – "Atrium view of the Changgwang-won health complex. The building's circular form made of raw concrete reflect a socialist modernist style. The tips of the Ice Rink and Ryugyong Hotel can be seen in the background." Hide Caption 6 of 21

Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Two Sisters Monument – "This sits on the outskirts of Pyongyang. The two women symbolize the two Koreas and the desire of reunification. Like many other monuments in the country, it is made from solid granite stone." Hide Caption 7 of 21

Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Pyongyang Sports Village – "This is a street in Pyongyang dedicated to sports with numerous specialized stadiums including volleyball, taekwondo, swimming, badminton, football or pictured here, wrestling." Hide Caption 8 of 21

Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Overpass – "A remote piece of modernist architecture used only as a quick stop for tourists on the way to visit the DMZ. It stays quiet most of the time with very little traffic passing through but has a warm presence of its own and sits with dignity in the empty landscape." Hide Caption 9 of 21

Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Pyongyang Ice Rink – "Completed in 1982, the ice rink has a very retro feel while still retaining a futuristic edge." Hide Caption 10 of 21

Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Pyongyang Ice Rink Interior – "Enthusiasts of various levels practice their skating skills, under the vast conical roof and surrounded by warm harmonious colors." Hide Caption 11 of 21

Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Pyongyang Central Youth Hall – "A multi-function space for the youth to practice music, dancing, theater and other activities. Yet another good example of brutalist architecture." Hide Caption 12 of 21

Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Pyongyang International Cinema House – The cinema complex is mostly out of service and only used for special occasions such as the Pyongyang International Film Festival, held every two years. Hide Caption 13 of 21

Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Dressing room of a private sauna, Changgwang-won health complex – "Dressing room of a private sauna at the Changgwang-won health complex, featuring beautiful green tile work with black floor, matching the unique vintage tones of the city." Hide Caption 14 of 21

Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang A barbershop inside Changgwang-won health complex – "The shop follows the curve of the building, and is full of vintage design elements such as the pattern-printed flooring and wallpaper on the chairs and even the staff uniforms." Hide Caption 15 of 21

Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang A building in central Pyongyang – "The gray, minimal, and textured facade with grid-like windows was built by the Russians while helping North Korea to rebuild its capital after the Korean War. It seemingly has seen many winters, just like the people of this nation." Hide Caption 16 of 21

Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Koryo Hotel – "Pyongyang's most iconic hotel, is an extravagant 45-story high twin-tower building topped by two revolving restaurants, although only one is open. This is the view from one onto the other just after sunset, sitting 140 meters (460 feet) above the city." Hide Caption 17 of 21

Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Golden Lane Bowling Alley – "This venue is a rare opportunity for tourists to mix with locals in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere. The decor is superb as any bowling arena should be, with a subtle gradient orange backdrop and remarkable flowery carpet." Hide Caption 18 of 21

Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang View of East Pyongyang – "A view of the capital's east seen from Juche Tower. Here the homogenous design of the city and absence of visual pollution from commercial advertising become apparent -- as well as the very linear and raw structures of most buildings." Hide Caption 19 of 21

Photos: An architecture tour of Pyongyang Residential building in Pyongyang – "A classical Pyongyang tower made with modernist round shapes, painted pistachio green with hints of salmon pink. It's perfectly in line with the pastel tones favored throughout the city." Hide Caption 20 of 21