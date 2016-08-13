Breaking News

Was Venus once habitable?

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 8:55 AM ET, Tue October 4, 2016

Research suggests Venus may have had water oceans billions of years ago. A land-ocean pattern was used in a climate model to show how storm clouds could have shielded ancient Venus from strong sunlight and made the planet habitable.
Research suggests Venus may have had water oceans billions of years ago. A land-ocean pattern was used in a climate model to show how storm clouds could have shielded ancient Venus from strong sunlight and made the planet habitable.
Life as we know it is carbon-based and requires liquid water. About 70% of the Earth&#39;s surface is covered with water, making life possible.
Life as we know it is carbon-based and requires liquid water. About 70% of the Earth's surface is covered with water, making life possible.
The Eagle lunar module of Apollo 11 ascends from the surface of Earth&#39;s moon in 1969. The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.space.com/27388-nasa-moon-mining-missions-water.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;presence of water on the moon&lt;/a&gt; has been confirmed by scientists.
The Eagle lunar module of Apollo 11 ascends from the surface of Earth's moon in 1969. The presence of water on the moon has been confirmed by scientists.
Mercury is the closest planet to the sun and very hot, but its polar regions may have &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nasa.gov/home/hqnews/2012/nov/HQ_12-411_Mercury_Ice.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;water ice and other frozen volatile materials&lt;/a&gt;, according to NASA studies.
Mercury is the closest planet to the sun and very hot, but its polar regions may have water ice and other frozen volatile materials, according to NASA studies.
Water still flows across the surface of Mars from time to time, NASA scientists said in 2015. In the photo above, dark, narrow streaks called recurring slope lineae are seen flowing downhill on Mars. Scientists have inferred that they were formed by contemporary flowing water.
Water still flows across the surface of Mars from time to time, NASA scientists said in 2015. In the photo above, dark, narrow streaks called recurring slope lineae are seen flowing downhill on Mars. Scientists have inferred that they were formed by contemporary flowing water.
Dwarf planet Ceres, composed of rock and ice, is the largest object in the asteroid belt. &lt;br /&gt;
Dwarf planet Ceres, composed of rock and ice, is the largest object in the asteroid belt.
In this artist&#39;s concept, the moon Ganymede, right, orbits the giant planet Jupiter. NASA&#39;s Hubble Space Telescope observed auroras on the moon generated by Ganymede&#39;s magnetic fields. A saline ocean under the moon&#39;s icy crust best explains shifting in the auroral belts measured by Hubble.
In this artist's concept, the moon Ganymede, right, orbits the giant planet Jupiter. NASA's Hubble Space Telescope observed auroras on the moon generated by Ganymede's magnetic fields. A saline ocean under the moon's icy crust best explains shifting in the auroral belts measured by Hubble.
The trailing hemisphere (the side that faces away from its direction of motion) of Jupiter&#39;s moon Europa was captured by the Galileo spacecraft. The left image shows Europa in approximately true color and the right image shows Europa in enhanced color to bring out details. NASA data suggest that Europa has a subsurface ocean.
The trailing hemisphere (the side that faces away from its direction of motion) of Jupiter's moon Europa was captured by the Galileo spacecraft. The left image shows Europa in approximately true color and the right image shows Europa in enhanced color to bring out details. NASA data suggest that Europa has a subsurface ocean.
Voyager 1 captured this image of Jupiter&#39;s moon Callisto. Scientists have detected ice and carbon dioxide on its surface.
Voyager 1 captured this image of Jupiter's moon Callisto. Scientists have detected ice and carbon dioxide on its surface.
Gravity measurements by NASA&#39;s Cassini spacecraft and Deep Space Network indicate that Saturn&#39;s moon Enceladus, which has jets of water vapor and ice gushing from its south pole, also harbors a large interior ocean beneath an ice shell, as this illustration depicts.
Gravity measurements by NASA's Cassini spacecraft and Deep Space Network indicate that Saturn's moon Enceladus, which has jets of water vapor and ice gushing from its south pole, also harbors a large interior ocean beneath an ice shell, as this illustration depicts.
NASA&#39;s Cassini mission has evidence of an ocean inside Saturn&#39;s largest moon, &lt;a href=&quot;http://science.nasa.gov/science-news/science-at-nasa/2014/02jul_saltyocean/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Titan&lt;/a&gt;, which might be as salty as the Earth&#39;s Dead Sea.
NASA's Cassini mission has evidence of an ocean inside Saturn's largest moon, Titan, which might be as salty as the Earth's Dead Sea.
Mimas, the smallest and closest of Saturn&#39;s eight main moons, is heavily cratered and has a low density that suggests it is mostly &lt;a href=&quot;http://saturn.jpl.nasa.gov/science/moons/mimas/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;composed of water ice&lt;/a&gt;. The moon&#39;s main 88-mile-long crater makes it resemble &quot;Death Star&quot; from &quot;Star Wars Episode IV.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;
Mimas, the smallest and closest of Saturn's eight main moons, is heavily cratered and has a low density that suggests it is mostly composed of water ice. The moon's main 88-mile-long crater makes it resemble "Death Star" from "Star Wars Episode IV."
Neptune&#39;s largest moon, Triton, is so cold that its surface is composed mainly of nitrogen ice. &lt;br /&gt;
Neptune's largest moon, Triton, is so cold that its surface is composed mainly of nitrogen ice.
An artist&#39;s concept shows Pluto and its moons. Pluto&#39;s moon Charon has cracks that suggest it once had underground water.
An artist's concept shows Pluto and its moons. Pluto's moon Charon has cracks that suggest it once had underground water.
  • Researchers have created a 3-D climate model of Venus that suggests it was once habitable
  • Heavy cloud cover and shallow oceans created a cool environment

(CNN)Imagine a mostly dead planet with a heavy, toxic atmosphere 90 times thicker than ours and surface temperatures that reach 864 degrees: hot enough to melt lead.

That would be Venus, often called Earth's twin because they're similar in size. You couldn't live there if you wanted to.
    But 3 billion years ago, things might have been different, according to a new study.
    Scientists at NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York took computer modeling that has predicted future climate change on Earth and applied it to Venus with the hopes of revealing what the young planet was like.
    What they discovered made Venus seem a little friendlier and more like our own planet. They believe it had a shallow ocean and hospitable surface temperatures slightly cooler than Earth's for possibly 2 billion years of its early history. Big puffy clouds would have created overcast days that shielded the surface from heat and radiation.
    Less is known about the ocean, which was first suggested by NASA's Pioneer mission in the 1980s. But given its placement as the second planet from the sun, Venus wasn't conducive to sustaining an ocean.
    Venus receives more sunlight than Earth, which would evaporate liquid water, sending hydrogen into space and trapping a buildup of carbon dioxide. That would lead to a nonstop greenhouse effect that would create its current toxic atmosphere. Venus' topography was also completely altered by volcanic eruptions that most likely filled in lowland regions and potential ocean basins over the past billion years.
    Because of this, past research to model the planet would simply place a duplicate of Earth and its topography in Venus' orbit. But a team of researchers, including lead study author Michael Way of NASA, wanted to create the first 3-D model of the planet using its current topography. Even if it isn't entirely accurate for the time period they were modeling, "it's the least wrong choice you can make," Way said.
    Using past research, Way and his team knew that habitable factors for planets include rotation speed and topography. Venus rotates rather slowly, in the opposite direction of Earth and most planets, which researchers thought was due in part to its thick atmosphere. But recent research suggested that the same rotation rate would be possible with a thin atmosphere, as well.
    "I knew that it probably would help the world maintain a quite temperate climate, as we found when we ran the model," Way said.

    Was there life on Venus?

    With this model, early Venus sounds rather cozy, so could it have supported life?
    "Water does not equal life," Way stressed. "What we believe is that water is conducive to life. Mars is a much tougher place for life to get started. It was only warm and wet very early in its history. It's been a mostly dead planet for the last 4 billion years. But the modeling we did was to say that Venus might be a better place to look for the beginnings of life."
    This can also be connected to evidence that suggests Earth and Venus have similar compositions, Way said. If Venus had a stable, warm, wet climate for longer than had been speculated, it could be due to the fact that the planet has a carbon cycle and structure similar to our own subduction plate tectonics. Both planets have a wealth of carbon dioxide: Earth through its lithosphere and rocks and Venus in its atmosphere.
    Venus also has twice as much nitrogen in its atmosphere as Earth, and it's the most abundant gas in our atmosphere.
    More missions in the future may be able to prove how much water Venus had, how it lost its water and over what time span, maybe even revealing what was on the surface in addition to water, Way said.

    Modeling Earth and other planets

    The larger goal from this study is to expand the capabilities of the model to look closer at what early Venus, Mars and even Saturn's moon Titan were like, using NASA's Planetary Science Astrobiology program and the Nexus for Exoplanet System Science. We can also look into our own past at early Earth, raising a wealth of questions scientists want to answer.
    "There is this big puzzle called the faint young sun paradox, where the sun was 30% less luminous 3 billion years ago," Way said. "We know from the geologic record that Earth was not a snowball state 3 billion years ago, yet the sun was much fainter."
    Way said that if we took Earth's atmosphere today and moved it back in time, it would freeze. Clearly, there was something different about Earth then that we still don't understand. Gathering more data from the geologic record might enable researchers to answer that question, put the solution into their model and see whether it works.
    These models could also be applied to the study of exoplanets and help future missions, like the James Webb Space Telescope and its successors, in identifying Earth-like planets for closer observation.
    "When the time comes in the future, when we can get more data on exoplanets and their atmospheres, we can help better target which planets we want to look at through these models," Way said. "If we think these planets can have liquid water, that's where we want to go."