Story highlights More than 10,000 Zika cases are recorded in Puerto Rico

Two people have died from virus complications, health officials say

(CNN) Puerto Rico has recorded 10,690 Zika cases, including those of 1,035 pregnant women, prompting the declaration of a public health emergency in the commonweath by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Two people have died from complications of the virus and 90 were hospitalized, according to Puerto Rico's department of health.

The actual number of people infected with Zika in Puerto Rico is likely higher, officials said Friday, because most people with a Zika infection have no symptoms and might not seek testing.

"The current spread of Zika virus poses a significant threat to public health in the Commonwealth relating to pregnant women and children born to pregnant women with Zika," HHS said in a statement.

The health emergency declaration allows Puerto Rico to apply for more federal resources to help fight the outbreak on the island.

Read More