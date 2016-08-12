Breaking News

Brazil's iconic landmarks get a whimsical makeover

By David Williams, CNN

Updated 11:11 AM ET, Mon August 15, 2016

Toninho Euzebio gave the famed Christ the Redeemer statue its own jersey after Brazil won the chance to host the 2016 Olympics.
Toninho Euzebio gave the famed Christ the Redeemer statue its own jersey after Brazil won the chance to host the 2016 Olympics.
He made this runner seem right at home in Brasilia&#39;s Three Powers Plaza.
He made this runner seem right at home in Brasilia's Three Powers Plaza.
Euzebio starts by photographing his notebook to make sure the lines and shadows match up.
Euzebio starts by photographing his notebook to make sure the lines and shadows match up.
Then he sketches the scene and takes a picture of the completed drawing with his phone.
Then he sketches the scene and takes a picture of the completed drawing with his phone.
Euzebio tries to finish his drawings in 15 to 25 minutes so the light doesn&#39;t change too much.
Euzebio tries to finish his drawings in 15 to 25 minutes so the light doesn't change too much.
He has to draw more quickly when working with people and animals.
He has to draw more quickly when working with people and animals.
Brasilia&#39;s Mané Garrincha stadium, home to some 2016 Olympics football matches, looks more like a bed of nails from this angle.
Brasilia's Mané Garrincha stadium, home to some 2016 Olympics football matches, looks more like a bed of nails from this angle.
Euzebio made a tightrope walker teeter near Sugarloaf Mountan in Rio de Janiero.
Euzebio made a tightrope walker teeter near Sugarloaf Mountan in Rio de Janiero.
The Cathedral of Brasilia got a high five -- and a nice manicure -- in this photo.
The Cathedral of Brasilia got a high five -- and a nice manicure -- in this photo.
&quot;I&#39;m king of the world!&quot; -- or king, at least, of Brasilia&#39;s TV tower.
"I'm king of the world!" -- or king, at least, of Brasilia's TV tower.
The Carioca Aqueduct was built in the 1700s to bring water to Rio de Janiero. It could look like giant pieces of toast if you&#39;re hungry enough.
The Carioca Aqueduct was built in the 1700s to bring water to Rio de Janiero. It could look like giant pieces of toast if you're hungry enough.
Euzebio wanted to turn the Ministry of Justice into a shower for Lady Justice.
Euzebio wanted to turn the Ministry of Justice into a shower for Lady Justice.
(CNN)Brazil is known for its beautiful beaches, rainforests and dramatic architecture, but artist Toninho Euzebio captures a side of his country that you won't see while watching the Olympics.

Euzebio combines sketches and photography to create whimsical landscapes that are filled with giants, acrobats, rocket ships.
It's a pretty low-tech operation. Euzebio carries a Moleskine notebook everywhere he goes so he can start drawing whenever inspiration strikes. He uses his phone's camera to take the final picture.
    Euzebio, an art director and illustrator, says his idea isn't unique. It's actually a fairly common advertising technique. But he received positive responses from his friends when he posted pictures on social media for fun last year.
    In April, Euzebio did a series featuring Brasilia's landmarks and historic buildings to honor his hometown's 56th anniversary.
    "In the case of buildings, the first thing I try to do is to study a little of its history and perhaps from there comes an idea, and for that the Internet is a great ally when I look for this information," he said.
    A lot of his inspiration comes from famed Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, whose iconic buildings dot the country's capital. Older buildings are more of a challenge, he says, because it takes longer to draw all of the architectural details.
    "I usually try to finish the drawing in 15 to 25 minutes at most, as not to risk seeing any variation in light or changes in what I portray," he says. He has to work even faster with animals, he adds, because there's a good chance they'll change poses or just wander off.
    Since he started the project, Euzebio spends a lot more time walking around and looking for ideas. He finds that mornings, when he's on his way to work after taking his daughters to school, are best -- and sometimes his girls even give him suggestions.
    "I try to work with whatever is there," he said. "(It) can be a statue, a trash can, a tree -- well, anything."
    Euzebio's project started as a hobby but it has worked its way into his regular job. A picture of a man playing a crosswalk like a piano was used in a campaign to remind the city's drivers to watch out for pedestrians crossing the street. His artwork has also been featured in small exhibitions and a pop-up shop.
