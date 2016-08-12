Story highlights Charlotte Caslick is a member of the Australian women's rugby sevens team

The team won gold at the event's Olympic debut

Her advice to younger athletes: "Just not to be scared and afraid of it"

Rio de Janeiro (CNN) She just earned her notch in Olympic history, but Australian rugby star Charlotte Caslick didn't always think a career as an athlete was even possible.

"It's pretty special. It hasn't really sunk in," Caslick said. "I'm sure in 20 years we'll look back on (this moment) and see how what we did changed women's sport."

But making the Olympics, or winning a gold medal, wasn't something she could have even dreamed about as a little girl.

