US Olympic skeet shooter rips gun control measures

(CNN) US Olympic Gold Medal shooter Kim Rhode is wading into the gun control debate and defended the Second Amendment ahead of her competition in Brazil.

"We should have the right to keep and bear arms, to protect ourselves and our family," the skeet shooter said in an interview Wednesday with Time Magazine in Rio de Janeiro. "The Second Amendment was put in there not just so we can go shoot skeet or go shoot trap. It was put in so we could defend our First Amendment, the freedom of speech, and also to defend ourselves against our own government."

Kim Rhode poses for a portrait at the 2016 Team USA Media Summit.

Rhode, who is the US's most decorated Olympic shooter, is set to compete in the Rio Olympics on Friday and if she wins a medal she would be the first woman to medal in six straight Olympic games.

The California native said that she hopes to pass shooting along to her three-year-old son "when he becomes of age."

