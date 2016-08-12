Story highlights The Bloody Beetroots is known for electronic dance music

The musicians says Trump's dominance of the media is similar to Berlusconi's

(CNN) In the eyes of Italian musician Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo, the rise of Donald Trump in America is reminiscent of the reign of Silvio Berlusconi -- the Italian billionaire tycoon, who served as Italy's prime minister for a total of nine years, with his latest term ending in 2011.

"You know, we used to have Berlusconi in Italy and to me, Trump looks like a blonde Berlusconi," Rifo, who is the founder of electro-dance punk formation, The Bloody Beetroots, told CNN.

The Republican presidential nominee and the Italian media mogul turned politician are both known for their larger than life personalities, their skills in capturing the attention of the press and shaping narratives in the media.

Rifo was born in the Italian town of Bessano del Grappa outside Venice in 1977, which is around the time punk rock was born, and the numbers "1977" are tattooed across the musician's chest.

