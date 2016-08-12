Story highlights Lionel Messi to play for Argentina again

Quit after Copa America final defeat

Barcelona star named in national squad

(CNN) Lionel Messi has announced that he will play for Argentina once again, having stated in June that he would retire from international football.

The Barcelona star said Friday that although he was disappointed after losing the Copa America final to Chile on penalties , he was keen to help Argentinian football from the inside rather than criticize from outside.

"Many things went through my head on the day of the final and I thought seriously about leaving it but I love my country and this shirt too much," he said in a statement released through his management company and tweeted by the Argentinian Football Association.

"I see that there are a lot of problems in Argentine football and I'm not trying to create another one. I don't want to cause any harm. I have always tried to do the opposite, to help in any way that I can."

Messi was subsequently announced in Argentina's squad for September's World Cup 2018 qualifiers against Uruguay and Venezuela.