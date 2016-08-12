(CNN) Over the last 30 years, Fernando and Humberto Campana -- commonly known as the Campana brothers -- have become two of Brazil's most famous and celebrated contemporary designers.

Taking inspiration from Brazil's diverse urban and rural landscapes (they were born in the Sao Paulo countryside, and are now based in the city center), as well as the works of Brazilian architects Oscar Niemeyer and Roberto Burle Marx, they create eclectic high-end furniture from common materials. (Think stuffed animals, wood and brass.)

Fernando (R) and Humberto Campana

"We work with hybrid experiences, memories, materials," says Fernando, the younger of the two. "We are storytellers. We represent our surroundings."

The Campana Brothers' "Bolotas" armchair

While they have collaborated with international brands like Lacoste and Louis Vuitton, and exhibited at some of the world's most renowned museums and galleries, the Campanas brothers remain steadfastly loyal to their roots, and supporting the local communities that make their work possible.

