She holds a world tennis ranking of 419

London (CNN) Britain's Metropolitan Police has revealed it is investigating claims that a female tennis player was deliberately poisoned during this year's Wimbledon.

Though police haven't confirmed the victim's name, 18-year-old Gabriella Taylor was forced to withdraw from the girl's junior tournament quarter-finals in July and spent four days in intensive care.

For those who don't know, I have been in intensive care in Southampton general hospital these past 4 days suffering from an unknown cause. — Gabriella Taylor (@gabitaylorr) July 11, 2016

In a statement, police said a woman fell ill on July 6 and it was investigating "an allegation of poisoning with intent to endanger life (or) cause grievous bodily harm."

It said the incident, which is alleged to have taken place at Wimbledon, was received on August 5 and that it is "unknown where or when the poison was ingested."

At the time, Taylor posted several tweets about the mysterious illness, having to clarify it was a virus, not food poisoning, that forced her to retire.

