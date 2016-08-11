Story highlights Ethiopian swimmer last in 100m freestyle heats

Robel Kiros Habte nicknamed "Robel the whale"

Lagos (CNN) He may have finished last, but that didn't stop Robel Kiros Habte getting the biggest cheer at Rio's Olympic Aquatics Stadium.

The Ethiopian swimmer, ranked 59 out of 59 in the men's 100m freestyle competition, didn't upset the rankings, finishing two lengths of the pool in 64.95 seconds -- half a lap behind everyone else.

Habte's lackluster performance was not the only thing that stood out about the 24-year-old whose chubby frame was in stark contrast to the trim figures of the other swimmers.

How in the world did this Ethiopian swimmer(Robel Habte) qualify for the Olympics? Overweight & embarrassingly slow 😕 — Harold Siyaya (@HAROLEGEND) August 9, 2016

Robel the Whale : 1 minute 4.95 seconds..... — Alistair Joubert (@alistairjoubert) August 9, 2016

His less than stellar performance earned him a cruel new nickname "Habte the Whale" and it was largely derided on social media. But some supporters were impressed by his dogged determination to finish the race.

Robel Kiros Habte might be my new hero. Finished half a lap behind rivals in 100m freestyle but does not care. — Rachel King (@RachelKing32) August 11, 2016

If nothing stopped Robel Kiros Habte from qualifying for the Olympics, what's stopping you from fighting for your dreams? — Fresh Habesha (@FOPesha) August 10, 2016

Well, Ethiopian Olympic debutant Robel Kiros Habte gives guys like me some hope in life. #swimming pic.twitter.com/FMYKa2FAvk — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) August 9, 2016

Ethiopians back in his home country, however, have not been quite so supportive of their flag bearers poor showing.

