Rihanna to accept Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs

(CNN) Rihanna will receive MTV's highest honor at the VMAs: the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

MTV announced the news on Thursday that they wanted to honor the eight-time Grammy winner when the show airs August 28 from New York City's Madison Square Garden.

The singer took to Twitter to say how "honored" she is to win the prestigious award.

Honored to take the #VMAs stage as your video #VANGUARD award recipient LIVE from NYC on August 28! pic.twitter.com/Yk0RMH2ODr — Rihanna (@rihanna) August 11, 2016

The Vanguard -- MTV's lifetime achievement award -- was given in 1984 to David Bowie, the Beattles and Richard Lester. It was renamed after Michael Jackson in 1991.

Other past recipients include Madonna, Britney Spears, Guns N' Roses, Beastie Boys, Peter Gabriel, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce and Kanye West.

