Pastelarias form the social center of nearly every neighborhood

(CNN) What happens when you combine plenty of egg yolks, flour and butter with copious amounts of sugar?

In the case of Portugal, you get the underpinnings of a national way of life.

A huge array of pastries, forming a yellow-tinged expanse of soft, chewy variants displayed in endless curvy cases beneath bar counters, are standard throughout the country.

A brilliant book pays tribute to this culinary tradition, "Fabrico Proprio: The Design of Portuguese Semi-Industrial Confectionery."

Penned by two local designers and available at the famed Lisbon shop A Vida Portuguesa, it lists about 40 specific forms of bun, roll and cake, well beyond the iconic pastel de nata (cream custard tart).

