Portugal's pastry shops: Your guide to pastelarias in Lisbon

By John Krich, for CNN

Updated 5:47 PM ET, Fri March 10, 2017

Pastel de nata may be the most iconic pastry in Portugal, but a trip to some of Lisbon&#39;s best bakeries reveals a world beyond the famed egg custard tart.
Located on a hilltop near the scenic Miradouro da Graca, Centro Ideal has been serving some of the best pastries in Lisbon for more than a century.
Some of the city&#39;s best cream puffs can be found in the Centro Ideal.
A Portuguese palmier recheado is made of two square-shaped flaky palmiers and a layer of egg custard in between.
With chandeliers and marble floors, Versailles is the most opulent of all Lisbon&#39;s cafes.
From candied fruit cream puffs to cream custard tarts, Versailles&#39; pastries have won an army of loyal regulars.
(CNN)What happens when you combine plenty of egg yolks, flour and butter with copious amounts of sugar?

In the case of Portugal, you get the underpinnings of a national way of life.
A huge array of pastries, forming a yellow-tinged expanse of soft, chewy variants displayed in endless curvy cases beneath bar counters, are standard throughout the country.
    A brilliant book pays tribute to this culinary tradition, "Fabrico Proprio: The Design of Portuguese Semi-Industrial Confectionery."
    Penned by two local designers and available at the famed Lisbon shop A Vida Portuguesa, it lists about 40 specific forms of bun, roll and cake, well beyond the iconic pastel de nata (cream custard tart).
    Many have colorful ancient names like Jesuita (Jesuit), bispo (bishop), travesseiro (pillow), brisa (breeze), borboleta (butterfly), imperio (empire), maravilha (marvel).
    And most still really fulfill the common claim of "fabrica proprio," meaning they're baked in-house.
    As a result, one of the great pleasures of wandering Lisbon, the country's still quaintly unspoiled capital, are the number of pastelarias that form the social center of nearly every neighborhood.
    They offer plenty of opportunity to pick up stately atmospheres, a whiff or art deco or older, while interacting with courtly waiters and genteel old folks taking their sweet fare to start the day, or end it.
    Though the Portuguese are addicted to their shots of espresso, ordered simply as "cafe," there's no such institution as "the cafe" in the country -- it's the pastry shops that do double duty.
    In fact, many of the nation's most treasured sweets were first concocted in convents, where nuns busied themselves at ovens and ending up raising church funds by coming up with sinful creations.
    Portuguese sailors' role as early explorers of the spice route is also reflected in the heavy use of cinnamon.
    While well-known institutions like Pastelaria Benard and Confeitaria Nacional are most often cited for their showy decor, a survey of pastry-sampling experts has yielded the following list of establishments that are most local, luscious and truly "Lisboeta."
    Centro Ideal de Graca

    Centro Ideal is the destination for all sorts of cream puffs.
    Centro Ideal is the destination for all sorts of cream puffs.
    One of the city's best and in a historic hilltop neighborhood, Centro Ideal de Graca is a short walk from Lisbon's most spectacular miradouro (viewing point), represented in painted tiles on the pastelaria's walls.
    Excellent for all sorts of cream puffs, including the stuffed Russo (Russian) and for the caracois (snail), a Portuguese version of France's pain au raisin that replaces the raisins with candied fruit.

    Centro Ideal, Largo Da Graca N. 46, Lisbon 1170-169 Portugal; +351 21 886 16 73

    Cister

    Principe Real, centered around the gracious park of the same name, is now one of the city's trendiest areas, home to many independent fashion designers and the gay scene.
    But it's not immune to tradition, represented ably by the charming corner outlet Cister, founded in 1838 and just across from the Museum of Natural History and Science.

    Confeitaria Cister, Rua Escola Politecnica 107, Lisbon Portugal; +351 21 396 2413

    Baloico

    A popular spot with retro '60s decor in a nondescript area near the Lisbon Zoo, Baloico features almond cookies and broa (cornbread) highly sweetened with honey. There's also a terrace restaurant serving fish.

    Pastelaria Baloico 1, Avenida Columbano Bordalo Pinheiro, 93E, Lisbon Portugal;

    Versailles and Sequeira

    The most opulent of all Lisbon's cafes, the Versailles, along the outlying Avenida da Republica, is nearly always packed by a loyal older set, drawn by its elegance and huge selection.
    But some residents prefer Sequeira, a more functional breakfast place at the corner of the next block.

    Pastelaria Versailles, Av. da Republica, Lisbon 2775 Portugal; +351 21 354 6340

    Pastelaria Sequeira, AV. Da Republica 11A R/C, Lisbon 1050-185 Portugal; +351 21 314 0749

    Careca

    With most of its tables set outside to take advantage of long summers, this is the focal point of Restelo, Lisbon's only truly upscale suburb, best visited on a trip to Belem.
    The sugar-dusted croissants and custard-stuffed Bolas de Berlim are in the upper echelons as well.

    Pastelaria Restelo Careca, Rua Duarte Pacheco Pereira 11D, Lisbon Portugal;

    Marques de Pombal

    A somewhat stark establishment just off the city's main transport roundabout, Marques de Pombal's front counter looks humble, but out back there's a large dining room with an endless selection.

    Marques de Pombal, Avenida 5 de Outtubro, 11, Lisbon Portugal;

    Casa Brasileira

    Somewhat spoiled by its location in Baixa's tourist strip, and now featuring fresh fruit juices, this old-time outlet still has local clientele inside, and lots of scrumptious Portuguese-style almond Danish.

    Pastelaria Casa Brasileira, Rua Augusta 267, Lisbon 1100 Portugal; +351 21 346 9713

    Bolos Praca de Chile

    For those whose sugar cravings suddenly hit before dawn, this is one of Lisbon's unique eating attractions a grungy basement where the sweet-toothed line up for doughnuts, turnovers and all sorts of junk food served hot from an all-night factory.
    Bolos Praca de Chile; Av. Almirante Reis, 149; Lisbon
    John Krich is a veteran travel and food writer, previously with Asian Wall St Journal, known for his "Around the World in a Bad Mood" and "Won Ton Lust" travelogues and PEN/Hemingway awarded novel, "A Totally Free Man" -- now based in Lisbon. Twitter: Krichyland